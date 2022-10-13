U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,662.99
    +85.96 (+2.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,018.28
    +807.43 (+2.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,620.99
    +203.89 (+1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.22
    +39.45 (+2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.41
    +2.14 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.80
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    +0.0086 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9190
    +0.0170 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0222 (+2.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0970
    +0.2360 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,167.86
    +30.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.69
    +0.16 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Global Ethylene Carbonate Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Emergence of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries and Increasing Use of Bio-based Plasticizers Present Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ethylene Carbonate Market by Application (Lubricants, Lithium Battery Electrolyte, Plasticizers, Surface Coatings), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Medical, Personal Care & Hygiene) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global ethylene carbonate market size is expected to grow from USD 473 million in 2022 to USD 901 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.7%, during the forecast period.

The ethylene carbonate industry has driven growth in the industrial sector. Industrial machinery requires lubricants for smooth functioning and reduced wear & tear. Also, many machines utilize surface coatings to reduce the risk of rusting and chemical attacks. These lubricants and surface coatings manufacturers are increasingly using ethylene carbonate as a highly polar solvent.

Moreover, An increase in demand for electric vehicles has pushed for battery electrolyte requirements, also translating into growth for the ethylene carbonate market. However, factors, such as the scarcity of raw materials and regulations on the use of ethylene carbonates are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

Excellent polar solvency capacity is the primary reason behind the fastest growth of liquid form

The ethylene carbonate market has been segmented based on form as solid and liquid. Among these forms, the liquid form is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The liquid form of ethylene carbonate acts as a highly polar solvent, suitable for dissolving large amounts of solute (electrolyte and chemicals). Therefore it is being largely used in applications such as lithium battery electrolytes, solvents, and reagents, among others.

Ethylene carbonate based lubricants enable smooth functioning of automobiles and industrial machinery

The ethylene carbonate market has been segmented based on applications such as lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, plasticizers, surface coatings, and others. Among these applications, lubricants accounted for the larger share of the market in 2021. Ethylene carbonate acts as a reactive intermediate in the production of lubricants and greases. These lubricants enable the smooth functioning of industrial machinery and automotive engines. Thus, the demand for these lubricants is gaining traction, with an increase in demand for manufactured goods and automobiles, leading to the expansion of the ethylene carbonate market.

Rising sales of electric vehicles has pushed the demand for ethylene carbonate in the automotive industry

The automotive segment is flourishing owing to the efforts by manufacturers to the reduction in the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that form smog. Manufacturers are trying to reduce the weight of the vehicles by employing materials such as plastics, resulting in a growing demand for plasticizers such as ethylene carbonate. Furthermore, there has been a consistent rise in the number of electric vehicles in use across the globe over the past five years. This is fueling the sales of ethylene carbonate, mainly in lubricants and battery electrolytes applications, in the automotive industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are hub for manufacturing products such as batteries, lubricants, and paints & coatings. Further, the economic growth in the major countries has led to an expansion in the industrial and automotive industries, driving the demand for ethylene carbonate in various applications. On the other hand, Europe is projected to have the second-largest market size by the end of the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ethylene Carbonate Market
4.2 Ethylene Carbonate Market, by Region
4.3 Ethylene Carbonate Market in Asia-Pacific, by Country and Application
4.4 Ethylene Carbonate Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand in Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolyte and Lubricant Applications
5.2.1.2 Massive Industrial Growth in Asia and Africa
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.2.2.2 Use of Highly Toxic Raw Materials in Production of Ethylene Carbonate
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
5.2.3.2 Increase in Use of Bio-based Plasticizers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Oil & Gas Prices
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Macroeconomic Overview & Trends
6.1.1 Trends & Forecast of GDP
6.1.2 Trends of Oil & Natural Gas Prices
6.1.3 Industry Outlook
6.1.3.1 Electric Vehicles
6.2 Technology Analysis
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Ecosystem/Market Map of Ethylene Carbonate
6.5 Average Selling Price Trend
6.6 Patent Analysis
6.6.1 Introduction
6.6.2 Insights
6.6.3 Top Assignees
6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
6.8 Trade Data Statistics
6.9 Case Study Analysis
6.10 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

7 Ethylene Carbonate Market, by Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solid
7.2.1 Usage in Multiple Applications
7.3 Liquid
7.3.1 Growing Use in Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolytes

8 Ethylene Carbonate Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surface Coatings
8.2.1 Increase in Use of Surface Coatings in End-use Industries
8.3 Plasticizers
8.3.1 Increased Demand for Polyvinyl Carbonate Manufacturing
8.4 Lubricants
8.4.1 Increased Use in Various Industries
8.5 Lithium Battery Electrolytes
8.5.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles
8.6 Others

