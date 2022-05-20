U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.00
    +43.25 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,477.00
    +275.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,066.75
    +188.50 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.50
    +23.60 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    -0.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -2.41 (-7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1590
    +0.3650 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,180.89
    +1,188.04 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.90
    +20.66 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,424.65
    +121.91 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Global Exosome Research Market Report 2022: Circulating Exosomal microRNAs (miRNAs) have Emerged as Valuable Biomarker Candidates

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Exosome Research Market

Global Exosome Research Market
Global Exosome Research Market

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Exosome Research Market by Product and Services (Kits, Reagents, Instrument), Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases), Application (Biomarkers, Vaccines), Manufacturing Services (Stem Cell, Dendritic Cell-derived), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global exosome research market is valued at an estimated USD 144 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 661 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period, owing to increased funding for life sciences research, the high global prevalence of cancer, and the increasing interest in exosome-based procedures.

By product & service, the kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market

Based on product and service, the exosomes market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, and services. The kits & reagents segment is further divided into antibodies, isolation, purification, quantitation kits & reagents, and other kits & reagents.

Circulating exosomal microRNAs (miRNAs) have emerged as valuable biomarker candidates, making it imperative to characterize these exosomes carefully. This has propelled the use of these entities in exosome research to develop easy-to-use kits and reagents. Additionally, isolation and purification are critical steps in exosome research protocols, contributing to their large-scale adoption in the market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the exosome research market

The Asia Pacific exosome research market is registered to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rising disposable income, infrastructural developments, and penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies in Asian countries such as India and China offer significant growth opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of exosomes.

North America: The North America region accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market

North America accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market. The US is the key revenue contributor to the North American exosome research market. The high prevalence of cancer coupled with the increasing demand for early and effective disease diagnosis and treatment is the key factor driving market growth in the US.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Bio-Techne (US), System Biosciences, LLC. (US), NX PharmaGen (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited (UK), NanoSomiX (US), Lonza (Switzerland), and Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada) are some of the leading players operating in the global exosome research market.


Premium Insights

  • Rising Investments in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Support Market Growth

  • Kits & Reagents Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Exosome Research Market in 2020

  • Lung Cancer Segment to Dominate the Market in 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D and Life Science Research

  • Rising Cancer Prevalence

  • Increasing Interest in Exosome-Based Procedures

Restraints

  • Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

  • Untapped Emerging Markets

  • Growing Interest in Exosome-based Therapeutics

  • High Demand for Personalized Medicine

Challenge

  • Lack of Gold Standard Protocols for Development & Production of Exosomes

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Exosome Research Market

  • Exosome Contribution in COVID-19 Clinical Research

  • Ongoing Clinical Trials for Exosome-Based COVID-19 Therapy

Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

Companies Featured

  • Aethlon Medical, Inc.

  • AMSBio (Ams Biotechnology)

  • Anjarium Biosciences AG

  • Bio-Techne

  • Biovision Inc.

  • Cell Guidance Systems LLC

  • Ciloa

  • Clara Biotech, Inc.

  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

  • Everzom

  • Exopharm

  • Ilias Biologics, Inc.

  • Inoviq (Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd.)

  • Lonza

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • Nanosomix, Inc.

  • Nanoview Biosciences

  • Norgen Biotek Corp.

  • Novus Biologicals

  • NX Pharmagen

  • Pall Corporation

  • Qiagen

  • Rion, LLC

  • System Biosciences, LLC

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqet7m

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Why Apple Stock Slipped on Thursday

    As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the Naz was up a fraction of 1% -- but Apple stock was down 2.2%. On the one hand, yes, some of the Apple news today is not great. As TheFly.com reports, Bank of America shaved $15 off of its price target on Apple stock this morning.

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • China Stocks Face Big Risk as Thousands of Hedge Funds Near Point Where They Have to Dump Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s almost-trillion dollar hedge fund industry risks worsening the turmoil in its stock market as deepening portfolio losses trigger forced selling by some managers.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning S

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Jumping Another 10% Today

    After hitting their all-time low earlier this week, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are bouncing higher today. The stock gained as much as 11.4% today, and still sits 9.7% above yesterday's closing share price, as of 2:42 p.m. ET. The rebound comes as some investors seem to feel the recent low marked a bottom for the stock.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Down Almost 70%, SoFi Technologies' CEO Keeps Buying Shares

    Investor sentiment has cratered in recent times in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in response, and prolonged concerns in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With investors flocking to value stocks and safer assets for protection, shares of fast-growing technology companies have been especially crushed. The company's pullback has attracted the attention of CEO Anthony Noto.

  • Will the stock market drop 20% or 48% from the peak? Here’s the key factor, says this strategist.

    The volatility for stocks is heating up, but how likely is it that we'll actually get a 40% plus drop as some think? It all depends on this, says Evercore.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today

    Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.

  • The Market Carnage May Not Be Over, but Fund Managers Are Already Buying These Types of Stocks

    Several fund managers at this week's Morningstar Investment Conference are starting to hunt for bargains in tech and among industrial companies.

  • Shopify and 5 More Stocks That Aren’t as Cheap as They Look

    Stocks are tumbling. But buying the dip doesn’t work in a bear market, and neither does simply scooping up shares of beaten-down companies.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened steady this morning and looks set to end the week on a solid note -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer were trading 5% higher Thursday and are up almost 26% so far this week, as of 11:30 a.m. ET today. Nio is about to list its shares on a third stock exchange, and this move comes just days ahead of its expected quarterly earnings release. After listing in Hong Kong in March, the company is all set to debut in Singapore tomorrow, according to an update from CnEVPost, a China-based website focused on new energy vehicles.

  • Stocks, US Futures Rise as China Lifts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and US equity futures pushed higher Friday after China’s latest measure to bolster its economy injected a note of optimism at the end of another volatile week for global markets.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainW

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.