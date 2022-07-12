U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,865.84
    +11.41 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,283.69
    +109.85 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,443.48
    +70.88 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.15
    -4.85 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.17
    -4.92 (-4.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.70
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.20 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0050
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9240
    -0.0670 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1883
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6540
    -0.7660 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,937.43
    -567.71 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.30
    -1.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.87
    -24.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market to Surpass US$ 476.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·4 min read
Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights

Seattle, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 316.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market:

Research institutes and hospitals are taking initiatives to provide extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) services, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, Yashoda Hospitals, one of the most well-known hospitals groups in Hyderabad, India, and Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), a multispecialty hospital in Kolkata, India, entered into a collaboration to work together in providing heart and lung transplantation services, ECMO, and thoracic surgeries services.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/947

Key Market Takeaways:

Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period due to increasing establishments of ECMO facilities in hospitals. For instance, in August 2021, Chief Minister of Odisha, India, Naveen Patnaik, inaugurated nine extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, which support the lungs or heart of critically ill patients and allow the organs to recover, in the government-run SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, Odisha, India

Among modalities, the Venovenous segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increased product launches. For instance, in October 2022, Getinge AB, launched the Rotaflow II extracorporeal life support system. Getinge’s Rotaflow II Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) System, together with the Permanent Life Support (PLS) Set, offers up to 14 days of cardiopulmonary support in a compact, portable, safe and reliable manner. It can be used for both veno-arterial (VA) and veno-venous (VV) extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

On the basis of application, the Respiratory segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders. For instance, according to the data provided by the World Health Organization, in May 2022, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was the third leading cause of death worldwide, causing 3.23 million deaths in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system market include Medtronic, Getinge AB, LivaNova PLC, Terumo Corporation, XENIOS AG, OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS NIPRO, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/947

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market, By Modality:

    • Arteriovenous

    • Venoarteial

    • Venovenous

  • Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market, By Application:

    • Extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation

    • Cardiac

    • Respiratory

  • Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market, By Age Group:

    • Neonatal

    • Pediatric

    • Adults

  • Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Region/Country

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Single Use Products in Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Product Type {(Work Equipment [Flask, Containers, Syringes, Pipettes tips, Centrifuge tubes, Hand Gloves, Face Mask, Filters, Tubes, Others]), by Apparatus (Single Use Bioreactor, Isolators, Membrane Valves, Canister, Chromatography Systems, Filtration Systems, Mixing Systems, and Others)}, by End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies and Research Institutes), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Gas Separation Membrane Market, by Product Type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate, and Others), by Module (Hollow Fiber, Spiral Wound, Plate and Frame, and Others), by Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Carbon Dioxide Removal, Vapor/gas Separation, Vapor/vapor Separation, Air Dehydration, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices sink after IEA warns worst of energy crisis 'yet to come'

    Rising COVID cases in China and rampant inflation have stocked fears about the energy crisis getting worse.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • 10 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil stocks to sell before the recession begins. If you want to skip our analysis of the outlook on the oil prices, go directly to the 5 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins. In a report issued by Citigroup earlier in July, analysts Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse […]

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • UPDATE 1-Walmart to electrify its delivery fleet with Canoo EVs

    Walmart Inc has struck a deal with Canoo Inc to buy 4,500 electric vehicles as part of the U.S. retailer's goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Shares of Canoo jumped about 37% in trading before the bell, after Walmart said on Tuesday that it also had an option to purchase up to 10,000 units as it electrifies its delivery fleet. In June, Walmart said it was expanding transportation pilots with the manufacturers of electric, hydrogen and natural gas-powered vehicles, including Cummins Inc and Daimler Truck's Freightliner.

  • Chinese Electric Car Giant’s Slump Fuels Speculation on Warren Buffett Adjusting Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. shares sank the most in nearly two years after a stake matching the size of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s position in the Chinese electric-car giant appeared in Hong Kong’s clearing system, fueling speculation that Warren Buffett’s company may be selling its holdings.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • 10 Micro-Cap Stocks To Buy According To Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss the 10 micro-cap stocks to buy according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Micro-Cap Stocks To Buy According To Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in […]

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Peloton Stock Leaps After Exiting In-House Bike, Tread Manufacturing

    CEO Barry McCarthy said the move to exit in-house manufacturing will simplify its supply chain while allowing Peloton to focus on content and technology.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Peloton to Stop Making Bikes Itself

    The maker of connected fitness equipment said it plans to exit all the manufacturing operations it owns as it works to simplify its supply chain and reduce its cost structure.

  • Computer chips face toilet paper hoarding moment as shortage turns to glut

    A supply chain crisis triggered by the global pandemic deprived makers of PCs and smartphones to cars of computer chips needed to make their products. All that suddenly changed over three weeks from late May to June, as high inflation, China's latest COVID lockdown, and the war in Ukraine dampened consumer spending, especially on PCs and smartphones. By late June, memory chip firm Micron Technology Inc said it would reduce production.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.