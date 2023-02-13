The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market is forecast to grow by $5433.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.53% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the eVTOL aircraft market and is forecast to grow by $5433.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.53% during the forecast period.

Our report on the eVTOL aircraft market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for enhanced customer service, increasing requirement for clean and quiet aircraft, and increasing use of eVTOL aircraft for military applications.



The eVTOL aircraft market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Cargo

• Passengers



By Technology

• Lift plus cruise

• Multirotor

• Vectored thrust



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing potential of eVTOL in various industries as one of the prime reasons driving the eVTOL aircraft market growth during the next few years. Also, development of drone infrastructure and increase in funding received by eVTOL aircraft manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the eVTOL aircraft market covers the following areas:

• eVTOL aircraft market sizing

• eVTOL aircraft market forecast

• eVTOL aircraft market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eVTOL aircraft market vendors that include Airbus SE, ARC Aerosystems, Archer Aviation Inc., BETA Technologies Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elroy Air, Embraer SA, Joby Aviation Inc., Karem Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, Moog Inc., SkyDrive Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Urban Aeronautics, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd. Also, the eVTOL aircraft market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

