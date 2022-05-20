U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.75
    +45.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,495.00
    +293.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,067.50
    +189.25 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.30
    +24.40 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.02
    -0.19 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.61
    -2.35 (-7.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0500
    +0.2560 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,263.67
    +1,277.99 (+4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.40
    +23.17 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.40
    +131.66 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Report 2022-2030: Increasing Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation, Growing Demand in Various Industries, & Increasing Agricultural Activities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global EVA Market

Global EVA Market
Global EVA Market

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Research Report: By Grade, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ethylene vinyl acetate market revenue, which was an estimated $7,060.8 million in 2021, will witness a 7.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, to reach $13,149.7 million by 2030

Renewable energy will be the fastest-growing end use of EVA because the material serves as a thermoplastic polymer, helping in encapsulating photovoltaic modules. It seals and coats the individual solar cells, when heated, acts as a good transmitter of radiation, and prevents the cells from degrading in sunlight.

However, currently, EVA is utilized in the highest volumes for packaging, especially milk pouches and deep-freeze packaging. In such applications, EVA's flexibility at low temperatures, higher mechanical strength, greater resilience, and higher permeability to water vapor and gases are making it popular over polyvinyl chloride and low-density polyethylene.

Thus, with the growing demand for packaged food, on account of people's rising purchasing power, the consumption of EVA is booming.

The major ethylene vinyl acetate market players are Sahara International Petrochemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., ARLANXEO Holding B.V., Braskem S.A., Asia Polymer Corporation, Arkema Group, Clariant AG, and Hanwa Solution Chemical Division Corporation.

Though these companies suffered losses due to the closure of most manufacturing plants in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, orders for the chemical from packaging producers rose.

This was a result of the around 30% increase in online food deliveries, for which packaging is essential. To avoid moving out, many people started frequently ordering food, which drove the demand for packaging materials and, in turn, for EVA.

Key Findings of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Report

  • EVA is most commonly used in the manufacturing of foam, the demand for which is increasing in the furniture, automotive, electronics, and building & construction industries of India, China, and Thailand.

  • Direct/institutional sales generate the higher revenue for ethylene vinyl acetate market players because the material is used by manufacturers in various industries, who usually procure it in bulk directly from EVA producers.

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest consumer of EVA owing to its huge manufacturing industry and strong government focus on solar energy. Moreover, the booming footwear, plastic, packaging, and pharmaceutical industries are driving the demand for this chemical in the region.

  • The wire and cable industry is also significant for the advance of the ethylene vinyl acetate market, as the chemical is widely used in the production of heat-shrinkable insulation, flame-retardant insulation, and semi-conductive insulation jackets.

  • The demand for EVA with 28% VA content is set to increase the fastest in the coming years as this variant is important in solar modules. As per the IRENA, global installed solar capacity increased from 583,872 MW in 2019 to 709,674 MW in 2020.

  • Because the market is fragmented due to the existence of many companies, it is witnessing a large number of strategic activities.

Industry Outlook

Trends

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Product Launches

Drivers

  • Increasing Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation

  • Growing Demand in Various Industries

  • Increasing Agricultural Activities

  • Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

  • Availability of Eva Substitutes

  • Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

Impact of Covid-19

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Apac

  • Latam

  • Mea

Value Chain Analysis

  • List of Raw Material Suppliers

  • List of Distributors/Channel Partners

  • List of End-users

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global EVA Investments

EVA Global Trade Analysis

  • Import/Export Analysis

  • Global Trade Map Historical and Future

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

  • Environmental Regulations

  • Eva Ecosystem

Company Profiles

  • Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem)

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Formosa Plastic Corporation

  • Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

  • Braskem S.A.

  • Arlanxeo Holding B.V.

  • Asia Polymer Corporation

  • Clariant AG

  • Arkema Group

  • Lg Chem Ltd.

  • Hanwa Solution Chemical Division Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zd8wsr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has lost its crown jewel status in Cathie Wood’s main fund for the first time in about four-and-a-half years.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk’s com

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 70% or More

    This has been an absolutely rotten year to be a growth stock investor. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has fallen a staggering 26% this year. But the dark clouds hanging over the market are lined with silver for patient investors who stick with terrific businesses like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR).

  • Battered Stock Traders Brace for $1.9 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock traders still clinging on after this week’s vicious drop in US benchmarks had better tighten their grip -- OpEx is back to whip up more turmoil.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire C

  • Nvidia Stock Is Less Than Half Its Recent High. Is It Now a Buy?

    In the fourth quarter, Nvidia stock was hitting all-time highs. The graphics-chip specialist was joined by Advanced Micro Devices and a handful of high-quality growth stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were at all-time highs, despite several notable growth stocks trading at bear-market levels.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • Penny Stock Surges After Fidelity Legend Lynch Reveals Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch still gets investors’ attention. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project The former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed on Wednesday that he had taken a 5.2% s

  • China Stocks Face Big Risk as Thousands of Hedge Funds Near Point Where They Have to Dump Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s almost-trillion dollar hedge fund industry risks worsening the turmoil in its stock market as deepening portfolio losses trigger forced selling by some managers.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning S

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today

    Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Why Shares of JD.com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Rising Today

    Despite difficult market conditions this week, several Chinese stocks continued to trade higher after some positive earnings results and bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) traded nearly 6.5% higher as of 1:08 p.m. ET today, shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 12% higher, and shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) traded nearly 9% higher. Chinese stocks have not fared well over the last year, as a harsh regulatory backdrop has created lots of uncertainty and dogged the sector.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Jumping Another 10% Today

    After hitting their all-time low earlier this week, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are bouncing higher today. The stock gained as much as 11.4% today, and still sits 9.7% above yesterday's closing share price, as of 2:42 p.m. ET. The rebound comes as some investors seem to feel the recent low marked a bottom for the stock.

  • Shopify and 5 More Stocks That Aren’t as Cheap as They Look

    Stocks have tumbled this year. But buying the dip doesn’t work in a bear market, and neither does simply scooping up shares of beaten-down companies.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most famous and influential investor in modern history, based on his extraordinary performance record. Not surprisingly, the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), the holding company employing the Oracle of Omaha as chairman and CEO, receives wide media attention and scrutiny, even though Buffett is no longer making every investment decision. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has long been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Analysts Are Betting On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Celebrations may be in order for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Applied Materials misses earnings estimates, Ross Stores cuts full-year earnings forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down earnings results for Applied Materials and Ross Stores.