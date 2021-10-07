U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Report 2021

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (White, Grey), by Application (Construction, Automotive, Packaging), by Region (APAC, Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global expanded polystyrene market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%

The rising demand for eco-friendly, lightweight, durable, and sustainable products and components, primarily for thermal and acoustic insulation, in the automotive, construction, and packaging industries is driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Technological advancements and the growing popularity of Electric Vehicles (EVs) have increased the need for lightweight, durable, and recyclable products. A gradual increase in EVs on roads is expected to positively propel market growth.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has immensely affected the production of automobiles and the value chain of the automotive industry. Production cuts or halt in manufacturing activities, weak consumer sentiments, and declining demand from consumers owing to the pandemic are expected to limit the market growth to some extent.

The Asia Pacific regional expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is projected to have an adverse effect in some application segments owing to the pandemic.

The pandemic has led to limitations on cross-border trade, complete lockdowns imposed in major economies, and waning consumer demand that has severely affected the regional manufacturing and construction activities and compelled several manufacturers and contractors to either close or slow down their operations.

Expanded Polystyrene Market Report Highlights

  • The global market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Construction was the largest application segment in 2020; however, the packaging segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

  • The product is widely utilized in the packaging of electrical & electronics, consumer goods, medical & healthcare products, and glass bottles

  • White EPS is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast years owing to increasing demand for consumer goods, electronics products, and food packaging solutions, such as food trays, clamshell containers, and disposable cups

  • Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 54% in 2020 and is projected to record the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

  • The growth of this regional market can be credited to the rising number of construction projects in emerging economies, such as China and India

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Expanded Polystyrene Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.1.1 Segment Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Mapping
3.3 Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Raw Material Trends
3.4.1 Expanded Polystyrene Market Price Trend
3.4.1.1 Market Pricing Analysis
3.5 Technology overview
3.6 Regulatory Framework
3.6.1 Montgomery Council, Maryland
3.6.2 San Luis Obispo Municipal Code
3.7 Market Dynamics
3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.7.1.1 Growing Demand for Green Buildings
3.7.1.2 Increasing Demand from Various Application Sectors
3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.7.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
3.8 Business Environment Analysis: Expanded Polystyrene Market
3.8.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.8.2 Pestel Analysis

Chapter 4 Expanded Polystyrene Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2 White
4.3 Grey

Chapter 5 Expanded Polystyrene Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Construction
5.3 Packaging
5.4 Automotive

Chapter 6 Expanded Polystyrene Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Market: Region Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key global players, recent developments, & their impact on the industry
7.2 Vendor landscape
7.3 Competitive Environment

Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Company Overview
8.2 Product Benchmarking
8.3 Strategic Initiatives

  • Atlas Roofing Corporation

  • Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

  • BASF SE

  • KANEKA CORPORATION

  • PJSC Sibur Holding

  • BEWiSynbra Group

  • SUNPOR

  • Synthos

  • Total

  • Flint Hills Resources

  • NOVA Chemicals Corporate

  • StyroChem

  • Ravago Manufacturing

  • Unipol Holland B.V.

  • Versalis S.p.A.

  • SABIC

  • Brodr. Sunde

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qelyvc

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-expanded-polystyrene-market-report-2021-301395301.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

