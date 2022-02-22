U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

Global ETFE Market Report 2022: Increasing Usage of ETFE in Solar Panels to Drive Market Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ETFE Market by Type(Pellet/Granule, Powder), Technology(Extrusion, Injection), Application(Films & Sheets, Wire & Cables, Tubes, Coatings), End-use Industry(Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market size was estimated to be USD 334 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 451 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2026.

Increasing usage of ETFE in solar panels, substitute for glass and other conventional materials, and growing demand in end-use industries are driving the demand for ETFE during the forecast period. However, ETFE is prone to puncture, transmit more sound than glass, and higher cost than other conventional material, which is hampering the market growth.

Based on type, pellet/granule is estimated to be the largest type of ETFE during the forecast period. The pellet/granule form of ETFE can be both, extruded and injected to convert it to films & sheets, wires & cables, and tubes, which are then used by various end-use industries such as architecture, automotive, chemical processing, and others. They have low melting points and high-melt flow rates (MFRs), making pellets suitable for injection, extrusion, rotational, and other molding processes.

Films & sheets is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing application segment in the ETFE market during the forecast period. ETFE films & sheets are temperature, aging, and chemical resistant and have superior mechanical strength. ETFE films and sheets are now largely replacing glass in the building & construction industry due to superior light transmission properties. ETFE sheets are more commonly found as roofing in public areas, such as stations, airports, educational centers, museums, conference centers, and other artistic structures. ETFE films are also used for front and backing sheets of photovoltaic (PV) modules. When used as front sheets for PV modules, these films help improve the efficiency of solar cells since they transmit 90%-95% of light.

Building & construction is estimated to be the largest end-user segment in the ETFE market during the forecast period. ETFE is majorly used in non-residential, civil infrastructures, and commercial buildings for roofing application. Energy efficiency, cost control, low carbon emissions, sustainability, recyclability, and green buildings are major factors that influence the construction industry. ETFE films are lightweight, cost-effective, eco-friendly, 100% recyclable and esthetically preferred compared to glass. These properties propel the demand for ETFE films in the construction industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Pellet/Granule Accounted for Larger Share in 2020

  • Extrusion Molding Accounted for Largest Share of ETFE Market in 2020

  • Films & Sheets Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2020

  • Building & Construction Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2020

  • Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for ETFE During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

  • Significant Opportunities in ETFE Market - Films & Sheets Application to Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

  • ETFE Market in North America, by Application and Country, 2020 - US Captured Largest Market Share in North America in 2020

  • ETFE Market, by Type - Pellet/Granule Segment to Dominate ETFE Market During 2021-2026

  • ETFE Market, by Technology - Extrusion Molding to Lead ETFE Market from 2021 to 2026

  • ETFE Market, by Application - Films & Sheets to Command Overall ETFE Market

  • ETFE Market, by End-Use Industry - Building & Construction to Command ETFE Market

  • ETFE Market, by Country - India to Witness Highest CAGR in Global ETFE Market, in Terms of Volume, from 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Usage of ETFE in Solar Panels to Drive Market

  • Substitute for Glass and Other Conventional Plastics Materials

  • Growing Demand in End-Use Industries

Restraints

  • Prone to Puncture and Transmit More Sound Than Glass

  • Higher Cost of ETFE Than That of Conventional Materials

Opportunities

  • Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Lack of Skilled Workforce

  • Price Volatility of Raw Materials

Companies Mentioned

  • AGC Inc.

  • The Chemours Company

  • 3M

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.

  • Vector Foiltec GmbH

  • Halopolymer

  • Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co. Ltd

  • Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd

  • Ensinger Group

  • Dongyue Group

  • Saint-Gobain S.A.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

  • Solvay S.A.

  • BASF SE

  • SABIC

  • Shandong Hengyi New Material Technology Co., Ltd

  • Beijing Starget Chemicals Co., Ltd

  • Zeus Industrial Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgk2un

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-etfe-market-report-2022-increasing-usage-of-etfe-in-solar-panels-to-drive-market-growth-301487305.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

