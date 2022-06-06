The Global Esports Market is expected to reach a value of USD 2.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.50% (2022-2028) - SkyQuest Technology

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

According to the latest research by SkyQuest Technology, the Global Esports Market was valued at USD 1.08 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.50% over the forecast period (2022-2028). Esports is becoming increasingly popular as a result of global digitization and the low cost of advanced gaming technologies.

Westford, USA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports refers to electronic sports, where digital mediums are used among competitors and audiences like PC, tablets, or mobile. Esports are available in the form of video games, which are played in relaxation time as well as professionally by many traditional sportspeople. There are large number of players in the gaming industry, which is larger than the combined viewers and participants in the music and entertainment sectors, and this base is constantly rising globally. The increased demand for video games such as PUBG, Counter-Strike Global Offensive, Call of Duty, and others is expected to enhance the global Esports market revenue.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has definitely impacted the growth of the global Esports market. The burden of lockdown and social distancing rules has compelled people to engage with one another through digital as well as virtual platforms. Digital transformation in the online gaming/sports sector has contributed to the demand of Esports market. Though, the deployment of Esports was slightly affected by the restricted supply of supplementary tools like gaming setup and console sensors and screens. But, with the relaxations in the lockdown norms and regulations, the growth of the global Esports market is expected to surge exponentially in the coming years.

The future of the global Esports industry will likely be fuelled by mobile phones, which will further reduce obstacles to entry and allow even more gamers and fans to get in. The mobile gaming segment is set to make more than 40% of the total global Esports market in 2021. That popularity is now spilling over into some competitive areas, as China has a flourishing mobile Esports market.

Global Esports Market is segmented By Device Type (Smart Phone, Smart TV, Desktop-Laptop-Tablets, Gaming Console), By Revenue Model (Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise & Tickets, Publisher Fees, Media Rights), By Type (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (Moba), First-person Shooter (Fps), Real-time Strategy (RTS), Other), By Streaming Platform (Twitch, YouTube, Others), By Audience (Tournament Organizers, Alliances, Game Publishers, Sponsors, Esports Investors, Research Institutes And Organizations, Analysts And Strategic Business Planners, Market Research and Consulting Firms) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028

With the increasing viewership on online platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Digital advertising is expected to produce extra revenue during the forecast period. This investment in Esports facility development is expected to make it the Esports capital of the world. Furthermore, Hangzhou is to host Asian Games in 2022, where Esports is likely to be an official award event. With its huge investments, China is expected to grab a significant market share in global esports market. Tencent Holdings Limited is an important player in the Esports industry in China and played an important role in the growth of Esports in China by developing games like Honor of Kings. It is planning for expanding tournaments for hugely popular games like League of Legends and Honor of Kings in China which is going to attract worldwide players and viewers.

As a result of the domain's technological nascence, no company currently wields significant influence, and the race to dominance has already begun, with companies investing in multiple Esports projects, acquiring a few on their way to the finish line in the domain. Key players in the global Esports market include Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard (US), Valve Corporation (US), Electronic Arts (US), Nintendo (Japan), Wargaming Public (Cyprus), Turner Broadcasting System (US), Faceit (UK), Hi Rez Studios (Georgia), Rovio Entertainment (Finland), Gungho Online Entertainment (Japan), Alisports (Switzerland), and Gfinity (UK).

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about Esports market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Report Findings

Drivers- There are over two billion gamers across the globe. This is just 26% of the whole population and it is still increasing. As the demand for esports events is increasing it will create lucrative opportunities for the Esports industry worldwide.

Restraint- The lack of proper gambling policy and lack of standardization, such as betting and gambling limit the market growth for this sector.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Esports Market based on Device Type, Revenue model, Type, Streaming Platform, Audience and Region:

Global Esports Market by Device Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Smart Phone Smart TV Personal Computer Gaming Console

Global Esports Market by Revenue Model (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Sponsorship Advertising Merchandise & Tickets Publisher Fees Media Rights

Global Esports Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (Moba) First-person Shooter (Fps) Real-time Strategy (RTS) Other

Global Esports Market by Streaming Platform (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Twitch YouTube Others

Global Esports Market by Audience (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Tournament Organizers Alliances Game Publishers Sponsors Esports Investors Research Institutes and Organizations Analysts And Strategic Business Planners Market Research and Consulting Firms

Global Esports Market by Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of Global Esports Market

Modern Times Group (Sweden)

Activision Blizzard (US)

Valve Corporation (US)

Electronic Arts (US)

Nintendo (Japan)

Wargaming Public (Cyprus)

Turner Broadcasting System (US)

Faceit (UK)

Hi Rez Studios (Georgia)

Rovio Entertainment (Finland)

Gungho Online Entertainment (Japan)

Alisports (Switzerland)

Gfinity (UK)

