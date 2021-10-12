U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

The Global Event Management Software Market is expected to grow by $ 2.34 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Event Management Software Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the event management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 34 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Event Management Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793954/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the event management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising requirements for low TCO and rising adoption of real-time event management systems. In addition, rising requirements for low TCO is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The event management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The event management software market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• Cloud-based
• On-premise

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the increasing adoption of cashless payment methods as one of the prime reasons driving the event management software market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on event management software market covers the following areas:
• Event management software market sizing
• Event management software market forecast
• Event management software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading event management software market vendors that include Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., Glue Up, New Work SE, Ungerboeck, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Whova Inc. Also, the event management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793954/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


