Global Eye Tracking Markets Report 2022-2030: Growing Demand in Consumer Research and Advertisement Purposes

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eye Tracking Market by Type, Application, and Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Eye Tracking Market was valued at USD 816.2 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 4.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022-2030.

Eye tracking is an advanced sensor technology that analyzes and measures either the position or the motion of the eye relative to the head. It also evaluates reaction of the people in different stimuli such as blinking, ignoring and looking.

Eye tracking technology also promotes touchless interactions which has been increasingly advocated during the recent and ongoing pandemic. Integration of eye tracking technology into automotive, defense, security and aerospace have widened the scope of its applications.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Growing demand of eye tracking technology in consumer research and advertisement purposes along with the increasing investment in smart wearable technologies are the factors driving the growth of eye tracking market.

Also, factors such as growing adoption of assistive communication devices and rising development in the field of contactless biometrics are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, rising adoption of robotics technology among several industries, increasing use of contact lenses and high price of eye tracking devices are the factors restraining the market growth.

On the contrary, increase in R&D activities coupled with rapid adoption of eye tracking technology in various new industries such as gaming, virtual reality, aviation, and lie-detection systems among others are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Geographical Analysis

The North America region is anticipated to hold the lion share of the market owing to the advancement in technologies, improved infrastructure coupled with increasing use of automation and sensors in this region.

However, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to show rapid and consistent growth in terms of market share within the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in adoption of eye tracking technology in numerous industries along with constant introduction of new technologies to make eye tracking more efficient in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Lucrative growth opportunities make the eye tracking market extremely competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Tobii AB, LC technologies, Eyetech Digital Systems, Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint.

The market players are launching various new products to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, In January 03, 2020, Smart Eye AB integrated artificial intelligence (AI) technology launched the next level eye tracking system in cars at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The technology not only features detection of distracted driver but also examines ID and face expression for emotional detection and thereby ensures safer journey.

Also, In January 30, 2020, Eyetech Digital Systems launched EyeOn, an ultra-compact eye tracking tablet that enables consumers to type, communicate and select using eye movement.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Eye Tracking Market - Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot, 2022 - 2030, Million USD

3. Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.1.1 High Adoption of Eye-Tracking Technology in Advertisements and Consumer Research
3.2.1.2 Growing Penetration of Eye-Tracking in the Automotive Industry
3.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Eye-Tracking in Military and Aerospace Sectors
3.2.2 Restraints
3.2.2.1 Growth in the Alternatives of Eye-Tracking
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Penetration of Eye-Tracking Technology in New Applications

4. Global Eye Tracking Market, by Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. Head Mounted Eye Tracker
4.2.1 Head Mounted Eye Tracker Market, by Region
4.2.1.1 North America Head Mounted Eye Tracker Market, by Country
4.2.1.2 Europe Head Mounted Eye Tracker Market, by Country
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Head Mounted Eye Tracker Market, by Country
4.2.1.4 Rest of World Head Mounted Eye Tracker Market, by Country
4.3. Remote Eye Tracker

5. Global Eye Tracking Market, by Application
5.1. Overview
5.2. Assistive Communication
5.2.1 Assistive Communication Market, by Region
5.2.1.1 North America Assistive Communication Market, by Country
5.2.1.2 Europe Assistive Communication Market, by Country
5.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Assistive Communication Market, by Country
5.2.1.4 Rest of World Assistive Communication Market, by Country
5.3. Academic Research
5.4. Consumer Behaviour Research
5.5. Usability Testing

6. Global Eye Tracking Market, by Enduser Industry
6.1. Overview
6.2. Retail
6.2.1 Retail Market, by Region
6.2.1.1 North America Retail Market, by Country
6.2.1.2 Europe Retail Market, by Country
6.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Retail Market, by Country
6.2.1.4 Rest of World Retail Market, by Country
6.3. Automotive
6.4. Healthcare
6.5. Government

7. Global Eye Tracking Market, by Region
7.1. Overview

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Company Overview
8.2 Company Snapshot
8.3 Product Portfolio
8.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.5 Primary Market Competitors

  • Eyegaze

  • Eyetech digital systems, inc.

  • Gazepoint

  • Imotion

  • Irisbond Crowdbonding, S.L.

  • Mirametrix Inc.

  • Pupil Labs

  • Seeing Machines Limited

  • Smart Eye AB

  • SR Research Ltd.

  • Tobii AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wv8alj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


