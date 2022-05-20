U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Global Eyeglasses Market to Reach $197.2 Billion by 2027

·26 min read
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eyeglasses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090623/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eyeglasses estimated at US$139.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lenses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$76.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Frames segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Eyeglasses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Sunglasses Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

In the global Sunglasses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$41.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 488 Featured) -

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • De Rigo S.p.A.

  • Essilor International S.A.

  • Hoya Corporation

  • Indo Optical S.L.U.

  • Luxottica Group S.p.A.

  • Oakley Inc.

  • Rodenstock GmbH

  • Safilo Group S.p.A.

  • TEK Optical Canada




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Eyewear Market Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
Percentage Change in Weekly Eye Exams, in the US, January -
August: 2020 vs 2019
Percentage Change in Weekly Sales of Lenses in the US, January -
August: 2020 vs 2019
COVID-19 Unleashes New Technology Era for Eye Care Industry
Heightened Focus on Safety & Hygiene Presents Lucrative Avenues
for Eyewear Brands
COVID-19 to Galvanize Transition from Contact Lenses toward
Eyeglasses
Online Sales of Eyewear Products Surge Amidst the COVID-19
Pandemic
Eyewear Retailers Bet on Virtual Try-Ons
DTC Glasses & Contacts Brands Tap Work-from-Home Trend amid
COVID-19 for Enviable Gains
Eyeglasses: An Introduction
Product Overview
Lenses
Frames
Sunglasses
Eye Health Awareness: A Critical Factor to Growth
Outlook
Prevalence of Visual Impairments Fuels Demand for Eyeglasses
Vision Facts, Figures and Opportunities
Number of People Requiring Vision Correction Worldwide in
Billion for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2030
World Population with Myopia and High Myopia in Millions:
2000-2030
Number of People Affected by Select Eye Conditions: 2019
Percentage People with Unaddressed Presbyopia by Region
Analysis by Geographic Region
Analysis by Product Segment
Eyeglasses Continue to Face Strong Competition from Contact Lenses
Global Vision Correction Market Breakdown (in %) by Category
for 2020E
Competitive Landscape
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Spectacle Lenses
Market: 2019
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Spectacle Frames
Market: 2019
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Sunglasses
Market: 2019
Recent Market Activity
Eyeglasses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Popular Eyewear Trends for 2020
Rise in Myopia Rate to Benefit Demand for Eyeglasses
Percentage of Population with Myopia: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030,
2040, & 2050
Prevalence (%) of Myopia by Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
Increased Screen Usage Among Children and Growing Risk of
Myopia to Drive Gains for Eyewear Marke
Digital Device Usage Among Kids, Tweens and Teens
Rise in Presbyopes Drives Demand for Progressive Eye Glasses
Increase in Digital Time Peaks the Demand for Protective Clear
Glasses
Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2020E
Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type
Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019
3D Printing Brings in Personalization of Eyeglasses
Advancements in Frame and Lens Technologies to Aid in
Betterment of Healthcare Provision
Innovations in Reading Glasses
Smart Glasses: An Undeniable Win Over Other Hands Free
Technologies
Global % Share Breakdown of Wearable AR Devices in the Market
by Form Factor
Select Recent Smart Glass Introductions/Innovations
HD Glasses Designed for a Sharper Vision
Designer Eyewear: A Hit with the Hip Crowd
Celebrity On-Screen, Off-Screen Endorsements Drive Acceptance
of Fashionable Eyewear
Innovation: Name of the Game for Industry Players
Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach
Sports Eyewear Market: Growing Need to Protect Vision of
Sportspersons to Fuel Demand
Sunglasses Segment Continues to Add ?Volume? for Eyeglasses Market
Innovative Designs and Innovations to Boost Sunglasses Market
Changing Lifestyle Drives Market for Sunglasses
Eye Protection Needs Fuel Demand for Plano Sunglasses
Popular-Priced Sunglasses Score Over Premium Category
Growing Popularity of Replica Sunglasses
Travel-Retail Sales of Sunglasses Continue to Grow
Customized Corrective Lenses Grow In Popularity
Premium Lens Market: On the Rise
Premium Lenses Market Worldwide - Penetration Rate (%) of
Photochromic Lenses in Select Countries for 2019
Progressive Lenses Gain in Popularity
Demand for Lightweight Frames on the Rise
Manufacturers Unfurl Exciting and Contemporary Frames & Lenses
for Seniors
Growing Consumer Preference for Refractive Surgical Procedures
Looms Ominously Over the Eyewear Market
Distribution Dynamics
Online Retail Growth and Digitization Trends in Eyewear industry
Accelerating Prescription Renewal, Promoting Multiple Pair
Purchase Vital for Stimulating Sales Growth
Upgrades and Multiple Purchases Fuel Growth in Developed Markets
Premiumization Trend and Affordable Luxury Aid Market Growth
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Favorable Demographic Trends Indicate Strong Market Potential
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Aging Population to Drive Demand for Vision Corrective Eyewear
World Elderly Population by Region: Percentage of population
aged 65 years or over for 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100
Table 12: Global Population Demographics (2015 & 2050):
Percentage Breakdown of Population by Age Group - Below 40
Years and 40 Years & Above
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries
Accelerate Growth Prospects
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Generation Z: An Important Demographic for Market Growth
Number of Hours Spent on Mobile Phones by Generation Z,
