U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.50
    +29.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,426.00
    +176.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,562.75
    +115.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.70
    +14.30 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.03
    +0.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.50
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +0.31 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3180
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5300
    +0.4170 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,119.15
    +828.20 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.69
    +28.08 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.97
    +17.34 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Global Eyeglasses Market to Reach $186.9 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Eyeglasses - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

Global Eyeglasses Market to Reach $186.9 Billion by 2026
Global Eyeglasses Market to Reach $186.9 Billion by 2026

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 13581
Companies: 488 - Players covered include Carl Zeiss AG; De Rigo S.p.A.; Essilor International S.A.; Hoya Corporation; Indo Optical S.L.U.; Luxottica Group S.p.A.; Oakley Inc.; Rodenstock GmbH; Safilo Group S.p.A.; TEK Optical Canada and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Segment (Lenses, Frames, Sunglasses); Distribution Channel (Retail, Online); Gender (Male, Female)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Eyeglasses Market to Reach $186.9 Billion by 2026
The proliferation of all forms of eyewear across the globe has traditionally been driven by the rise in the number of individuals requiring vision correction and by the rising emphasis placed on eye protection. With the increasing number of cases of visual impairments due to myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia and astigmatism growing across the world, demand for eyeglasses and other vision correction modalities continues to grow. Prescription glasses market remains buoyant despite the high market penetration in most geographic regions, primarily due to demographic factors such as the urbanization, increase in per capita incomes, increasing access to healthcare, burgeoning ageing population, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetes. Lifestyle conditions represent another major factor, with the increasing rate of office jobs, rising frequency of travel, and higher usage of electronics devices/appliances leading to a dramatic increase in exposure to harmful radiation from personal computers, smartphones, tablet PCs, televisions, CFL bulbs, and LEDs. Despite the high popularity of contact lenses as an alternative to spectacles, eyeglasses market continues to hold its own partly due to the ease of use of associated with eyeglasses compared to contact lenses, as well as the improvement in technological and aesthetic qualities of eyeglass lenses and frames. Due to the low access to eye-testing facilities providing prescriptions, developing countries continue to be underpenetrated compared to developed economies. The improving public and private healthcare infrastructure in developing markets is therefore expected to benefit the prescription eyeglasses market in the near future.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eyeglasses estimated at US$149.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$186.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Lenses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$76.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Frames segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. While prescription eyeglass lenses and frames are purchased as a single unit, changes in prescription lead to higher frequency of replacement of the lens, as a result of which the lenses product segment contributes a greater share of volume and value sales in the overall eyeglasses market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $20.2 Billion by 2026
The Eyeglasses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. North America and Western Europe are relatively mature market for eyeglasses, given the high levels of consumer awareness about eyewear and the prescription-driven nature of the market, coupled with higher uptake of sunglasses. Consumers in North America show a high affinity for premium, fashionable and branded eyeglass frames and sunglasses fitted with lenses with UV-filter, anti-glare, and scratch-proof coatings. Europe's higher contribution to the worldwide eyeglass in terms of value sales is due to higher consumption of high-end and high-priced products, and high brand awareness among consumers. The market is witnessing an increasing trend towards online retail of eyewear products. The strong presence of leading industry players such as Safilo Group and Luxottica Group also presents favorable prospects for the European eyewear market. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is being spearheaded by emerging economies such as China and India with high population density and increasing eyewear penetration.

Sunglasses Segment to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2026
While polarized sunglasses account for about a fifth of overall sunglass shipments, plano sunglasses represent one of the fastest-emerging product segments. Consumers are also migrating from traditional non-polarized sunglasses to more expensive polarized sunglasses, which filter out horizontal polarized light, and thereby enable visual sharpness and protect eye health. Plano sunglasses are not fitted with Rx lenses, and therefore are driven by fashion trends as well as the need to protect the eyes from ultraviolet radiations, rather than prescriptions. In the global Sunglasses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.6 Billion will reach a projected size of US$41.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.
More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-eyeglasses-market-to-reach-186-9-billion-by-2026--301507952.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • Nikola confirms start of production of commercial electric truck

    Nikola Corp. late Wednesday confirmed it started production of its electric commercial truck, the Tre, last week at its Coolidge, Ariz., factory. The EV maker had aimed for that when it reported fourth-quarter earnings last month. "We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions," a spokesperson said. Nikola has scheduled an investor day on Thursday after the bell. Nikola has said it expec

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Cras

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Was a Hit. That Hasn’t Stopped the Stock From Falling.

    A big rally in Nvidia's stock price seemed to lose momentum in the day after CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the GTC Conference.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Down Over 55%, 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Businesses like Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are well positioned to benefit from that trend. Its platform supports dozens of languages, currencies, payment methods, and shipping carriers, helping merchants localize their digital storefronts on a market-by-market basis. The company uses that data to surface actionable insights for merchants, helping them tweak their content to better fit the tastes and preferences of international buyers.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today

    After reversing course and trading up 3.8% at the midday high, Nio shares had settled back to about even as of 1:47 p.m. ET. Nio's production volume growth has leveled off somewhat in recent months for several reasons. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said his firm thinks Nio is on track to increase production from levels near 10,000 vehicles per month to close to a rate of 25,000 per month by the end of this year, reports Barron's. Recent upgrades in manufacturing capacity will support that level if demand is there.