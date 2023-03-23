The global Everything as a Service (XaaS) market is expected to surge with a 20.77% CAGR during the assessment period, 2023-2032

ReportLinker

Increasing application of cloud computing systems, diminishing operational cost and faster deployment, and government and private sector investment in internet technologies are some major market growth drivers.

MARKET INSIGHTS

In cloud computing, Everything as a Service (XaaS) refers to services accessible to end-users over the internet.This umbrella term encompasses various technologies, tools, and products.



Rather than paying for IT services upfront, end-users may benefit from a more flexible service consumption model.

The growing popularity of cloud-based monitoring and the need for scalable storage services are two important drivers of the global XaaS market.As companies undergo digital transformation, there is a corresponding surge in corporate data growth.



Cloud-based storage provides a cost-effective and efficient solution for storing this data.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global Everything as a Service (XaaS) market is segregated based on geography into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the presence of multiple developed countries and a huge skilled labor pool.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Intense competition prevails among the major players, projected to intensify further during the forecast period. To maximize their market share, these companies are formulating aggressive strategies such as innovating new products, upgrading their capabilities, or acquiring and merging with pure plays and start-ups.

Some of the key market players include Nokia Corporation, VMware, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, etc.



