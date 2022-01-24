U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.75
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,090.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,374.00
    -52.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.20
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.08
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.32
    +4.73 (+18.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3494
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7500
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,746.09
    -1,918.01 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.42
    +526.74 (+217.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.34
    -89.79 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Global Fabric Toys Market (2021 to 2030) - Rapid Growth of the Retail Sector Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fabric Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fabric toys market size was valued at $10,417.20 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $14,291.90 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Fabric toys are toys made especially for children out of textile fabrics and stuffed with a soft material, designed or intended to be play with. Fabric toys are made in various forms, resembling animals, dolls, human beings, legendary creatures, cartoon characters, or inanimate objects. Manufacturers are using various types of stuffed materials in fabric toys to differentiate their product from competitors and as some toys manufacturing companies introducing fabric toys made from bamboo, corn, and wood wool, which provides higher safety and comfort while playing.

The outbreak of the pandemic has positively affected the global fabric toys market. Various companies in the toys industry witnessed significant growth in lockdown period. People including children were restricted to stay at their homes during pandemic period so parents engaged their kids with fabric toys.

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets account for a considerable share since most of the fabric toys are easily available in such stores at affordable rates. Such stores facilitate the availability of both branded as well as private label toys. As a result, the customer base in hypermarket/supermarket is higher as compared to any other stores. Walmart, Target are some of the key supermarket brands in the segment.

According to the fabric toys market analysis, the market segmented into type, product type, distribution channel, age group and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into character soft toys, plush animals, dolls and others. On the basis of age group, the market is segmented into, up to 5 years, 5 to 10 years and above 10 years. By distribution channel, market is categorized into, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels and Other. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

The major players operating in the market are HASBRO, Safari Ltd., Mattel, Inc., Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., Lego System A/S, Sanrio Co., Ltd, RAVENSBURGER AG, Goliath Games, CLEMENTONI and Tomy Company, Ltd.'

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fabric toys market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

  • The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

  • A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

  • Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

  • Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

  • Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Value chain analysis
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Emergence of games in bars and cafes providing impetus to the stagnant market
3.5.1.2. Growth in demand from children and young population
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Tariff duties to restrict market expansion
3.5.2.2. Growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones hampering the toys industry
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Reduction of carbon footprints and environment-friendly initiatives to provide lucrative opportunities
3.5.3.2. Untapped opportunities in developing markets
3.5.3.3. Rapid growth of the retail sector
3.6. Market share analysis (2020)
3.6.1. By product type
3.6.2. By age group
3.6.3. By distribution channel
3.6.4. By region
3.7. Target consumer analysis
3.7.1. Mortality rate, infant (per 1,000 live births)
3.7.2. Infant mortality by country (2019)
3.8. Global population ages 0-14 years (% of total population)
3.9. Global population by age group 2021 (Million)
3.10. Parent market analysis
3.11. Impact of COVID-19 on the fabric toys market
3.11.1. Overview
3.11.2. Post COVID-19 supply chain dynamics
3.12. Regulatory guidelines/global economic environment on the industry
3.12.1. Product regulations
3.12.2. U.S. regulations:
3.12.3. European regulations:
3.12.4. Chinese regulations:

CHAPTER 4: FABRIC TOYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Character soft toys
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.3. Plush Animals
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.4. Dolls
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: FABRIC TOYS MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Upto 5 Years
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.5 to 10 Years
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.4. Above 10 years
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: FABRIC TOYS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.3. Specialty Stores
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.4. Departmental stores
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.5. Online Channels
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.6. Other
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: FABRIC TOYS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top winning strategies
8.2. Competitive dashboard
8.3. Competitive heat map
8.4. Top Player Positioning
8.5. Key developments
8.5.1. Acquisition
8.5.1. partnership
8.5.2. Business Expansion
8.5.3. Product Launch

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. HASBRO
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. Business performance
9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. Safari Ltd
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.3. Mattel, Inc.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Business performance
9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. Business performance
9.5. LEGO System A/S
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key Executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.5.5. Business performance
9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. SANRIO CO., LTD
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.6.5. Business performance
9.7. RAVENSBURGER AG
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key Executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.8. GOLIATH GAMES
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. CLEMENTONI
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. TOMY COMPANY, LTD.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. R&D Expenditure
9.10.6. Business performance
9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew6drb

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Winter Is Here’ for Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- One after the other, stock market bears say their calls have finally been vindicated. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson is the latest to claim his warnings were spot on.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged more than 28% in premarket trading Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • European stocks join Asia sell-off as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow

    European stock markets started the week in the red as worries about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine dents sentiment and investors brace for the Fed's meeting this week.

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A record stock plunge for a flavoring and fragrances company has erased half of its chairwoman’s wealth, in the latest example of fortunes getting lost and a reminder for investors of the risks in Asia’s wild markets. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSo

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before December-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipStocks Drop, Bonds Gain Amid Fed, Ukraine Concerns: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Bruta