Millennials, Generation X Across Select Countries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lenses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Lenses by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lenses by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frames by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Frames by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Frames by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sunglasses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Sunglasses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sunglasses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Male
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Male by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Male by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Female by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Female by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Female by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Eyeglasses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
US % Change in Weekly Patient Visits to Optometric Practices:
Jan-August 2020 vs 2019
US Eye-Care Market: Key Vision Statistics
Vision Correction Usage Trends in the US - Percentage of Adult
Population Using Vision Correction by Type of Vision
Correction Solution
Percentage of American Adults Using Any Type of Vision
Correction by Age Group (2020)
Percentage of American Adults Using Any Type of Vision
Correction by Gender (2020
US Eyewear Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Number of
Eyewear Users by Age Group
Noteworthy Trends & Growth Drivers
Need for Replacements Augurs Well
Bifocals: Edged Aside by Progressive Lenses
New Raw Materials Challenge Polycarbonate in Lens Manufacture
Frames with More Details and Eco-friendly Materials Stay in Trend
Higher Health Awareness Levels Drive Sunglass Sales
Aging Population: A Significant Market Opportunity
US Population Distribution by Age Group
Brick and Mortar Stores and Online Retailers Battle for Market
Share
Penetration Rate (%) of E-commerce Channel in the US
Prescription Frames Market for the Years 2015 & 2022
Sunglass Market
Consumer Profile
Polarized Lenses and Premium Products Drive Sunglass Sales
Evolving Market Segments Augur Well for Sunglasses Market
US Sunglasses Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales
by Distribution Channel
Competitive Landscape
Market Share of Leading Players in the US Spectacle Lenses
Market: 2019
Market Share of Leading Players in the US Spectacle Frames
Market: 2019
Market Share of Leading Players in the US Sunglasses Market: 2019
Retail Landscape
Market Share of Leading Optical Retailers in the US: 2019
US Eyeglass Brands
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product Segment -
Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,
Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender - Male
and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Market Overview
Sunglasses: A Preferred Fashion Accessory among Canadians
Lens Purchases by Type in Canada: 2019
Eyeglass Brands in Canada
Market Analytics
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,
Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Eyeglasses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Distribution Channels
Eyeglass Brands in Japan
Market Analytics
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,
Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender - Male
and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Eyeglasses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Visual Correction Requirement in China (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Population Already Using Corrective Products,
Requiring Correction, and Without Eyesight Problems
Percentage Breakdown of Population Requiring Vision Correction
in China by Age Group: 2011 & 2020
Fashionable Eyeglasses Make a Mark
Chinese Eyeglass Frames Sales by Product Category (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volumes for Discount/Value, Mass
Market, and Luxury & Premium Frames
Competitive Scenario
Production Scenario
Chinese Eyeglasses Market by Scale of Enterprise (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for Large-scale
Enterprises, Medium-scale Enterprises, and Small-scale
Enterprises
Challenges Facing Chinese Eyewear Industry
Eyeglass Brands in China
Market Analytics
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,
Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender - Male
and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Eyeglasses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Percentage Population Wearing Spectacles by Country: 2019
Asia: Major Source for Frames and Glasses
Average Replacement Cycle for Frames in Europe by Country:
Germany, Spain, France, UK, and Italy
Competitive Landscape
Market Share of Leading Players in Western Europe Spectacle
Lenses Market: 2019
Market Share of Leading Players in Western Europe Spectacle
Frames Market: 2019
Market Share of Leading Players in Western Europe Sunglasses
Market: 2019
Market Share of Leading Players in Eastern Europe Spectacle
Lenses Market: 2019
Market Share of Leading Players in Eastern Europe Spectacle
Frames Market: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,
Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Eyeglasses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Eyeglass Brands in France
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,
Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Eyeglasses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Eyeglass Brands in Germany
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,
Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Eyeglasses by
Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Market Overview
Eyeglass Brands in Italy
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,
Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender - Male
and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Eyeglasses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Competition Landscape & Distribution Dynamics
Eyeglass Brands in the UK
Market Analytics
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: UK Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product Segment -
Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,
Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyeglasses by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender - Male
and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

