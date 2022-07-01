ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379609/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2026



Fabric Softeners, also known as fabric conditioners, are used to keep fabric soft and avoid static cling. The growth in the market has also been fueled by increasing number of working women, busy lifestyles, urbanization, rising e-commerce, prospering economies; increasing disposable incomes and improving lifestyles; coupled with the opportunities extended by an underpenetrated market; trade ups from cheaper mass brands into premium brands; preference for ecofriendly fabric softener offerings; rising levels of extravagance in the laundry care; wider acceptance of premium brands beyond Western borders; availability of innovative and novel formulations and types; rising popularity of stylish yet comfortable fabrics. Fragrance-based fabric softeners witnessed immense popularity among consumers and manufacturers expended resources and time using fragrance as a major differentiating factor for their products, launching myriad fragrance variants for different consumers. Going forward, floral-inspired fragrances will continue to drive the fabric conditioner/softener market globally.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$15.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dryer Sheets segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Liquid fabric softeners act through the deposition of cationic active ingredients or compounds on fabrics. They are usually added during the rinsing process. With increased exposure to fabric surfaces, the deposition of active ingredients is as high as 90% when compared to sheet softeners. Dry sheet softeners/sheet softeners are often added in tumble dryers and not during the rinsing stage as liquid softeners. Sheet softeners contain essentially the same type of cationic compounds as washer-added liquids, with minor differences to ensure compatibility with the clothes dryer.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026



The Fabric Softeners and Conditioners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



By Application, Commercial Segment to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2026



In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.34% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. Developed markets with higher disposable incomes per household have traditionally been major consumer clusters. Growth in these markets has been supported by increased product acceptance owing to introduction of innovative products targeting biodegradability, performance improvement, skin-friendliness, and requirement for water conservation, among others. Demand has also benefited from the launch of newer types of fabrics such as cashmere and washable wool which are made from modern synthetic fibers that need special care and treatment to sustain its unique properties, mainly smoothness and elasticity. Growing awareness over the many benefits offered is a key force driving current growth in developing Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle Eastern markets.

Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured) -

Story continues

AlEn USA LLC

Caldrea, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dropps

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The Sun Products Corporation

Kao Corporation

LG Household and Healthcare

Lion Corporation

Melaleuca, Inc.

Pigeon Home Products Corporation

Procter & Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Unilever PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379609/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Once Regarded as an Unwanted Luxury. Here?s How Fabric

Softeners & Conditioners Have Become a Part of Regular Laundry

Care

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019 to 2022

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners: Definition & Scope

As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It

Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the

Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per

100 People) As of February 2021 by country

Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for

Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

How the Garments & Textiles industry is Impacted by the

Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

Global Garments & Textiles Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

High Unemployment Deals a Knockout Blow to the Apparel Industry

Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth in

Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017,

2019, 2020, and 2022

Although a Turnaround is Inevitable, Reduced Footfall in

Departmental Stores is the New Reality

Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

eCommerce & Online Sales Boom Thanks to the Pandemic

The Massive Shift to Online Sales Channels Means Even Retailing

of Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Will Need to Make the

Shift: Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite the Perilous State of Affairs, Present Challenges & the

Long Uncertain Road to Recovery, a Promising Outlook for the

Apparel Industry Beyond 2021 to Spur Growth

Focus on Health & Safety Along With Growing Concerns Over the

Environment Drive Preference for Natural Alternatives to

Fabric Softeners

Supported by Online Demand Business Models, the Robust Outlook

for Commercial Laundry Services to Benefit Growth in the

Market

Expected Growth in Commercial Laundry Services Bodes Well for

Increased Consumption of Fabric Conditioners & Softeners:

Global Market for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services (In US$

Million) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth

Deteriorating Water Quality Spurs the Use of Fabric Softeners &

Conditioners

Fast Fashion Trends That Encourage Use & Throw of Clothes

Emerges as a Threat to the Practice of Caring for Clothes

To Remedy the Situation, Educated Focus on Sustainable Clothes &

Fashion Is the Need of the Hour

Continued Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dryer

Sheets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Dryer Sheets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dryer Sheets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Household by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Household by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fabric

Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fabric

Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial and

Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fabric

Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fabric

Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial and

Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid,

Dryer Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fabric Softeners

and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fabric

Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application -

Commercial and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fabric Softeners

and Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fabric

Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and Household for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners

and Conditioners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid,

Dryer Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners

and Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application -

Commercial and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fabric Softeners

and Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fabric

Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and Household for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022

(E)

Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners

and Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners

and Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



INDIA

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer

Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application - Commercial

and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Commercial and Household Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Product - Liquid,

Dryer Sheets and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Fabric Softeners and

Conditioners by Product - Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Fabric Softeners

and Conditioners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid, Dryer Sheets and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners by Application -

Commercial and Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379609/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



