U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,989.49
    +3.12 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,781.56
    -74.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,550.95
    +20.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.21
    +7.48 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.29
    -0.29 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.60
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.22
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9090
    -0.0660 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8170
    -0.2740 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,156.07
    -184.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.41
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,945.58
    +26.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Global Explosives Market to Reach $50.7 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·15 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Explosives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443588/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Explosives Market to Reach $50.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Explosives estimated at US$27.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Explosives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)
- AEL Mining Services
- Austin Powder Company
- Chemring Group PLC
- Dyno Nobel
- Enaex
- EPC Groupe
- EPC-UK
- Hanwha Corp.,
- Incitec Pivot Ltd.
- MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.
- NOF Corp.
- Orica Ltd.
- TITANOBEL SAS


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443588/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Explosives Market in Review
Recent Market Activity
Market Dynamics
Outlook
Blasting Agents to Maintain Dominance
Mining Remains Primary Application
Strong Mining Activities in Developing Regions Boost Explosives
Market
Industry Structure
Global Explosives Manufacturers and their Geographic Presence
Improving Infrastructure Activity to Spur Demand for Explosives
Under-Developed and Developing Countries Drive Growth
Global Mining Industry: Largest End-Use Consumer of Explosives
Rising Steel Production in Developing Countries to Boost Market
Prospects for Explosives
Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys
Explosives Demand
Key Export and Import Statistics
Explosives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AEL Mining Services (South Africa)
Austin Powder Company (USA)
Chemring Group PLC (UK)
Enaex (Chile)
EPC Groupe (France)
EPC-UK (UK)
Hanwha Corporation (South Korea)
Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia)
Dyno Nobel (USA)
MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. (Spain)
NOF Corp. (Japan)
Orica Ltd. (Australia)
Solar Group (India)
TITANOBEL SAS (France)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mining and Construction Projects Ignite Explosives Market
Commercial Explosives Demand in Mining and Construction Increases
Large-Scale Mining Activities Propel Mining Explosives Market
Industrial Explosives Market Maintains Momentum
Demand from Asia and Americas on the Rise
Evolution of Industries Drives the Market for Civil Explosives
Futuristic Trends
Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market to Post Decent Growth
Nitrogen Compounds Reign over Global Explosives Market
Industry Moves towards New Blasting Methods
Emerging Trends in Fireworks Market
Silent Fireworks
Daytime Fireworks
Bluer Blues
3-D Choreography
Developments in Drill and Blast Technology Driving Efficiency
and Safety in Fireworks Displays
Improved Software
State-of-the-Art Drill Equipment
Innovative Explosives
Superior Detonation
Safety to Drive Future Innovation
Innovative Blasting Solutions from MAXAM
Australian Researchers to Develop Energetic Materials using 3D
Printing
Variable Prices Affect Explosives Market
Restriction on Transportation of Explosives Drives Localization
of Manufacturing Activities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Explosives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Explosives by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Explosives Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 6: USA Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

JAPAN
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

CHINA
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 12: China Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

EUROPE
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Explosives by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Explosives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 17: France Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

GERMANY
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 23: UK Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

SPAIN
Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

RUSSIA
Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Explosives by
Segment - Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Explosives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Explosives by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 32: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Explosives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

INDIA
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 36: India Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

SOUTH KOREA
Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Explosives
by Segment - Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

LATIN AMERICA
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Explosives by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Explosives by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Explosives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ARGENTINA
Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

BRAZIL
Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

MEXICO
Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Explosives
by Segment - Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

MIDDLE EAST
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Explosives by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Explosives by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 54: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Explosives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IRAN
Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

ISRAEL
Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Explosives by
Segment - Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Explosives by
Segment - Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

AFRICA
Explosives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Explosives by Segment - Explosives - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Explosives by Segment -
Explosives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443588/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Shale Boom Shows Signs of Peaking as Big Oil Wells Disappear

    America’s biggest oil gushers are shrinking, evidence that companies have drilled through much of their best wells and are poised to reach a plateau in productivity.

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • Peak-Oil Fears Cast Shadow Over US Supply Outlook as Costs Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- The specter of peak oil that haunted global energy markets during the first decade of the 21st century is once again rearing its head. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of ConflictCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ Inflation

  • Russian Oil Gets More Pricey as Pool of Asian Buyers Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of Russian crude and fuel is rising for buyers in Asia as a pool of bigger customers from China and India expands, putting pressure on smaller refiners that have eagerly consumed the cheap oil.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If Nee

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepar

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.

  • Intel Seeks Additional $5B German Subsidy for Chip Plant

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) is seeking an additional €4 billion - €5 billion in subsidies from the German government to proceed with a chip manufacturing complex in the eastern part of the country. Intel had already reached a deal to build a plant in Magdeburg with €6.8 billion ($7.2 billion) in government subsidies, Bloomberg reports citing familiar sources. But Intel postponed the construction at the end of 2022 due to economic headwinds. Also Read: US Chips Act Mandates Contenders To Share Exce

  • Volkswagen pauses on Europe battery plants, awaits EU response to IRA

    HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen is waiting to hear what Europe's response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will be before progressing with plans to build further battery plants in Europe, the company said on Wednesday. "De facto it is the case that we are getting ahead far faster in North America," a person close to the matter said to Reuters, declining to be named. The Financial Times previously reported that Volkswagen was pausing plans for a battery plant in eastern Europe, the next expected plant in the region, and prioritising building a plant in North America where it could reap 9-10 billion euros ($10.54 billion) in subsidies.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • GM and Ford May Be Wishing Tesla Succeeds. Here’s Why.

    Tesla is a disruptive force upending the traditional car business. That isn't all bad for existing industry players.

  • EV Sales Are Soaring in China. What’s Next for Tesla, BYD, and the U.S.

    Chinese sales of gasoline-powered cars are plummeting in the face of surging battery-electric-vehicle sales. It could be a preview of what happens in the U.S.

  • GM's Autonomous Vehicle Unit Becomes Cost Conscious Following Robotaxi Ramp Up

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) robotaxi unit Cruise is eyeing cost cuts this year as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies sparked investor concerns. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Reuters reports citing Cruise's COO Gil West at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year

  • Intel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Trafigura CEO Says Tight Metal Supply Threatens Green Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- Looming supply shortages of several key metals like copper and lithium could threaten the global transition to clean energy, according to Trafigura CEO Jeremy Weir. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Rec

  • Nike Women’s VP/GM Whitney Malkiel Steps Down, Amy Montagne to Take on Role

    Additionally, Cathy Sparks will take on the role of VP/GM of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

  • EIA expects lowest first-quarter natural-gas consumption in 5 years

    The EIA on Tuesday cut its 2023 U.S. natural-gas price forecast and said it expects to see the lowest first-quarter consumption of natural gas in five years.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors

    Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.