U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.00
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,742.00
    -111.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,472.75
    +7.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.90
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.18
    -4.70 (-4.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.50
    -17.70 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.24
    -0.43 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0201
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.08
    -0.42 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1934
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7700
    +0.5300 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,659.87
    -1,053.66 (-4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.32
    -21.38 (-4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.31
    -30.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market Garnered around USD 2.0 Billon in 2021 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~7% During 2022-2031; Market to Grow on Account of the Presence of Biodegradable Properties of the Chemical Compound

Kenneth Research
·9 min read
Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research

Key Companies Covered in the Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market by Kenneth Research Include BASF SE, Avient Corporation, Donsung Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Lubrizol Corporation, American Polyfilm, Inc. Covestro AG, Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd, Suzhou new Mstar Technology Ltd, HXPOL AB, and others.

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the World Bank, 60-70% of the world’s ecosystems are deteriorating more quickly than they are recovering. In addition to that, according to the UN environment program, only 10% of the 7 million tonnes of plastic garbage produced worldwide has been recycled. In order to help the environment, industries are incorporating eco-friendly practices into their daily operations. Expanded thermoplastic polyurethane, which possesses greater flexible properties, is therefore employed widely by manufacturers in various industries worldwide.

In recent research titledGlobal Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market, Kenneth Research provided a brief overview of the market elements including growth drivers, restraint factors, current market trends, and potential for future growth. The influence of COVID-19 and its effects on end users are both thoroughly examined in the market research report which covers the forecast period i.e., 2022-2031. In addition, the research study examines the product portfolios and market expansion plans of the principal competitors.

According to the statistics by the International Trade Center (ITC), the export value of tubes, hoses, and pipes had annual growth in value of 33 percent from 2020 to 2021. The export value of tubes, pipes, and hoses in 2020 was USD 358,275 thousand which got elevated to USD 477,460 thousand in 2021. The rise in the trade value is predicted to drive the demand for expanded thermoplastic polyurethane and thereby help the growth of the global expanded thermoplastic polyurethane (E-TPU) market. TPU has several applications including coating textiles and adhesives, hose and tube construction, wire and cable jacketing caster wheels and as an impact modifier for other polymers. High-performance films and glass constructions with high impact resistance also employ it. The global expanded thermoplastic polyurethane (E-TPU) market garnered USD 2.1 billion in 2021 estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085875

In addition to that, the overall square footage of shopping centers in Europe reached 169 million square meter in 2018, according to a study by the European government, with the completion of about 3 million square meter of brand-new spaces. The rise in the construction of commercial buildings, such as shopping centers raises the need for shopping carts and thereby caster wheels. As these wheels are made using E-TPU, it is expected to drive the demand for the chemical compound, and thereby expand the market growth. TPU is also used in a wide range of products such as drive belts, footwear, especially running shoes, inflatable rafts, power tools, sporting goods, medical equipment, and many more. Additionally, the growth in the trade value of sports shoes, the global export value of which was recorded to be USD 2,669,849 thousand in 2021 with annual growth in value of 10 percent from 2020 to 2021, is predicted to increase the demand for E-TPU, and thereby expand the growth of the market.

The global expanded thermoplastic polyurethane (E-TPU) is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. On the account of the expansion of industries in developing nations, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience notable growth over the forecast period. Expanded thermoplastic polyurethane, which is a high-performance material, is utilized in a variety of fields such as footwear, medical devices, construction, automobile, and others. As a result, the expansion of industries is projected to fuel the market in the region. The largest producer of medical equipment in 2021 was reported to be in China.  In China, there were 27490 medical device businesses as of the 1st half of 2021. Despite occasional variations, the numbers increased overall from around 17,000 in 2018. The majority of Chinese medical device businesses-over 90%- are small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, China is increasing its exports of footwear and textiles These nations also adhere to environmental protection regulations to prevent pollution. Furthermore, in India, the building construction industry is expanding in light of the government’s approval of 100 percent foreign direct investment, which is also expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market in the region.

To Gain More Insights into the Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market Analysis, Browse the Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/expanded-thermoplastic-polyurethane-e-tpu-market/10085875

North America, on the other hand, owing to the rising demand for sports shoes, automobiles, and other products, witnessed a noteworthy market share in the region over the forecast period. The growing demand for the product is one of the major factors predicted to enhance the growth of the expanded thermoplastic (E-TPU) market in the region. According to the statistics by the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), there were 218 shoe manufacturing units in the U.S. and 25 million pairs of shoes were produced there in 2021. Also, the annual spending by consumers on shoes was USD 100.7 billion in 2021.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand, and supply and forecasts future opportunities in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [ Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa. South Africa, the Rest of the Middle East, and Africa)

The global expanded thermoplastic polyurethane E-TPU market is segmented by application into automotive, footwear, construction, engineering, and others. Amongst these segments, the construction segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of constructions worldwide. Growth in the construction sector is expected to drive the demand for E-TPUs and thereby contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period. For instance, the U.S. economy greatly benefits from the construction industry. The sector employs more than 7.6 million people, has over 745,000 employers, and, builds structures worth approximately USD 1.4 trillion annually.

Get a Sample PDF of Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085875

On the other hand, the automotive segment is also predicted to experience significant growth in the coming years. E-TPUs have a major role in the development of safer, lighter, more noise and pollution resistant, and energy absorbing vehicles owing to their flexibility, strength, resistance, lightweight, and energy absorption capabilities. The rise in the production of vehicles is therefore anticipated to increase the demand for E-TPU and hence enhance the growth of the segment. According to the statistics from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the total vehicle produced in 2020 was 77621582 vehicles which increased to 80145988 vehicles in 2021 with a slight annual growth value of 3 percent from 2020 to 2021.

The global expanded thermoplastic polyurethane (E-TPU) market is further segmented by type into polycaprolactone, polyester, and polyether. Owing to its high durability, strength, highly resistive, anti-shrinking, and wrinkling features, the polyester segment is predicted to witness a major share in the market during the forecast period. Polyesters are commonly used in garments, and household items, including bedspreads, cushions, furniture, carpets, and curtains. It is also utilized in the production of plastic bottles, high-strength ropes, threads, sails, floppy disc liners, power belting, balloons, and many other products in various industries.  For instance, the global importing value for carpets has significant growth each year. In 2020, the importing value was USD 2,666,056 thousand and in 2021, the value raised to USD 3,863,059 thousand whereas in 2019 the value was USD 2,539,509 thousand. Also, the annual growth in value from 2020 to 2021 was 42 percent. In addition to that, the global exporting value for polyester fabrics was USD 1,332,133 thousand in 2021 with an annual growth value of 13 percent from 2020 to 2021. India was the top exporter in 2021 with a value of USD 165,812 thousand. The rise in the trade for carpets and fabrics is therefore anticipated to increase the demand for E-TPUs and hence drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085875

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global expanded thermoplastic polyurethane (E-PTU) market that are included in our report are BASF SE, Avient Corporation, Donsung Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Lubrizol Corporation, American Polyfilm, Inc. Covestro AG, Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd, Suzhou new Mstar Technology Ltd, HEXPOL AB, and others.

Browse More Related Reports:

Polybutadiene Market Segmentation by Type (Solid Polybutadiene [High Cis, Low Cis, High Trans, and High Vinyl], and Liquid Polybutadiene); by Application (Tires, Polymer Modification, Industrial Rubber, and Chemical)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Fracking Chemicals Market Segmentation by Fluid Type (Water-Based, Foam-Based, and Other Fluid Types); by Well Type (Vertical, and Horizontal or Directional); by Application (Friction Reducer, Biocides, Clay Control Agent, Gelling Agent, Cross Linkers, Breakers, Buffers, Surfactants, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Segmentation by Type (Treated [FR Cotton, and FR Viscose], Inherent [Aramid, and PBI]); by Application (Apparel, and Non-Apparel); by End Use Industry (Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Global Lambda cyhalothrin Market Size study with COVID Impact, by Type (Capsule Suspensions, Emulsifiable Concentrate, Suspension Concentrate, Liquid, Water Dispersible Granules, Others), Application (Agriculture, Public Health, Homes and Gardens and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Recycled Elastomers Market Size study, By Raw Material (Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber, Propylene Rubber, Chloroprene Rubber, Natural Rubber, Polyurethane Rubber, and Others), By Application (Medical, Agriculture, Sports Product, Playground Surfaces, Infrastructure, Home & Garden) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Web: https://www.kennethresearch.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Slumps With Stuttering US Fuel Demand, Libya Ramp Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as investors assessed signs of lackluster US gasoline demand and the return of supplies from Libya.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownWest Texas Intermediate fell toward $95 a barrel

  • Blackstone Posts Loss as Market Turmoil Hits Private-Equity Portfolio

    The private-equity firm’s cash that could be handed back to shareholders nearly doubled from a year earlier.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.

  • Carnival Shares Fall After Raising Funds With New Stock Sale

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • AT&T tops profit expectations but stock falls after results

    AT&T shares were declining in premarket trading Thursday despite an earnings beat in a quarter with a lot of moving parts due to recent business divestments.

  • Dow profit beats estimates as North America demand offsets China slump

    Dow's biggest - posted a 16% jump in sales on higher orders for its silicones and coatings applications used in the electronics, construction and healthcare industries. "Focus on disciplined execution enabled us to navigate the impacts of pandemic-related lockdowns in China, continued logistics constraints, and higher energy and raw material costs," Chief Executive Jim Fitterling said in a statement. Reflecting the toll of the slowdown, volumes at two of Dow's three main businesses declined in the quarter ended June 30.

  • Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

    The Finnish telecom company said sales of its telecommunications equipment surged in North America and its efforts to rebound from the missteps of recent years show signs of success.

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Amazon's ginormous retail business is being priced at 'virtually zero value,' making the stock 'attractive': Analyst

    Amazon gets a bullish take ahead of the company's earnings. Here's why.

  • Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs to fund EV investments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo details Ford's planned layoffs, which will focus on the company's internal combustion unit.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • AT&T sees higher wireless service revenue as subscribers jump

    AT&T has been focusing on making its 5G and fiber internet services widely available and has doubled down on promotional activities to gain subscribers. "As a result of our higher-than-forecasted customer growth, we're increasing our mobility service revenue guidance to 4.5%-5% growth for the full year," Chief Executive Officer John Stankey said. The company had earlier forecast wireless service revenue growth of 3% or more.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • Tesla and United Airlines stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo looks at Tesla and United Airlines' stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

  • AT&T Added Subscribers in Its First Stand-Alone Quarter. They Came at a Cost.

    AT&T reported postpaid net additions, or customers who pay a monthly bill, of almost 1.1 million, including 813,000 phones.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating profit, lifts full-year sales guidance

    Nokia Corp. on Thursday posted a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit as demand for mobile networks and network infrastructure remained strong.