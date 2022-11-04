The Global Ester Gum Market is expected to grow by $127.14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Ester Gum Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the ester gum market and it is poised to grow by $127. 14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4. 17% during the forecast period.

Our report on the ester gum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, Increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, and rising awareness about the benefits of ester gum.

The ester gum market analysis includes application, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The ester gum market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Chewing gum

• Beverages

• Paints

• Cosmetics

• Others



By Product

• Polymerized rosins of glycerol ester (PRGE)

• Glycerol esters of wood rosin (GEWR)

• Glycerol esters of gum rosins (GEGR)

• Penta ester gum

• Maleic adduct of gum rosin



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for organic gums as one of the prime reasons driving the ester gum market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of new flavors and varieties and expanding distribution channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ester gum market covers the following areas:

• Ester gum market sizing

• Ester gum market forecast

• Ester gum market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ester gum market vendors that include Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Cardinal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Jubilant Bhartia Group, Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques, Mahendra Rosin and Turpentine Pvt. Ltd., Mangalam Organics Ltd., MPD INDUSTRIES PVT LTD, PT INDOPICRI, Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd., Symrise AG, Uniform Synthetics Pvt Ltd., Zhejiang Xinsong Resin Co. Ltd., Foreverest Resources Ltd., Pinova Inc., POLIMEROS SINTETICOS, and Sood Paper and Allied Chemicals. Also, the ester gum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

