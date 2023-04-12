Global Eubiotics Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast Report 2022-2028: Rise in Demand for Animal Protein and Restriction on Antibiotics Bodes well for the Sector
DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eubiotics Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product, By Form, Function, Livestock Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Eubiotics Market was valued at ~US$ 3 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 5 billion by 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 8 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Due to the rise in demand for animal protein, the rise in demand for produced feed, and the restriction on antibiotics, the market for animal Eubiotics will experience significant expansion.
The rising awareness of the quality and safety of feed additives is boosting the global market. Furthermore, it is thought that feed additives' significant health advantages will continue to drive the global market's rise. The Eubiotics industry is expanding significantly due to rising demand for animal protein, produced feed, and the replacement of antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) with Eubiotics.
One of the biggest obstacles facing the Eubiotics market during the forecast period is the increasing illness outbreaks in cattle. Further, the growing cost of Eubiotics' raw materials may present difficulties for the global market.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a marginal effect on the Eubiotics market. The industry experienced a mixed response as a result of the social limitations in the key markets, which cost the company money. However, the pandemic led to more knowledge of the harmful effects of antibiotics on animals, which favorably impacted the market's expansion.
Recent Developments Related to Major Players
In July 2021, Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based global company in sustainable, nutrition, and healthy living acquired Midori USA, Inc., a biotechnology start-up and novel platform, to develop ground-breaking Eubiotics technologies that will improve the health and environmental impact of animals.
In May 2021, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S introduced 'Bovacillus,' a brand-new probiotic for dairy and meat cattle. Bacillus spores are a special kind of probiotic because they can withstand harsh conditions during the production, preparation, and use of feed as well as inside the gastrointestinal tract.
In January 2021, Novus International collaborated on research and development projects with the USA-based biotechnology firm Agrivida.
Conclusion
The global Eubiotics market is forecasted to continue the growth that is witnessed since 2017, Positive legislative scenarios that forbid the use of antibiotics and rising meat consumption around the world are expected to fuel demand for the product.
The market is highly competitive, with firms who have been there for a while taking the majority of the market. Though the market is highly competitive with ~150 players, few global players control the dominant market share and regional players also hold a significant market share.
Major Players Mentioned in the report
DSM
Novus International, Inc
Lallemand, Inc
Behn Meyer
Lesaffre Group
Kemin Industries, Inc
Novozymes
Chr Hansen Holding A/S
BASF SE
Cargill, Incorporated
Bluestar Adisseo Co
Biomin
Roquette Freres
Associated British Foods plc
Evonik Industries AG
Scope of the Report
By Product
Probiotics
Prebiotics
Organic Acids
Essential Oil
By Form
Dry
Liquid
By Function
Nutrition & Gut Health
Yield
Immunity
Production
By Livestock
Cattle
Poultry
Swine
Aquatic
Others
By Geography
North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
