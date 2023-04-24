Global Exhibition Organizing Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2030 from $19.7 Billion in 2022 - Metaverse Bodes Significant Opportunities
Global Exhibition Organizing Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Exhibition Organizing estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Art Exhibitions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.5% CAGR and reach US$33.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial Exhibitions segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR
The Exhibition Organizing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 13.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
COVID-19 Spells Doom for Global Market
14 Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually due to COVID-19
Specter of COVID-19-Induced Challenges Prompt Events Industry to Bet on Virtual Event
Virtual Events Gain Prominence
Competition
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Exhibition Organizing Market Set to Display Spectacular Performance
North America Steals Show on Global Exhibition Organizing Market
US B2B Exhibition Industry Marches Ahead with Robust Recovery
Art Exhibitions Hold a Major Share of the Market
Global Exhibition Organizing Market: Prominent Drivers & Restraints
Market Restraint: Rising Concerns over Terrorism
Market Outlook: Global Exhibitions Market Heads towards Expedited Recovery after Headwinds
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digitalization Emerges as Humming Trend in Exhibitions in Post-Pandemic World
Digitalization in Exhibition Space Paving Way for Smart Events
Digital Technology is Almost Omnipresent in Exhibition Organizing World
Adoption of Smart Events Set to Rise
Slew of Technology Trends Making Big Difference to Event & Exhibition Organizing
Contactless Technology
Wearable Event Technology
Live Streaming, Translation & Polls
Event Gamification & Matchmaking Algorithms
AR & VR and More Bandwidth
Going Hybrid
RFID, Geofencing & Wayfinding
QR Codes & Holograms
Social Media & Community Forums
Outdoor Spaces & Better Studio Areas
Hybrid Model: The New Fad
Mega Hybrid Event Trends that Exhibition Organizers Need to Focus On
Triumphant Trends with Transformative Implications for Events & Exhibitions
Metaverse Bodes Significant Opportunities for Exhibition Organizing
Increasing Use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to Support Market Growth
Enhanced Internet Network Capabilities to Support Large Scale Adoption of Exhibition Organizing
Increasing Usage of Smartphones to Drive Growth of Exhibition Organizing Market
Virtual Events Continue to Evolve
Growing Focus On Sustainability
