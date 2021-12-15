Global Executive Education Program Market Review 2016-2020 and Opportunity Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Executive Education Program Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market study on the executive education program market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Findings

1.3. Summary of Key Statistics

1.4. Product Evolution Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition



3. Opportunities for B-Schools in Executive Education Market

3.1. Identifying Niche Programs - Integrated Solutions, Action Learning, Blended Delivery, and Expanded Services

3.2. Who Wins - the Organization or Personal Accelerate Their Career

3.3. Programs with Stories/Case Studies

3.4. Investing Significantly on Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

3.5. Group Coaching & Democratization of Leadership Development

3.6. Others



4. B-Schools Serving the Market - Within the Competitive Landscape

4.1. The University Value Proposition

4.2. Adapting to New Demands

4.3. The Opportunity for Business Schools

4.4. Deciding How to Participate

4.5. Transfer and Impact of the New Learning

4.6. Prioritize the Customization of Content

4.7. Others



5. Growing Popularity of Online Executive Education Program Markets

5.1. A New Generation Taking Online Executive Education Courses

5.2. Individual Learners are Behind the Market Growth

5.3. Mobile Learning for Millennial Managers

5.4. Universities are Increasing Online Programs

5.5. A Focus on Applying and Sustaining Behaviors



6. Executive Education is Changing - Training Industry

6.1. Evolution and Challenges in the Organization

6.2. Delivery of Executive Education in Short Time Slots

6.3. The Learning Experience Has Become More Personalized

6.4. Market Changes - Content is Evolving Quickly

6.5. Training Industry in the Digital Matrix

6.6. Micro Learning & Personalization Concept



7. Key Market Trends

7.1. Key Trends in the Market

7.1.1. Rise in Popularity of Digital Means of Education Systems

7.1.2. Rapidly Growing Adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education Industry for Customized Learning

7.1.3. Rise in Number of Executive Education Program Market Enrolments Worldwide

7.1.4. Linking Language Learning to Leadership Skills

7.1.5. Increasing Trend of Blended Learning

7.1.6. Others (During the Course of Study)

7.2. Evolution of Education & Training Industry

7.2.1. Key Developments Roadmap

7.2.2. Acquisition & Mergers

7.2.3. Expansion

7.3. the Future Prospects of Corporate Learning Industry



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Executive Education Program Market

8.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Executive Education Program Market Industry

8.2. Executive Education Program Market Sales Projection, Q1-Q4 2020 During COVID-19 Pandemic

8.3. Pre COVID-19 Market Forecast V/S Post COVID-19 Market Forecast



9. Global Executive Education Program Market Demand (In Value or Size in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

9.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020

9.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

9.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis

9.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



10. Market Background

10.1. Global Education Services Industry Outlook

10.1.1. Employment in Education Industry

10.1.2. Industry Dynamics

10.1.3. Profit Generation

10.1.4. Regulation and Competition

10.1.5. Investment Considerations

10.1.6. Key Competitive Advantages in the Education Industry

10.1.7. Others

10.2. Macro-Economic Factors

10.2.1. Organization Spending on Training Industry Outlook

10.2.2. Language Learning Market Outlook

10.2.3. Education Industry Contribution to GDP Outlook

10.2.4. Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2.5. Economic Instability

10.2.6. Impact of Online Sales

10.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

10.3.1. Top Institutes Historical Growth

10.3.2. Global Education Industry Assessment

10.3.3. Global Education and Training Services Market

10.3.4. Global Education Learning Pricing Assessment

10.3.5. Executive Education Program Market Enrolments Outlook

10.3.6. Others

10.4. PESTLE Analysis of Executive Education Program Market

10.5. Porter's Five Force

10.6. Market Dynamics

10.6.1. Drivers

10.6.2. Restraints

10.6.3. Opportunity Analysis



11. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Program Type

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Program Type, 2016-2020

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Program Type, 2021-2031

11.3.1. Customized Programs

11.3.2. Pre-Designed Programs

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Program Type



12. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Leadership Level

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Leadership Level, 2016-2020

12.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Leadership Level, 2021-2031

12.3.1. Business-Owners

12.3.2. Junior/ Entry-Level Employees

12.3.3. Managers

12.3.4. Mid-Level Employees

12.3.5. Senior Executives

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Leadership Level



13. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Type of Learner

13.1. Introduction/Key Findings

13.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Type of Learner, 2016-2020

13.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Type of Learner, 2021-2031

13.3.1. Group/Small Team Learners

13.3.2. Individual/Private Learners

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type of Learner



14. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Mode of Learning

14.1. Introduction/Key Findings

14.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Mode of Learning, 2016-2020

14.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Mode of Learning, 2021-2031

14.3.1. Online Learning

14.3.2. In-Person Learning

14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Mode of Learning



15. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Duration

15.1. Introduction/Key Findings

15.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Duration, 2016-2020

15.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Duration, 2021-2031

15.3.1. Less Than 1 Week

15.3.2. 1 Week to 1 Month

15.3.3. More Than 1 Month

15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Duration



16. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Type of Courses

16.1. Introduction/Key Findings

16.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Type of Courses, 2016-2020

16.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Type of Courses, 2021-2031

16.3.1. Management & Leadership

16.3.2. Finance & Accounting

16.3.3. Strategic Leadership & Innovation

16.3.4. Marketing & Sales

16.3.5. Business Operations & Entrepreneurship

16.3.6. Others

16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type of Courses



17. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Industry Type

17.1. Introduction/Key Findings

17.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Industry Type, 2016-2020

17.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Industry Type, 2021-2031

17.3.1. Consumer Products & Retail

17.3.2. Energy & Transportation

17.3.3. Financial Services

17.3.4. Health Care & Pharmaceuticals

17.3.5. Manufacturing & Industrials

17.3.6. Professional Services

17.3.7. Technology & Communications

17.3.8. Others

17.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry Type



18. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region

18.1. Introduction/Key Findings

18.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Region, 2016 - 2020

18.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021 - 2031

18.3.1. North America

18.3.2. Latin America

18.3.3. Europe

18.3.4. East Asia

18.3.5. South Asia

18.3.6. Oceania

18.3.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

18.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

19. North America Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

20. Latin America Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

21. Europe Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

22. South Asia Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

23. East Asia Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

24. Oceania Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

25. Middle East and Africa Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

26. Market Structure Analysis

26.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Executive Education Program Market)

26.2. Market Concentration

26.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

26.4. Market Presence Analysis

26.4.1. by Regional Foot Print of Players

26.4.2. Product Foot Print by Players



27. Competition Analysis

27.1. Competition Dashboard

27.2. Competition Benchmarking

27.3. Competition Deep Dive

27.3.1. Harvard Business School

27.3.1.1. Overview

27.3.1.2. Program/Courses Portfolio

27.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Courses/Channel/Packaging)

27.3.1.4. Sales Footprint

27.3.1.5. Strategy Overview

27.3.2. Columbia University

27.3.3. MIT Sloan School of Management

27.3.4. Stanford Graduate School of Business

27.3.5. Baruch College

27.3.6. Wharton School of Business

27.3.7. UCLA Anderson School of Business

27.3.8. Kellogg School of Management

27.3.9. Stephen M. Ross School of Management

27.3.10. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

27.3.11. The University of Texas at Austin

27.3.12. Cornell SC Johnson

27.3.13. Rotman School of Management

27.3.14. Ted Rogers

27.3.15. UBC Sauder School of Business

27.3.16. Durham University - Business School

27.3.17. Others (On Request)



