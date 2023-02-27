Global Extruded Plastics Market Report 2022: Major Players Include Sigma Plastics, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Chevron Phillips Chemical and JM Eagle

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extruded Plastics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global extruded plastics market is expected to grow from $202.80 billion in 2021 to $220.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The extruded plastics market is expected to grow to $268.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Major players in the extruded plastics market are The DOW Chemical Company , Sigma Plastics Group., SABIC Innovative Plastics, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, JM Eagle , Berry Global Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A. , Bemis Company Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Arkema Group, China Plastic Extrusion Ltd., Crescent Plastics Incorporated, GSH Industries, Keller Plastics Inc., Lakeland Plastics Inc., Nenplas Ltd, Petro Packaging Company Inc., LLC Sigma Plastics Group, and Engineered Profiles LLC.



The extruded plastics market consists of the sales of extruded plastic products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to produce tubes and hollow pipes. Plastic extrusion is a high-volume manufacturing technique in which a polymer material is melted and molded in a continuous process while being supplemented with the appropriate additives. Extrusion produces products such as bags, plastic films, tubing, piping, rods, weather stripping, and deck railing.



The main types of extruded plastics are low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, high-density polyethylene, polystyrene, and others. The low-density polyethylene extruded plastics are the first grade of polyethylene. The various forms include films, pipes, sheets, tubes, wires, and cables, which are used by several end-users such as packaging, building and construction, automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the extruded plastics market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the extruded plastics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise of the packaging industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the extruded plastics market going forward. Packaging refers to enclosing or protecting products for distribution, storage, sale, and use. Extruded plastics are helpful in creating highly durable and effective packaging solutions. As a result, the rise of the packaging industry increases the demand for the extruded plastics market.

For instance, in 2021, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, packaging demand and consumption in India increased 200%, which increased from 4.3 kgs per person per annum (PPPA) to 8.6 kgs PPPA. Therefore, the rise of the packaging industry is driving the growth of the extruded plastics market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the extruded plastics market. Major companies operating in the extruded plastics sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to reinforce their position.

For instance, in April 2021, Sulzer Chemtech, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of products and services for polymer production, and plastics processing, and Borealis, an Austria-based chemicals and fertilizer company, introduced a new PP foam extrusion technology with the goal of increasing efficiency and lowering costs.

This innovative PP foam extrusion method offers lower prices and better efficiency across the value chain, supports end-market initiatives toward more circular solutions, and is predicted to reduce production costs by up to 60%.



The countries covered in the extruded plastics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

