Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Report 2022: A Potential Increase in Capacity from 10.59 mtpa in 2021 to 10.83 mtpa in 2026, Registering Total Growth of 2%

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 10.59 mtpa in 2021 to 10.83 mtpa in 2026, registering total growth of 2%.

Around 3 planned and announced Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) projects are expected to come online by 2026, predominantly in Middle East followed by Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, Iran expected to lead Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capacity additions by 2026, followed by India.

Kimiya Sanaye Dalahoo Co, Petro Ramsheh Co and Supreme Petrochem Ltd are the three leading companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capacity outlook by region

Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) outlook by country

Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) planned and announced projects details

Capacity share of the major Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) producers globally

Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capital expenditure outlook by region

Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capacity data

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. What is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition



2. Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2016-2026

2.3. Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2016-2021

2.4. Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5. Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Key Companies by Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2021

2.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry

2.8. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.9. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top Countries

2.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top Companies

2.11. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.12. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries



3. Global Planned and Announced Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Projects



4. Asia Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry

4.1. Asia Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2016-2026

4.3. Asia Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2016-2021

4.4. Asia Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

4.5. Asia Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Country



5. Europe Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry

5.1. Europe Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, An Overview

5.2. Europe Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2016-2026

5.3. Europe Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2016-2021

5.4. Europe Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2021



6. Middle East Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry

6.1. Middle East Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, An Overview

6.2. Middle East Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity by key Countries, 2016-2026

6.3. Middle East Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by key Countries, 2016-2021

6.4. Middle East Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

6.5. Middle East Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects by Country



7. North America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry

7.1. North America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, An Overview

7.2. North America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2016-2026

7.3. North America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Countries, 2016-2021

7.4. North America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2021



8. Former Soviet Union Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry

8.1. Former Soviet Union Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, An Overview

8.2. Former Soviet Union Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity by key Countries, 2016-2026

8.3. Former Soviet Union Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by key Countries, 2016-2021



9. South America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry

9.1. South America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, An Overview

9.2. South America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2016-2026

9.3. South America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2016-2021

9.4. South America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2021



