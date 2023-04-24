Global Exhibition Organizing Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2030 from $19.7 Billion in 2022 - Metaverse Bodes Significant Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Market for Exhibition Organizing

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exhibition Organizing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Exhibition Organizing Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Exhibition Organizing estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Art Exhibitions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.5% CAGR and reach US$33.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial Exhibitions segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR



The Exhibition Organizing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 13.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

COVID-19 Spells Doom for Global Market

14 Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually due to COVID-19

Specter of COVID-19-Induced Challenges Prompt Events Industry to Bet on Virtual Event

Virtual Events Gain Prominence

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Exhibition Organizing Market Set to Display Spectacular Performance

North America Steals Show on Global Exhibition Organizing Market

US B2B Exhibition Industry Marches Ahead with Robust Recovery

Art Exhibitions Hold a Major Share of the Market

Global Exhibition Organizing Market: Prominent Drivers & Restraints

Market Restraint: Rising Concerns over Terrorism

Market Outlook: Global Exhibitions Market Heads towards Expedited Recovery after Headwinds

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitalization Emerges as Humming Trend in Exhibitions in Post-Pandemic World

Digitalization in Exhibition Space Paving Way for Smart Events

Digital Technology is Almost Omnipresent in Exhibition Organizing World

Adoption of Smart Events Set to Rise

Slew of Technology Trends Making Big Difference to Event & Exhibition Organizing

Contactless Technology

Wearable Event Technology

Live Streaming, Translation & Polls

Event Gamification & Matchmaking Algorithms

AR & VR and More Bandwidth

Going Hybrid

RFID, Geofencing & Wayfinding

QR Codes & Holograms

Social Media & Community Forums

Outdoor Spaces & Better Studio Areas

Hybrid Model: The New Fad

Mega Hybrid Event Trends that Exhibition Organizers Need to Focus On

Triumphant Trends with Transformative Implications for Events & Exhibitions

Metaverse Bodes Significant Opportunities for Exhibition Organizing

Increasing Use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to Support Market Growth

Enhanced Internet Network Capabilities to Support Large Scale Adoption of Exhibition Organizing

Increasing Usage of Smartphones to Drive Growth of Exhibition Organizing Market

Virtual Events Continue to Evolve

Growing Focus On Sustainability

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41h875

