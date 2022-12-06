U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.06
    -2.78 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,927.95
    -19.15 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,228.62
    -11.32 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.49
    -0.44 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5590
    -0.0400 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5580
    -0.1270 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,019.69
    -198.86 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.43
    -0.37 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.87
    -18.67 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

The Global EV Traction Motor Market is expected to grow by $6,960.3 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.73% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global EV Traction Motor Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the EV traction motor market and it is poised to grow by $6,960. 3 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EV Traction Motor Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911115/?utm_source=GNW
73% during the forecast period. Our report on the EV traction motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing sales of EVs, decreasing prices of lithium-ion battery boost adoption of EVs, and the advantages of EV traction motors.

The EV traction motor market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Railways
• Electric vehicle
• Others

By Power Rating
• Below 200 kW
• 200 to 400 kW
• Above 400 kW

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rapid development of luxury EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the EV traction motor market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in popularity of e-axle system and increasing development in EV traction motor will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on EV traction motor market covers the following areas:
• Ev traction motor market sizing
• Ev traction motor market forecast
• Ev traction motor market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EV traction motor market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AC Propulsion Inc., Aisin Corp., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bowe Digital Ltd, Continental AG, Delta Electronics Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Magna e Powertrain, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saini Group, Siemens AG, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Valeo SA, and Yasa Ltd. Also, the EV traction motor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911115/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • PepsiCo to lay off 'hundreds' in snack and beverage divisions: WSJ

    PepsiCo Inc. is laying off "hundreds" of workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions, The Wall Street Journal

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • I’m 56 and plan to retire at 62. I’ll have both a state retirement plan and Social Security — but I also have a child starting college, which I want to pay for. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template

    United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines and its pilots union would set an industry pattern. "It's a rich contract but I think the really good news is it means we'll all get deals done essentially on the same terms and can move forward," Kirby told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Washington late Monday. Delta struck a tentative deal Friday to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract.

  • TSMC Plans $40 Billion U.S. Investment As President Biden Visits Arizona Chip Factory

    TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is looking to boost expand its U.S. investment to around $40 billion.

  • PepsiCo Is Cutting Jobs. Layoffs Are Spreading Into New Sectors.

    The maker of Pepsi soda and Lays potato chips is planning to cut hundreds of jobs at its North American headquarters, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why the war on fossil fuels is causing chaos

    The United States and other advanced nations are making crucial investment in green energy. What they're not doing is safeguarding the fossil fuels consumers depend on today.

  • Oil Merchants Troubled by Trade Norms That Don’t Fit the Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil price cap that the Group of Seven nations imposed on Russia may finally be in place, but it’s yet to convince one vital group of people: the traders who can help get the supplies onto the global market.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuse

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • NRG to Buy Vivint for $2.8 Billion in Bet on Smart Home Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- NRG Energy Inc. agreed to buy Vivint Smart Home Inc. for $2.8 billion to accelerate the US power producer’s strategy of diversifying from its core electricity-generation business by focusing on retail consumers.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accus

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and First Quantum Minerals

    Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and First Quantum Minerals have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Pilots at rivals call Delta's pay offer a new 'benchmark'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines' offer to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract has boosted hopes of similar raises at rivals United Airlines, American Airlines. While Delta's offer still requires the approval of union leaders and then a ratification by its pilots, aviators at United and American told Reuters the Atlanta-based carrier has "raised the bar" with a "very strong" proposal. "This is going to be the benchmark," an American pilot said.