Global Excipients in Pharmaceuticals Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Ashland Global Holdings, BASF and Meggle Pharma Among Others
DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Excipients in Pharmaceuticals: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the pharmaceutical excipient market covers an overview of excipients, the classification of excipients, and their significance in the pharmaceutical industry. A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics, market structure analysis incorporating Porter's Five Force Framework analysis, and supply chain and distribution is discussed in detail. Excluded from the scope of this report is the use of excipients in cosmetics, food and beverage, and chemical industries. Emerging pharmaceutical excipients such as co-processed and multifunctional excipients and their impact on the future of the pharmaceutical excipients market are also analyzed.
Based on the type of material, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into organic excipients, inorganic excipients and USP water. Based on route of administration, the pharmaceutical excipient market is segmented by oral, injectable/parenteral, topical, and advanced delivery systems. By dosage forms, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented as solid dosage forms, liquid dosage forms, semisolid dosage forms, and others (e.g., aerosol and powder). By end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract formulators, and others (e.g., academics and pharmacies). This report includes market size estimates for 2020 as the base year, 2021, and forecast estimates for 2026.
Geographically, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Key countries with a high concentration of pharma manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations, including the U.S., Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France and Spain), China, India, and Brazil are discussed. A detailed competitive analysis of key leading pharmaceutical excipient suppliers is provided, detailing business operations and segment focus.
Report Includes:
92 data tables 44 additional tables
An overview of the global market for pharmaceutical excipients within the industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for pharmaceutical excipients, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, dosage forms, route of administration, end-users and geographical regions for key market segments and sub-segments
Highlights of the current and future market potential for pharmaceutical excipients along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities and penetration of emerging pharmaceutical excipients within the pharmaceutical industry
Key merger and acquisition deals, collaborations and partnerships, licensing and manufacturing agreements, and other investment strategies within this market
Information pertaining to the supplier landscape for pharmaceutical excipients; notable industry developments and evaluation of the company share analysis
Patent review and analysis of patents granted for pharmaceutical excipients market
Company profiles of major players including Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., BASF AG, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Meggle Pharma, Merck & Co., and Roquette
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Highlights in the Global Market for Pharmaceutical Excipients
Chapter 3 Market Definition, Sources and Interactions
Excipient in Pharmaceuticals- Definition
Sources of Excipients
Natural Excipients
Synthetic Excipients
Excipient Selection
Excipient Interaction
Drug-Excipient Interaction
Excipient-Excipient Interaction
Package-Excipient Interaction
Standardization and Regulation of Excipient Manufacturing
Chapter 4 Pharmaceutical Excipients - Market Overview
Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Size and Forecast
Market Dynamics in the Excipient Industry
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends and Opportunities
Value Chain
Raw Material Manufacturers
Distributors
End Users
Chapter 5 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Material
Introduction and Global Markets
Organic Excipients-Types & Market Analysis
Carbohydrates
Petrochemical-based Excipients
Oleochemicals
Protein
Other Organic Excipients
Inorganic Excipients
Calcium Salts
Halites
Metal Oxides
Silicates
Other Inorganic Excipients
USP Water
Chapter 6 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Dosage Forms
Dosage Forms
Solid Forms
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Liquid Dosage Forms
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Semisolid Dosage Forms
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Other Dosage Forms
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Route of Administration
Introduction and Global Market
Injectables
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Oral
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Topical
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Advanced Drug Delivery Methods and Other Routes of Administration
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Excipients for Pharmaceuticals Market by End Users
Introduction and Global Market
Pharmaceutical Companies
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Contract Formulators
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Research Institutes
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Other End Users
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction and Regional Market
North America
Overview
Market Size by Country
Europe
Overview
Market Size by Country
Asia-Pacific
Overview
Market Size by Country
Rest of the World (RoW)
Overview
Market Size by Country
Chapter 10 Supplier Landscape and Key Industry Developments
Supplier Landscape
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitute Products
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Intensity of Rivalry/Competition
Chapter 11 Patent Review for Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
Avantor
Basf Ag
Cargill Inc.
Croda International
Cyclo Therapeutics Inc./Ctd Holdings Inc.
Dupont De Nemours Inc. (Dupont)
Gattefosse
Lubrizol Corp. (The)
Meggle Pharma Gmbh
Merck & Co. Inc.
Omya Ag
Roquette Freres
Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21r1c1
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-excipients-in-pharmaceuticals-market-2020-to-2026---featuring-ashland-global-holdings-basf-and-meggle-pharma-among-others-301283236.html
SOURCE Research and Markets