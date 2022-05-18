U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

The global eye testing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27%.

·3 min read
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present eye testing equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Eye Testing Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277946/?utm_source=GNW
The research report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

• By test equipment segment, autorefractor ad phoropter are the two highly used eye testing equipment shows the dominance over other eye testing equipment with more that 30% market share.
• Cataract is highly prevalent eye condition across the world which drives the high demand for eye testing equipment and contribute higher market growth with accounting higher market share over the other eye conditions in application segment.
• Glaucoma is one of the fast growing applications with 9.19% CAGR, which is largely driving the demand for advanced eye testing equipment in the market.
• In 2021, hospitals & eye clinics stand on first position in end user segment with accounting more than 55% market share in eye testing equipment market and it is expected to dominate in the forecasted period as well.

Segmentation by Test Equipment
• Autorefractor & Phoropter
• Optical Coherence Tomography
• Fundus Camera
• Perimetry
• Tonometer
• Biometer
• Slit lamp
• Others

Segmentation by Application
• Cataract
• General Examination
• Glaucoma
• Age-Related Macular Degeneration
• Others

Segmentation by End-Users
• Hospitals & Eye Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
• xOptometry Academic Institutes

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
• North America is leading and potential market for eye testing equipment due to high expenditure, presence of well-established eye care services and awareness among ageing population, However APAC region has the fastest CAGR with shows the lucrative opportunities for eye testing equipment due to rising prevalence of eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America
o US
o Canada

• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain

• APAC
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia
o South Korea

• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o Turkey

VENDOR ANALYSIS
Key Vendors
• Carl Zeiss Meditec
• Takagi Seiko
• Metall Zug
• Topcon
• Nidek
• Canon Medical System Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors
• Apollo Medical Optics
• Albert Waeschle
• AMETEK Group
• Heidelberg Engineering
• Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric
• Bon Optic
• iCare
• Coburn Technologies
• COSTRUZIONE STRUMETI OFTALMICI-(CSO)
• Dino Lite Europe
• Ellex
• Escalon Medical
• Essilor International
• Huvitz
• Heine USA Ltd
• Iridex Corporation
• Invotech Excel Fzsco
• Keeler (Halma PLC)
• Kowa Company
• Medline Industries
• Luneau Technology Group
• Neitz Instruments Co Ltd.
• Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc
• Spengler Holtex Group
• OCULUS
• Oscar Boscarol S.r.l.
• Nikon (Healthcare)
• Gem Optical Instruments Industries
• Rexxam
• Rudolf Riester GmbH
• 66 Vision Tech
• Veatch
• Zumax Medical
• Yeasn
• Frey
• US Ophthalmic
• Welch Allyn
• Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277946/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.