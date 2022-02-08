U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

The global eSports market is projected to register a CAGR of 22.18% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The market growth drivers include improved internet access and speed, franchise & sponsorship, prize money, and live streaming of esports events. MARKET INSIGHTS eSports entails organized competitive video gaming.

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ESPORTS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227502/?utm_source=GNW
The teams compete in tournaments for a cash prize. Also, it is followed by hordes of fans globally who tune in online or through live events. The advancing internet accessibility and speed is one of the key drivers of the global eSports market growth. The global download speed on fixed and mobile broadband increased from 55 Mbps to 107.50 Mbps in July 2021. As per the Speedteest Global Index, from July 2020 to July 2021, fixed broadband increased by 31.9%, and mobile broadband increased by 59.5%.
In eSports, ‘ping,’ a numerical measure of the latency between their device and the game’s server, is highly important in competitive circumstances.Low speeds result in latency in the gameplay.

This hinders the gamers’ interaction with the virtual world and their chances of winning.As a result, there is an increasing need for the fastest commercially accessible connection that offers additional stability and speed.

Moreover, the enhanced and stable internet connection has made eSports lucrative among players.In addition, 5G technology is estimated to offer more potential for mobile gaming in the coming years.

However, the health concerns and lack of a single regulatory body pose a challenge to the global eSports market growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global eSports market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue-generating region in the global market, accredited to the rising investments in games and events.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market rivalry is expected to be high, with several universities offering varsity eSports programs. Some of the key companies in the market include Take-Two Interactive, Riot Games Inc, Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
2. CAPCOM CO LTD
3. ELECTRONIC ARTS
4. EPIC GAMES
5. NINTENDO CO LTD
6. PSYONIX
7. RIOT GAMES INC
8. SUPERCELL
9. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE
10. VALVE CORPORATION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227502/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


