SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Event Management Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Event Management Software Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Companies: 140 - Players covered include Active Network, LLC; Aventri Inc.; Bizzabo Ltd.; Certain Inc.; Cvent Inc.; EMS Software LLC; Eventbrite, Inc.; Gather Technologies; Hubb LLC; Hubilo Inc.; RainFocus, Inc.; RegPack, Inc.; SignUpGenius Inc.; TryBooking Pty Ltd.; Ungerboeck Software International Inc.; Webconnex; XING SE and Others.

Segments: Component (Software, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); End-Use (Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Event management software represents an advanced platform designed for efficient coordination of various activities and tasks related to small to large events. Demand in the global market is being propelled by growing need to plan events efficiently while ensuring attendee satisfaction and revenue generation. Designed to support event planning through to post-event functions, these platforms are widely used by organizers to manage diverse activities such as registration, ticketing, floor planning and analytics. The integration of event management software with systems such as marketing automation tools, CRM, accounting solutions, payment gateways and collaboration systems helps organizations acquire relevant data from events. The data can be used for aligning the life cycle of events with organizational objectives to push bottom lines. In addition, these platforms are highly valuable for third-party event planners owing to their ability to help them manage multiple shows or events through the year.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Event Management Software estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The services segment is likely to be the leading component type of the event management software market and projected to exhibit a high growth rate in the coming years due to increasing focus of companies on services and maintenance aspects.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The Event Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR. The US commands the major market share owing to increasing adoption of these platforms for athletics events across educational institutions, film festivals, marathons and other private events. The region is witnessing increasing investments in advanced technologies to ensure seamless operations, providing companies with an edge over competitors. The event management software market in the region is propelled by the presence of leading event management players along with increasing influx of new companies. The event management software market in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is estimated to register a positive growth due to increasing number of stand-up comedies and musical events. More

