The Global Eubiotics Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·11 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In current farm systems, good gut health is essential to the production and welfare of farm animals. As a result, eubiotics enhance animal performance and welfare. The eubiotics help to achieve equilibrium by boosting the prevalence of beneficial gastrointestinal flora, increasing food absorption, and enhancing gut performance.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eubiotics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Form, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028"


Eubiotics are produced and delivered by feed mills, pre-mixers, and specialized wholesalers. Eubiotics manufacturers sell their products directly to clients or through integrated feed producers. Fermentation and chemical synthesis are used to make eubiotics such as organic acids. For animal feed purposes such as silage and feed additives, the chemical synthesis procedure is typically preferred.

Raw material accessibility, agro-climatic circumstances, regional authorities, and other factors all influence the pricing of Eubiotics. Due to the presence of price-sensitive clients, manufacturers compete based on competitive pricing. To achieve a competitive advantage in the market, firms are focusing on process innovation and low-cost raw material procurement. Furthermore, the rapid rise of end-use applications such as feed and pharmaceuticals, as well as growing eubiotics production, which is expected to close the supply-demand imbalance, is expected to moderately raise prices throughout the forecast period.

Prebiotics and probiotics play a key role in the value chain of the nutraceuticals industry due to the technological advancements, low-cost labor, and ample raw material availability due to upscale production, developing economies like India and China are well-positioned in the market. As a result, key firms in developing economies are constructing an optimized process and a reliable supply chain for cost-effective product manufacture, allowing them to provide items at reduced rates.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a minor influence on the eubiotics sector. The overall impact on the industry is mixed, since corporations have incurred financial losses as a result of broad mobility limitations in important markets. However, the pandemic has raised awareness about the negative consequences of antibiotics in food animals, positively impacting the expansion of the eubiotic sector. COVID-19 caused a worldwide shutdown of factories, production and manufacturing centers, restaurants, hotels, and other businesses. This resulted in a manpower shortage, a supply chain disruption, and a reduction in the supply of raw materials and other ingredients.

Market Growth Factors

The Portrayal of Pets and the Increasing Pet Ownership Rate

In recent years, pet humanization has become a catchphrase in the public media around the world. In the pet food market, the shift from owning a pet to pet parenthood has been a huge and important development, particularly in developed countries. More than one-third of households in developed countries have a pet. Consumers’ propensity to spend more on pet food is influenced by the growing attachment between pet owners and their pets. Pet owners’ main objectives are increasingly becoming their pets’ optimal health. They attempt to keep their pets healthy by feeding them a nutrient-dense, easily digestible diet.

An increase in the number of chicken farms and spending on pets

Compared to other cattle, it requires less investment. Starting a chicken poultry farm just costs a small amount. Agricultural laborer’s and small farmers can now start farming on a small scale. The chicken begins to lay eggs after 8 to 10 weeks, but broilers can be sold after 6 weeks, at a weight of 1.25 kg. This provides an immediate return on investment. In 8 to 10 weeks, chickens begin laying eggs, and broilers can be sold for meat in 6 to 10 weeks. Because the time between generations is so brief, productivity can be dramatically boosted in a short amount of time. Broilers use a small amount of feed while producing the greatest amount of food for humans.

Market Restraining Factors

Uncertainty in regulations limits international trade

Animal food must be safe to eat and manufactured in hygienic conditions, as per the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1938. (FFDCA). The foods must have no dangerous ingredients and be labeled as accurately as possible. For pet food makers in the United States, the Food Safety Modernization Act of 2010 (FSMA) established certification, sterilization, cleanliness, and ingredient labeling standards. The animal feed business, in contrast to the Asia Pacific and South American regions, is governed by strict government controls. Preservatives, ethoxyquin, and food colorings are all regulated differently in different nations when it comes to pet food components.

Product Outlook

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Probiotics, Organic Acids, Phytogenic, Prebiotics, and Enzymes. The organic acids segment garnered a significant revenue share in the Eubiotic market in 2021. Acidifiers are natural organic acids and ions that have received a lot of attention as animal feed supplements in the manufacture of environmentally friendly aquaculture products. Acidifiers in fish diets have shown to have good potential, and there is enough information to recommend aqua feed makers to explore utilizing them. Organic acids in food have a eubiotic influence on the proliferation of indigenous lactic acid bacteria, which are important in the activation of the immunological response to illnesses.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Gut Health, Immunity, Yield, and Others. The gut health segment procured the largest revenue share in the Eubiotic market in 2021. It is because eubiotics can help to enhance gut health, allowing for a fair reduction in antibiotic usage. As a result, it appears that eubiotics can not only replace antibiotics but also complement them to provide extra benefits. Maintaining a diversified and balanced population of gut microbes while reducing the prevalence of potentially harmful bacteria is critical for gut health, growth, and lifetime function.

Form Outlook

Based on Form, the market is segmented into Solid and Liquid. The liquid segment registered a significant revenue share in the Eubiotic market in 2021. Due to the additives such as liquid eubiotics are utilized in the feed industry due to simple manufacturing procedures and low production costs. Due to their ease of feeding and compatibility, liquid eubiotics are mostly employed for pig and aquaculture nutrition. Pigs are typically provided liquid feed, which helps to increase growth and feed conversion ratio, which generates demand for liquid eubiotics products.

End-use Outlook

Based on End-use, the market is segmented into Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Cattle Feed, Aquatic Feed, and Others. The poultry feed segment garnered the highest revenue share in the Eubiotic market in 2021. Antibiotic residues have been discovered in meat, posing a risk to human health. Antibiotics have become a source of public debate due to their negative health effects, causing countries to prohibit their use. Disease pandemic such as swine flu, avian flu, and different foot and mouth illnesses are a worry for livestock farmers. Farmers are turning to feasible alternatives such as eubiotics in response to growing concerns about meat quality and safety, as well as a regulatory environment that discourages the use of antibiotics.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Europe segment acquired the largest revenue share in the Eubiotic market in 2021. This can be due to rising meat consumption along with increased cattle output. Meat consumption has increased dramatically in recent years in countries such as Italy, France, and Germany, prompting producers to seek out high-quality, disease-free animal products. The European Union (EU) produces the third most beef in the world. This benefits Europe’s economy, rural development, social life, culture, and cuisine. The industry’s diversity of breeds, animal such as cows, bulls, steers, heifers, and farming practices intense, extensive on permanent or temporary pastures, mixed, breeders, feeders is both a strength and a problem.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Chr. Hansen holding A/S, Lallemand, Inc., Lesaffre Group, Kemin Industries, Inc., Cargill Corporation, and Calpis Co., Ltd.

Strategies Deployed in Eubiotics Market

Oct-2021: BASF extended its partnership with Cargill, a global food enterprise. Through this partnership, the companies would establish and manufacture enzyme solutions and products for the animal feed market.

Jul-2021: Royal DSM took over Midori USA, a biotechnology business developing breakthrough targeted eubiotics. Through this acquisition, Midori’s platform would be greatly cooperative with DSM’s bioscience abilities and actual eubiotics offering.

Jun-2021: The DSM|Novozymes Feed Enzymes association launched ProAct 360, a second-generation protease. The solution provides an extra accordant enhancement in growth accomplishment, along with enhanced matrix values for main amino acids and quick response.

Apr-2021: Kemin Industries unveiled Tegravia and Paradigmox Green, two new products. The Tegravia offers a usable fiber for the pet food market in South America, especially in Brazil whereas, Paradigmox Green is an antioxidant solution for the natural livestock production enterprise in the EMENA region.

Feb-2021: Lallemand came into a partnership with Poultry Sense, which provides enhanced technology for poultry farmers. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to enhance the credibility and dependability of data obtained from corporate farm trials. Moreover, data would deliver Lallemand with an extraordinarily competitive market while delivering consumer with precise data that would assist more assurance in new choices.

Dec-2020: Royal DSM signed an agreement with VALIO, Finland’s largest global dairy cooperative enterprise. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to substantially decrease the carbon trace of dairy management in Finland. Additionally, VALIO focus to build its dairy value chain carbon-impartial by 2035.

Oct-2020: Royal DSM completed the acquisition of Erber Group, the global leader in the field of food and feed safety. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to reinforce DSM’s recognition and expertise as a dominant supplier of animal nutrition and health solutions for farm sustainability and efficiency, with prominence on emissions decrease, feed utilization adaptability, and improved usage of land and water.

Jun-2020: Cargill along with China Animal Health and Food Safety Alliance introduced Sun Valley, a Raised Without Antibiotics chicken product. Under this launch, utilizing blockchain technology, the three latest products concentrate on clarity and food safety around the complete farm-to-fork supply chain.

Jun-2020: DSM Animal Nutrition and Health came into a partnership with North Carolina State University, a dominant public research university. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to research accurate nutrition, gut health, and data forced animal health judgment for feed, livestock, and pet animals. Additionally, the partnership would inquire into the issue of farmed fish, pet animals, cattle, and various small cogitative animals.

Sep-2018: DSM along with Novozyms unveiled Balancius, a major discovery in poultry nutrition. The solution extensively boosts feed digestibility and effectiveness in broilers.

Mar-2018: Phileo Lesaffre Animal Care formed a partnership with Diana Pet Food, the global leader and pioneer of high-value solutions improving pets’ well-being and owners’ satisfaction. Together, the companies aimed to provide a stable performance record in providing high-performance health and nutrition solutions to the commerce, to better distribute consumers to increase the worth given to the pet food market.

Mar-2018: Calpis received a European Commission approval for the probiotic Calsporin for suckling piglets, cows, and dogs’ feed. The probiotic Calsporin carries feasible spores of Bacillus subtilis C-3102 and is with a quantity of 1.0 x 1010 CFU / gram is extremely concentrated. Additionally, sturdy spores of the Bacillus strain combat high temperatures during supplement and feed procedures.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

• Probiotics

• Organic Acids

• Phytogenic

• Prebiotics

• Enzymes

By Application

• Gut Health

• Immunity

• Yield

• Others

By Form

• Solid

• Liquid

By End-use

• Poultry Feed

• Swine Feed

• Cattle Feed

• Aquatic Feed

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Egypt

o Tanzania

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Novozymes A/S

• BASF SE

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Chr. Hansen holding A/S

• Lallemand, Inc.

• Lesaffre Group

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

• Cargill Corporation

• Calpis Co., Ltd.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
