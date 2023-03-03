The Global Ethylene Glycol Market is forecast to grow by 9,171.73 th tons during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Ethylene Glycol Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the ethylene glycol market and is forecast to grow by 9,171.73 th tons during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period.

Our report on the ethylene glycol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from developing countries, increase in demand for pet bottles, and growing demand for polyester fiber and films.



The ethylene glycol market is segmented as below:

By Type

• MEG

• DEG

• TEG



By Application

• Polyester fiber and films

• PET

• Antifreeze and coolant

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of novel production technology for ethylene glycol as one of the prime reasons driving the ethylene glycol market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for bio-based ethylene glycol and an increase in the production of natural gas in the US will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ethylene glycol market covers the following areas:

• Ethylene glycol market sizing

• Ethylene glycol market forecast

• Ethylene glycol market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ethylene glycol market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, CHINA MAN MADE FIBER Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Huntsman Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lotte Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Also, the ethylene glycol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

