Global EZH2 Inhibitor Market Report 2021: Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis of Tazverik, Tazverik Sales Opportunity of $900 Million, Forecast to 2026, 7 Drugs in Clinical Trial

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EZH2 Inhibitor Market Opportunity, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global EZH2 inhibitor drug market will grow with a CAGR of more than 110% and is expected to surpass US$ 1 Billion by 2026.

The high growth rates in the market can be justified by the extensive research and development in this sector and the high adoption rates of approved drug.

In addition to this, the rising initiative by government and the development of favorable reimbursement policies will also ensure the high uptake of the drug in the market. US is expected to dominate the global EZH2 inhibitor drug market due to high adoption rates, increasing research and development activities as well as increase in prevalence of cancer.

The advent of next generation sequencing has led to identification of multiple novel molecular alterations in cancer. Since the identification of DNA methylation and histone modification, it has now become evident that genes encoding epigenetic modifiers that locally and globally regulate gene expression play a crucial role in normal development and cancer progression.

The field of cancer epigenetics has recently gained considerable interest due to role of epigenetic genes in progression of cancer as well as increasing ability to target these genes. In recent times, the histone methyltransferase enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2), which is enzymatic catalytic subunit of polycomb repressive complex 2 has emerged as a potential therapeutic target.

"EZH2 Inhibitors Market Opportunity Is Expected to surpass USD 1 billion By 2026 From USD 11 million In 2020"

Tazemetostat (Tazverik) is an EZH2 inhibitor which has recently gained approval by US FDA. The drug Tazverik is developed by Epizyme Inc. and is indicated to treat patients 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma not eligible for complete resection.

Apart from this, the drug is also approved for the management of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, who have no satisfactory alternate options. Currently, the drug has been approved in US and Japan and has received orphan designation in Europe. Moreover, the clinical trials with the drug have demonstrated encouraging overall survival rate and positive response rate.

The accelerated approval of Tazemetostat in the management of cancer is thought to revolutionize the overall paradigm of cancer treatment. The global Tazemetostat market was valued around US$ 11.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to witness absolute growth of more than 8000% by 2026. This is mainly due to the robust sales of the drug in short span of time as well as high adoption rates in US market.

The integration of EZH2 drug in other therapeutic conditions such as prostate cancer, ovarian cancers and other solid tumors will also aid in boosting the future growth trajectory of the market. Apart from this, it is expected that the drug will gain approval in other regions which will further propel the growth of market.

In coming years, the global market will witness increase in prevalence of cancer attributing to several factors including rising geriatric population, smoking, drinking, physical inactivity and poor diet. This will increase the demand of targeted therapies, thus driving the global EZH2 inhibitor drug market.

In addition to Tazemetostat, several pharmaceutical companies have developed potential EZH2 inhibitors candidates including GSK126, CPI1205, SHR2554 and others which are present in clinical stage of development and are expected to gain approval during the forecast period.

"Global EZH2 Inhibitor Market Opportunity, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights:

  • Global EZH2 Inhibitor Market Opportunity > US$ 1.2 Billion by 2026

  • Tazverik (Tazemetostat) First Approved EZH2 Inhibitor Drug

  • Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis of Tazverik

  • Tazverik Sales Opportunity > US$ 900 Million by 2026

  • Tazverik Sales Forecast 2021 Till 2026

  • EZH2 Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline Overview By Company, Indication & Phase

  • EZH2 Inhibitor in Clinical Trials: 7 Drugs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to EZH2 Inhibitor
1.1 Overview
1.2 Evolution of EZH2 Inhibitor

2. EZH2 Inhibitor - Mechanism of Action

3. Role of EZH2 Inhibitor in Cancer Management

4. Global EZH2 Inhibitor Market Analysis
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.2 Future Market Opportunity Assessment

5. Global EZH2 Inhibitor Market Opportunity by Region
5.1 US
5.2 Europe
5.3 Japan
5.4 Rest of World

6. Global EZH2 Inhibitor Market Opportunity by Cancer
6.1 Epitheloid Sarcoma
6.2 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
6.3 Prostate Cancer
6.4 Lung Cancer
6.5 Breast Cancer

7. Tazverik (Tazemetostat) - First Approved EZH2 Inhibitor Drug
7.1 Overview
7.2 Patent Insight

8. Tazverick - Commercial Information
8.1 Dosage & Price Analysis
8.2 Sales Analysis

9. Tazverik - Sales Forecast 2021 Till 2026

10. EZH2 Inhibitor Market - On Going Clinical Trials
10.1 By Phase
10.2 By Status
10.3 By Region

11. Global EZH2 Inhibitor Market - Ongoing Research & Development
11.1 SHR2554
11.2 Lirametostat (CPI-1205)
11.3 GSK2816126
11.4 PF-06821497
11.5 Valemetostat Tosylate
11.6 Tazemetostat

12. Global EZH2 Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline Overview By Company, Indication & Phase
12.1 Preclinical
12.2 Phase-I/II
12.3 Phase-III

13. Marketed EZH2 Inhibitor Clinical Insight: Tazemetostat

14. EZH2 Inhibitor Market Dynamics
14.1 EZH2 Inhibitor Market Drivers
14.2 Challenges for EZH2 Inhibitors Market

15. EZH2 Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Constellation Pharmaceuticals
16.2 Daiichi Sankyo
16.3 Epizyme
16.4 Eternity Bioscience
16.5 GSK
16.6 Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
16.7 Kainos Medicine
16.8 OncoFusion
16.9 Pfizer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqb5d5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ezh2-inhibitor-market-report-2021-dosage-price--sales-analysis-of-tazverik-tazverik-sales-opportunity-of-900-million-forecast-to-2026-7-drugs-in-clinical-trial-301349536.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

