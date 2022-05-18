ReportLinker

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present eye testing equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The research report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global eye testing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27%.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS



• By test equipment segment, autorefractor ad phoropter are the two highly used eye testing equipment shows the dominance over other eye testing equipment with more that 30% market share.

• Cataract is highly prevalent eye condition across the world which drives the high demand for eye testing equipment and contribute higher market growth with accounting higher market share over the other eye conditions in application segment.

• Glaucoma is one of the fast growing applications with 9.19% CAGR, which is largely driving the demand for advanced eye testing equipment in the market.

• In 2021, hospitals & eye clinics stand on first position in end user segment with accounting more than 55% market share in eye testing equipment market and it is expected to dominate in the forecasted period as well.



Segmentation by Test Equipment

• Autorefractor & Phoropter

• Optical Coherence Tomography

• Fundus Camera

• Perimetry

• Tonometer

• Biometer

• Slit lamp

• Others



Segmentation by Application

• Cataract

• General Examination

• Glaucoma

• Age-Related Macular Degeneration

• Others



Segmentation by End-Users

• Hospitals & Eye Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

• xOptometry Academic Institutes



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America is leading and potential market for eye testing equipment due to high expenditure, presence of well-established eye care services and awareness among ageing population, However APAC region has the fastest CAGR with shows the lucrative opportunities for eye testing equipment due to rising prevalence of eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain



• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Key Vendors

• Carl Zeiss Meditec

• Takagi Seiko

• Metall Zug

• Topcon

• Nidek

• Canon Medical System Corporation



Other Prominent Vendors

• Apollo Medical Optics

• Albert Waeschle

• AMETEK Group

• Heidelberg Engineering

• Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric

• Bon Optic

• iCare

• Coburn Technologies

• COSTRUZIONE STRUMETI OFTALMICI-(CSO)

• Dino Lite Europe

• Ellex

• Escalon Medical

• Essilor International

• Huvitz

• Heine USA Ltd

• Iridex Corporation

• Invotech Excel Fzsco

• Keeler (Halma PLC)

• Kowa Company

• Medline Industries

• Luneau Technology Group

• Neitz Instruments Co Ltd.

• Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc

• Spengler Holtex Group

• OCULUS

• Oscar Boscarol S.r.l.

• Nikon (Healthcare)

• Gem Optical Instruments Industries

• Rexxam

• Rudolf Riester GmbH

• 66 Vision Tech

• Veatch

• Zumax Medical

• Yeasn

• Frey

• US Ophthalmic

• Welch Allyn

• Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd

