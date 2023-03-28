Global Essential Oil Soap Market Forecast to Reach US$ 28.5 billion by 2033: Increasing Awareness About Natural Ingredients to Boost Sales, Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Essential Oil Soap Market Seeing Rise in Use of Sustainable & Eco-friendly Ingredients, Packaging, and Production Processes: Persistence Market Research

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, the global Essential Oil Soap Market is valued at US$ 9.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 28.5 billion by the end of 2033. The global essential oil soap market is expected to surge ahead at 11.5% CAGR through 2033.



The use of sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients, packaging, and production processes is driving the demand for organic soaps as consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the impact of their choices on the environment and are demanding products that are produced using environment-friendly practices. This has led to the development of natural and organic essential oil soaps that are made from sustainably sourced ingredients and packaged in biodegradable or recyclable materials.

Some companies are incorporating social responsibility initiatives into their business models by collaborating with local communities to source ingredients or by donating a portion of their profits to environmental or social causes. Overall, the trend toward sustainability and social responsibility is becoming more important in the essential oil soap market, and companies that adopt these practices stand to gain a competitive advantage in the industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Lavender essential oil leads the global market for essential oil soaps.

Mid-price range essential oil soaps are highly preferred in the market.

e-Commerce sales channels are dominating the essential oil soap market

“Market growth has been substantial in recent years and is expected to continue to grow rapidly over the coming years. The market is being driven by increasing consumer demand for natural & organic personal care products, rising trend of aromatherapy & holistic health, and growing awareness of the benefits of essential oils. The COVID-19 pandemic also had a positive impact on the growth of the essential oil soap market with more people becoming aware of the importance of hygiene and hand washing,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

The report includes detailed insights into the competitive scenario of the global essential oil soap market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Young Living Essential Oils, doTERRA, Dr. Bronner's, Rocky Mountain Soap Company, L'Occitane en Provence, Neal's Yard Remedies, Plantlife Natural Body Care, Aromatherapy Associates, EO Products, The Body Shop, Kama Ayurveda, and ENCHANTEUR.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the global essential oil soap market, covering a global industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights based on essential oil type, soap type, price range, and sales channel, across major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

