The Global Expanded Polystyrene Market is expected to grow by $ 3.15 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Global Expanded Polystyrene Market For Packaging 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the expanded polystyrene market for packaging and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 15 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952982/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the expanded polystyrene market for packaging provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene and the growth of e-commerce sector. In addition, environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The expanded polystyrene market for packaging analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The expanded polystyrene market for packaging is segmented as below:

By Application

• Electronic appliances

• Food and beverages

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high rate of recycling of expanded polystyrene as one of the prime reasons driving the expanded polystyrene market for packaging growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on expanded polystyrene market for packaging covers the following areas:

• Expanded polystyrene market for packaging sizing

• Expanded polystyrene market for packaging forecast

• Expanded polystyrene market for packaging industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading expanded polystyrene market for packaging vendors that include Alpek SAB de CV, BASF SE, Kaneka Corp., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, The JACKON GROUP, TotalEnergies SE, and Versalis Spa. Also, the expanded polystyrene market for packaging analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952982/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



