Global EV Battery Market Size & Share Expected to Grow USD 225.55 Billion by 2030, at 18.9% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "EV Battery Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Method (Wire Bonding, Laser Bonding); By Battery; By Propulsion; By Vehicle; By Battery Capacity; By Battery Form; By Material; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to research report, the global EV battery market size & share was valued at USD 50.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 225.55 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

How Big is EV Battery Market Size & Share?

Overview

EV battery or electric vehicle battery is a rechargeable battery made from a combination of hundreds or thousands of individual lithium-ion cells or pouches. EV batteries have a relatively high power-to-weight ratio, high energy efficiency, and high-temperature performance. Although lithium-ion and lithium polymer are the two common types of battery in electric vehicles, there are other types, including solid-state batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, lead-acid batteries, and ultracapacitors.

The leading battery supplier from China, CATL, is the world's largest producer of EV batteries. The company provides lithium-ion batteries to Tesla, Peugeot, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Factors such as lowering battery prices, developments in battery technology, and awareness about zero-emission cars are driving the demand for the EV battery market.

Growth Driving Factors

Rising replacement of fossil fuels with EV batteries flourishes the market growth

EV batteries are eco-friendly as they can be charged with renewable energy sources, which majorly fuels the EV battery market size. The increasing replacement of fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel with EV batteries across the automotive industry propels market growth. Beneficial government policies and regulations are expected to boost industry growth. Growing number of initiatives by the government to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and to use alternative fuels due to the rising environmental concern is anticipated to positively influence the EV battery industry expansion.

Moreover, rising spending in EV charging infrastructure coupled with increasing R&D for faster-charging techniques is several factors bolstering the EV battery market sales. Then, value-added tax (VAT), government subsidies, and relief from car registration taxes are all expected to support the market growth. Additionally, major automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are collaborating with battery OEMs to reinforce their operation to develop high-performance EV batteries is accelerating the market growth.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Heilongjiang transport development co. ltd have announced a partnership with contemporary amperex technology co., ltd to conduct research in the areas of heavy truck battery charging and swapping, cruising cabs battery switching and online ride-hailing cab battery swapping.

Segmental Analysis

Lithium-ion batteries held the highest EV battery market share in 2021

Based on battery, in 2021, lithium-ion batteries dominated the market owing to the growing adoption of these batteries due to their superior energy density and lightweight design. Also, lithium-ion batteries are safer than their alternatives, thus gaining demand for electric vehicles. In addition, other properties of lithium-ion batteries, including high durability, cooling performance, laminated-structure battery cells, reliability, and long-life cycle cells, propel segment growth.

BEV is anticipated to witness the major market share

On the basis of propulsion, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is projected to lead the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of BEV because they are totally electric and run-on rechargeable batteries. The rising technological developments, along with decreasing battery prices, are contributing to the segment growth of the EV battery market. In addition, low emissions and zero toxic gases emission are estimated to augment the market expansion.

Passenger cars are likely to hold the highest revenue share

In terms of vehicles, passenger cars dominate the market and are anticipated to maintain their dominance throughout the foreseen period. The key factors contributing to this segment growth include the increasing adoption of electric vehicles across developing and developed nations. Also, the rising adoption of emission standards by governments across the globe is predicted to fuel electric vehicle battery market growth.

EV Battery Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 225.55 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 50.12 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 18.9% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Atlasbx Co. Ltd., Bb Battery Co., BYD Company Ltd., C&D Technologies, Inc., Contemporary Ampere Technology Co., Ltd, Crown Battery Manufacturing, Duracell, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Enersys, Inc., Exide Industries Limited, Gs Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Huanyu New Energy Technology, LG Chem, Narada Power Source Co., Ltd, NEC Corporation, North Star, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation Co. Ltd, Sony, and TCL Corporation Segments Covered By Battery, By Propulsion, By Vehicle, By Method, By Method, By Battery Capacity, By Battery Form, By Material, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth

Based on geography, Asia Pacific dominates the market and is expected to register the fastest growth during the assessment period. This revenue growth can be attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles because of urbanization and purchasing power across the nations such as China, India, Malaysia, and Japan.

Moreover, increasing initiatives by the government to convert two and three-wheelers into automotive vehicles are projected to fuel the EV battery demand during the forecast period. India is a leading importer of lithium-ion batteries, and China is the largest manufacturing hub of electric vehicles. Therefore, the demand for EV batteries is escalating in these countries, which is expected to create growth opportunities in the EV battery market.

Browse the Detail Report "EV Battery Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Method (Wire Bonding, Laser Bonding); By Battery; By Propulsion; By Vehicle; By Battery Capacity; By Battery Form; By Material; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the EV battery market report based on battery, propulsion, vehicle, method, battery capacity, material, region

By Battery Outlook

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Sodium-Ion

Solid-State

By Propulsion Outlook

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCEV

By Vehicle Outlook

Passenger Cars

Vans/Light Trucks

Medium & Heavy Trucks

Buses

Off-Highway Vehicles

By Method Outlook

Wire Bonding

Laser Bonding

By Battery Capacity Outlook

5o kWh

50-11o kWh

11-200 kWh

201-300 kWh

>300 kWh

By Battery Form Outlook

Prismatic

Cylindrical

Pouch

By Material Outlook

Lithium

Cobalt

Manganese

Natural Graphite

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

