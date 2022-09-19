U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

The Global Extended Text Labels Market is expected to grow by $ 1.46 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Extended Text Labels Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the extended text labels market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 46 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Extended Text Labels Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319979/?utm_source=GNW
76% during the forecast period. Our report on the extended text labels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising focus on improving the shelf life of products, growing demand from the organized retail sector, and a rise in demand for colored labeling.
The extended text labels market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The extended text labels market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Re-sealable
• Non re-sealable

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased implementation of barcode technology as one of the prime reasons driving the extended text labels market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand from the beer and craft beverage industry and growing demand for sustainable labels will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the extended text labels market covers the following areas:
• Extended text labels market sizing
• Extended text labels market forecast
• Extended text labels market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading extended text labels market vendors that include Abbey Labels Ltd., Adcraft Labels, Cimarron Label, Columbine Label Co. Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Denny Bros Ltd., Faubel and Co. Nachf. GmbH, FlexoPartners Inc., JH Bertrand Inc., Lofton Label and Packaging Inc., Multi Color Corp., NSD International BV, Passion Labels and Packaging Inc., Primeflex Inc., PrintFlex Graphics, Resource Label Group LLC, Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG, Star Label Products, Tapecon Inc., and Weber Packaging Solutions Inc. Also, the extended text labels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319979/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


