The global eSports market is projected to register a CAGR of 22.18% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

The market growth drivers include improved internet access and speed, franchise & sponsorship, prize money, and live streaming of esports events. MARKET INSIGHTS eSports entails organized competitive video gaming.

The teams compete in tournaments for a cash prize. Also, it is followed by hordes of fans globally who tune in online or through live events. The advancing internet accessibility and speed is one of the key drivers of the global eSports market growth. The global download speed on fixed and mobile broadband increased from 55 Mbps to 107.50 Mbps in July 2021. As per the Speedteest Global Index, from July 2020 to July 2021, fixed broadband increased by 31.9%, and mobile broadband increased by 59.5%.

In eSports, ‘ping,’ a numerical measure of the latency between their device and the game’s server, is highly important in competitive circumstances.Low speeds result in latency in the gameplay.



This hinders the gamers’ interaction with the virtual world and their chances of winning.As a result, there is an increasing need for the fastest commercially accessible connection that offers additional stability and speed.



Moreover, the enhanced and stable internet connection has made eSports lucrative among players.In addition, 5G technology is estimated to offer more potential for mobile gaming in the coming years.



However, the health concerns and lack of a single regulatory body pose a challenge to the global eSports market growth.



The global eSports market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue-generating region in the global market, accredited to the rising investments in games and events.



The market rivalry is expected to be high, with several universities offering varsity eSports programs. Some of the key companies in the market include Take-Two Interactive, Riot Games Inc, Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, etc.



