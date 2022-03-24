U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.75
    +24.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,400.00
    +150.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,537.50
    +90.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.70
    +11.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.08
    +0.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.40
    +15.10 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +0.27 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3205
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5630
    +0.4500 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,955.27
    +967.64 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.09
    +25.49 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.42
    +18.79 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 210,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Event Management Software Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Event Management Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Event Management Software Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026
Global Event Management Software Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 509
Companies: 140 - Players covered include Active Network, LLC; Aventri Inc.; Bizzabo Ltd.; Certain Inc.; Cvent Inc.; EMS Software LLC; Eventbrite, Inc.; Gather Technologies; Hubb LLC; Hubilo Inc.; RainFocus, Inc.; RegPack, Inc.; SignUpGenius Inc.; TryBooking Pty Ltd.; Ungerboeck Software International Inc.; Webconnex; XING SE and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Software, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); End-Use (Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Event Management Software Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026
Event management software represents an advanced platform designed for efficient coordination of various activities and tasks related to small to large events. Demand in the global market is being propelled by growing need to plan events efficiently while ensuring attendee satisfaction and revenue generation. Designed to support event planning through to post-event functions, these platforms are widely used by organizers to manage diverse activities such as registration, ticketing, floor planning and analytics. The integration of event management software with systems such as marketing automation tools, CRM, accounting solutions, payment gateways and collaboration systems helps organizations acquire relevant data from events. The data can be used for aligning the life cycle of events with organizational objectives to push bottom lines. In addition, these platforms are highly valuable for third-party event planners owing to their ability to help them manage multiple shows or events through the year.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Event Management Software estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The services segment is likely to be the leading component type of the event management software market and projected to exhibit a high growth rate in the coming years due to increasing focus of companies on services and maintenance aspects.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Event Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR. The US commands the major market share owing to increasing adoption of these platforms for athletics events across educational institutions, film festivals, marathons and other private events. The region is witnessing increasing investments in advanced technologies to ensure seamless operations, providing companies with an edge over competitors. The event management software market in the region is propelled by the presence of leading event management players along with increasing influx of new companies. The event management software market in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is estimated to register a positive growth due to increasing number of stand-up comedies and musical events. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-event-management-software-market-to-reach-9-3-billion-by-2026--301508570.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares rise as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    Nikola said on Wednesday after markets closed that it had started manufacturing its Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona on March 21. The company, which is also developing a fuel-cell-powered electric truck said it would start production of the Tre BEV truck for the European market at its factory in Germany in June 2023. Traders have a short position on about 27.5% of Nikola's free float, according to estimates from data analytics firm Ortex.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of Wreckage

    (Bloomberg) -- Searchers have found 183 pieces of wreckage from the China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including the engine and one part discovered in farmland more than 6 miles from the main point of impact, officials said. Some human remains have also been found. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Put

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Russian stocks surge after reopening as foreigners banned from selling

    Russian stocks surged upon their reopening for the first time in a month, demonstrating the impact of new restrictions that effectively isolate international investors from participating in setting prices.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S., Europe Closing In on Deal to Cut Demand for Russian Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as the U.S. and its allies seek to further isolate and punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash