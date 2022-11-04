U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,744.49
    +24.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,233.16
    +231.91 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,389.73
    +46.79 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.60
    +21.87 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.48
    +3.31 (+3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.70
    +42.80 (+2.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +1.15 (+5.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9900
    +0.0149 (+1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1480
    +0.0240 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1287
    +0.0126 (+1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1080
    -1.0560 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,132.31
    +883.67 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.94
    +22.89 (+4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,354.47
    +165.84 (+2.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

The Global Ester Gum Market is expected to grow by $127.14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Ester Gum Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the ester gum market and it is poised to grow by $127. 14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4. 17% during the forecast period.

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ester Gum Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360231/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the ester gum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, Increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, and rising awareness about the benefits of ester gum.
The ester gum market analysis includes application, product segment, and geographic landscape.

The ester gum market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Chewing gum
• Beverages
• Paints
• Cosmetics
• Others

By Product
• Polymerized rosins of glycerol ester (PRGE)
• Glycerol esters of wood rosin (GEWR)
• Glycerol esters of gum rosins (GEGR)
• Penta ester gum
• Maleic adduct of gum rosin

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing demand for organic gums as one of the prime reasons driving the ester gum market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of new flavors and varieties and expanding distribution channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ester gum market covers the following areas:
• Ester gum market sizing
• Ester gum market forecast
• Ester gum market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ester gum market vendors that include Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Cardinal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Jubilant Bhartia Group, Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques, Mahendra Rosin and Turpentine Pvt. Ltd., Mangalam Organics Ltd., MPD INDUSTRIES PVT LTD, PT INDOPICRI, Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd., Symrise AG, Uniform Synthetics Pvt Ltd., Zhejiang Xinsong Resin Co. Ltd., Foreverest Resources Ltd., Pinova Inc., POLIMEROS SINTETICOS, and Sood Paper and Allied Chemicals. Also, the ester gum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360231/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ford in Talks With Korean Firms to Build Cathode Plant in Quebec

    (Bloomberg) -- US automaker Ford Motor Co. is in talks with South Korean battery cell maker SK On Co. and electric-vehicle battery component producer EcoPro BM Co. to build a cathode material plant in Quebec.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing Steam‘Sloppy’ US

  • 15 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World

    We will take a look at the 15 biggest electric car companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World. Adaptation and demand for electric vehicles has picked up in recent years with deteriorating climate conditions […]

  • Twitter employees file lawsuit claiming mass layoffs violate federal law requiring notice

    After Elon Musk announced pending mass layoffs at Twitter, employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for violating a law requiring 60 days notice before termination.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Investments That Crushed the Stock Market in 2022

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett is viewed by many as one of the greatest investors of all time. The large conglomerate he runs, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has beaten the broader market by a wide margin since Buffett took over the company in 1965 all the way to 2021. While Buffett is now 91 years old, he still seems to have the magic touch.

  • Twitter Latest: Musk Says Ad Losses Fuel ‘Massive’ Revenue Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. began notifying employees affected by a far-reaching round of job cuts, and some learned they’ll be paid for two months. As this was happening, the new owner, Elon Musk, said the business experienced a “massive drop” in revenue as many advertisers withdrew.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in November

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7% to 8.1%, are perfectly positioned to line investors' pockets.

  • Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs

    Fear and dread spread across Twitter Inc offices on Thursday as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • 11 Best Advertising Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best advertising stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Advertising Stocks To Invest In. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, online advertising spend in 2021 came in at $189.3 billion, about 2.7-times ahead of the spending on TV ads, which stood […]

  • Exxon Considers Leasing, Selling Unused Office Space at Houston Campus

    The U.S. oil giant is examining how it uses its sprawling Houston-area campus as part of an effort to cut billions in structural costs.

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Analysis-Boeing outlines risky waiting game for new launches with eye on Airbus

    Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday buried the prospect of an early bid to rebuild Boeing's battered position at the top of the single-aisle market with a new jet, pledging to focus on cash as it recovers from safety and other crises. The move marks a victory for engine-maker CFM which had publicly trailed a radical design offering 20%-plus fuel savings but not before 2035 - effectively nudging its biggest customer away from acting any sooner with a more conventional plane.

  • Coal Was Meant to Be History. Instead, Its Use Is Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Last November in Glasgow, the world’s climate leaders were locked in a fierce debate over whether the final draft of the summit’s agreement should include a pledge to “phase-out” or “phase-down” coal.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing Steam‘Slop

  • Keeping Fiserv in Milwaukee: Behind the Deal

    Officials who are collaborating to keep Fiserv Inc.’s headquarters in Wisconsin knew throughout a long search process that the company was involved in a nationwide effort to consolidate and scale back its real estate footprint. Learn how the deal came together.

  • Oil climbs 4% as dollar slips and EU ban looms

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by 4% on Friday as the dollar eased, with an EU ban on Russian oil looming large and investors weighing the prospects for an easing of China's COVID curbs. Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures were up $3.81, or 4.02%, at $98.48 a barrel by 1307 GMT, set for a weekly gain of nearly 3%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.14, or 4.7%, at $92.31 and on course for a weekly gain of 5%.

  • Plaintiff Jennifer Harris discusses $366M award in jury case against FedEx, her former employer

    Jennifer Harris alleged that she was retaliated against and fired by FedEx after she complained about discrimination. Last week, a jury agreed, awarding her $366 million. MBJ talked to Harris to see how she felt about the case.

  • General Mills Can't Keep Up With Its Big Opportunity

    Consumer staples companies are facing a host of headwinds today, including inflation and supply chain snafus. Industry titan General Mills (NYSE: GIS), hasn't escaped these challenges, but a closer look at the company also shows some areas of opportunity -- including two products in particular within its stable of brands. When food maker General Mills reported fiscal first-quarter 2023 earnings (for the period ended Aug. 28), the headline number was the 10% year-over-year organic sales growth it achieved.

  • Mineral-rich countries want to form an OPEC for battery minerals

    Global lithium demand is surging. Lithium prices are soaring.

  • King County court pauses $4B payout to Albertsons shareholders ahead of Kroger merger

    The move comes as state and federal authorities review the grocer's $25 billion deal with Cincinnati-based Kroger, which has sparked antitrust concerns.

  • Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings

    The company's revenue took a hit amid volatile market conditions.