9 Ethylene Carbonate Market, by End-use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive
9.2.1 Ethylene Carbonate Used in Lithium-Ion Batteries
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.3.1 Increased Use of Lubricants in Equipment
9.4 Personal Care & Hygiene
9.4.1 Increase in Per Capita Spending Power to Drive Demand
9.5 Industrial
9.5.1 Demand for Ethylene Carbonate as Lubricant Stabilizer to be Steady
9.6 Medical
9.6.1 Increased Usage in Medical Diagnosis as Nanoparticles
9.7 Others

10 Ethylene Carbonate Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis/Market Ranking of Key Players
11.2.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3 Key Market Developments
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 2021
11.4.1 Star Players
11.4.2 Emerging Leaders
11.4.3 Pervasive Players
11.4.4 Participants
11.5 Competitive Benchmarking
11.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence
11.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Matrix, 2021
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Starting Blocks
11.6.3 Dynamic Companies
11.6.4 Responsive Companies

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Oriental Union Chemical Corporation
12.1.2 BASF SE
12.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
12.1.4 Huntsman International LLC
12.1.5 Toagosei Co. Ltd.
12.1.6 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
12.1.7 Shandong Senjei Cleantech Co. Ltd.
12.1.8 Zibo Donghai Industries Co. Ltd.
12.1.9 Merck KGaA
12.1.10 Dubi Chem Marine International
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Alfa Aesar
12.2.2 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
12.2.3 Empower Materials
12.2.4 Taixing Taida Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.2.5 Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.
12.2.6 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
12.2.7 Vizag Chemicals International
12.2.8 Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
12.2.9 Rx Marine International
12.2.10 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.
12.2.11 National Analytical Corporation
12.2.12 Antares Chem Private Limited
12.2.13 Liaoning Aoke Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.2.14 Shandong Lixing Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.2.15 Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz462s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ethylene-carbonate-market-report-2022-to-2027---emergence-of-lithium-sulfur-batteries-and-increasing-use-of-bio-based-plasticizers-present-opportunities-301648706.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Polestar 3 electric SUV to be produced in U.S. in 2024, EV maker Lucid set to meet targets

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details the latest news about Polestar's electric SUV and EV maker Lucid stating it will meet its 2022 production targets.

  • Alex Jones Is ‘Basically Broke for the Rest of His Life’ After Sandy Hook Verdict, Says Former U.S. Attorney

    Right-wing conspiracy figure Alex Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of the staggering $965 million verdict reached Tuesday he’ll actually wind up paying to the 15 plaintiffs in the defamation case about his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Jones plans to appeal the massive […]

  • Ethereum price undervalued since The Merge: report

    Nearly half of 55 fintech and crypto experts believe Ethereum has been underpriced since the network became a proof-of-stake blockchain through “The Merge” upgrade last month, according to a recent report from financial service firm Finder. See related article: Why YOU should back Ethereum’s Fork Fast facts While 46% of the surveyed panelists said Ether […]

  • Samsung, TSMC Win Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giants are among other companies that have received a one-year exemption from the new restrictions on exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • 3M Earns Appellate Review of Earplug Unit’s Bankruptcy Shield

    A federal appellate court agreed to review a 3M earplug subsidiary’s appeal seeking to extend bankruptcy stay to the parent company.

  • Should You Use the Social Security Bridge Strategy?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare

    Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses for many Americans, especially those who are retired. While retirees who've reached age 65 are able to use Medicare, people waiting for that age are reliant on either paying for personal insurance or, … Continue reading → The post Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • Oil prices rise after three-consecutive session declines, buoyed by a drop in U.S. distillate supplies

    Oil futures head higher Thursday, with prices looking to recoup some of the losses suffered over the past three trading sessions, finding support following expectations of tight winter heating-fuel supplies in the wake of a nearly five million-barrel weekly drop in U.S. distillate inventories.

  • Fluor Looks Impressive as It Bucks the Market Flow

    Fluor Corp. is a construction and engineering firm that has grabbed my attention because of the position of its charts and its rally from early July, so let's check in on Fluor. In this daily bar chart of FLR, below, we can see that prices have rallied in the past 12 months -- not many stocks can say that. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline from March and that is not a confidence builder.

  • TSMC Cuts Capital Spending 10% in a Warning for Tech Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10%, a dramatic sign of trouble for the technology industry from the world’s most valuable chip company.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Roar Back From Inflation-Triggered Losses: Markets WrapIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsHere’s How Weird Things

  • German business chiefs clash with Berlin over China policies

    When German business chiefs got wind last month of an economy ministry proposal to screen all company investment going into China as part of a raft of new measures, there was uproar. The investment proposal was soon shelved, a source in the ministry and a business leader told Reuters. Annoyed they hadn't been sufficiently consulted on proposals to make business with China less attractive that could have big repercussions for German firms, senior business leaders later pushed back in a meeting with Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Schlumberger, Halliburton, RPC and ProPetro

    Schlumberger, Halliburton, RPC and ProPetro have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • The number of baby boomers and Generation X who plan to work past age 70—or forever—is stunning

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Roar Back From Inflation-Triggered Losses: Markets WrapIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsHere’s