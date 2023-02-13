U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.17
    +38.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,165.30
    +296.03 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,882.08
    +163.96 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,933.76
    +14.95 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.75
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.80
    -12.70 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.20 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7240
    -0.0200 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2133
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6710
    +1.2330 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,551.67
    -469.63 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.01
    -9.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market is forecast to grow by $5433.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.53% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the eVTOL aircraft market and is forecast to grow by $5433.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.53% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eVTOL Aircraft Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219700/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the eVTOL aircraft market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for enhanced customer service, increasing requirement for clean and quiet aircraft, and increasing use of eVTOL aircraft for military applications.

The eVTOL aircraft market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Cargo
• Passengers

By Technology
• Lift plus cruise
• Multirotor
• Vectored thrust

By Geography
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increasing potential of eVTOL in various industries as one of the prime reasons driving the eVTOL aircraft market growth during the next few years. Also, development of drone infrastructure and increase in funding received by eVTOL aircraft manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the eVTOL aircraft market covers the following areas:
• eVTOL aircraft market sizing
• eVTOL aircraft market forecast
• eVTOL aircraft market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eVTOL aircraft market vendors that include Airbus SE, ARC Aerosystems, Archer Aviation Inc., BETA Technologies Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elroy Air, Embraer SA, Joby Aviation Inc., Karem Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, Moog Inc., SkyDrive Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Urban Aeronautics, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd. Also, the eVTOL aircraft market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219700/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Further Gains Look Likely for Steel Dynamics

    Steel Dynamics has been in a strong rally from early 2020 and further gains look likely. Let's check out the condition of the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of STLD, below, I can see that prices broke out on the upside from a seven month triangle formation in October.

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Q4 Earnings, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Permian Oil Rig Count Up After 3 Straight Weeks of Fall

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the count of oil and gas rigs increase in two of the past five weeks.

  • How China Is Leading the Clean Energy Transition

    The ongoing global energy crisis has created a nuclear revival, fueling Asia to give the once-disregarded nuclear power industry a second chance.1

  • Uber Signs Cloud Deals With Google and Oracle

    Uber Technologies Inc. plans to move its information-technology from its own data centers to Alphabet and Oracle cloud-computing platforms, the companies said Monday. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company struck two seven-year deals, one with Google Cloud and the other with Oracle, to move off its data centers completely within a few years, said Kamran Zargahi, Uber’s senior director of technology strategy. Over 95% of Uber’s IT is currently housed in those data centers, he said.

  • Only 13 companies have issued upbeat profit forecasts for Q1, but earnings are due from this pessimism-resistant industry

    Some big names from the one industry that hasn't yet been hit by a pandemic hangover — travel — might yet give Wall Street something to like.

  • From Apple to VW, CEOs Gradually Returning to China After Its Reopening

    Beijing counts on such executive visits to attract investments from multinationals, with its leaders portraying the country as open for business.