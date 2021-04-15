Global Ethylene (Value, Volume) Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2025: Polyethylene, Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Dichloride and Others

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ethylene Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis by Feedstock, Application, End-Use, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ethylene Market in terms of Value was USD 162.50 Billion, in terms of Volume 161.05 Million Tonnes

Ethylene is a monomer derived from petrochemical, which finds several use in end-use products, including fibres, and plastics. Ethylene is used in the chemical industry, and most of it goes toward polyethylene, which is a widely used plastic containing polymer chains of ethylene units in various chain lengths.

The factors contributing to the growth of the market are the expansion of the food industry and high demand for polyethylene. High demand for aseptic packaging in beverage industries is driving the growth of the market. Ethylene is one of the most important organic chemicals by volume and the building block for a vast range of chemicals, from antifreeze solutions and solvents to plastics.



Among the Feedstock segment in the Ethylene market (Naphtha, Ethane, Propane and Butane), Naphtha segment leads the market. In the petrochemical industry, naphtha is widely used to dilute heavy oils, clean metal from pipelines and manufacture high-octane gas.

Along with this, it is also utilized in the production of olefins and aromatics like ethylene, propylene, benzene, and toluene. As there is a high demand for cost-effective olefin-rich fuels due to the growing population and rapid urbanization, it is driving the consumption of naphtha across the globe.



Based on Application (Polyethylene, Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Dichloride and Others), Polyethylene segment gains a considerable share. Polyethylene also known as polythene, is a group belonging to thermoplastic polymers, and based on its polymerization process, it can be produced for different purposes. The polyethylene market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization.



Based on End-Use (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive and Others), Packaging segment gains a considerable share. Ethylene finds usage in the packaging industry in the making of products such as polyethylene and ethylbenzene, among others, owing to the lightweight, strong in compression properties and thus safeguards delicate objects in case of being crushed or dropped.



The Asia Pacific Region dominates the Ethylene market. Factors such as increasing usage of polyethylene in packaging, pipes and elastic film applications drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Further, growing packaging, automotive, construction, and textile end-use industries are anticipated to boost the Asia Pacific ethylene market.



Key Target Audience

Ethylene Manufacturers

Traders and distributors of ethylene

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Ethylene Market Product Outlook



4. Global Ethylene Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025

4.3 Market Size, By Production Capacity, Year 2015-2025

4.4 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025

4.5 Ethylene Price Trend Analysis



5. Global Ethylene Market Segmentation By Feedstock (Value, Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ethylene Market: By Feedstock

5.2 Naphtha Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Ethane Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Propane Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Butane Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Ethylene Market Segmentation By Application (Value, Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ethylene Market: By Application

6.2 Polyethylene Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Ethylene Oxide Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Ethylene Dichloride Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Others Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Ethylene Market Segmentation By End-Use (Value, Volume)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ethylene Market: By End-Use

7.2 Packaging Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.3 Building & Construction Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4 Automotive Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.5 Others Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



8. Global Ethylene Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ethylene Market: By Region



9. North America Ethylene Market: An Analysis - Value, Volume, Production Capacity (2020-2025)



10. Europe Ethylene Market: An Analysis - Value, Volume, Production Capacity (2020-2025)



11. Asia Pacific Ethylene Market: An Analysis - Value, Volume, Production Capacity (2020-2025)



12. Global Ethylene Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Ethylene Market Drivers

12.2 Global Ethylene Market Restraints

12.3 Global Ethylene Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ethylene Market - By Feedstock, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ethylene Market - By Application, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ethylene Market - By End-Use, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ethylene Market - By Region, By Value (Year-2025)

13.2 Strategic Analysis

13.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2.2 Recent Industry Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis

14.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 SABIC

15.2 LyondellBasell

15.3 ExxonMobil

15.4 Royal Dutch Shell

15.5 Sinopec

15.6 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

15.7 Westlake Chemical

15.8 BASF

15.9 Repsol

15.10 NOVA Chemicals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quge33

