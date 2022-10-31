U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.00
    -20.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,745.00
    -151.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,506.50
    -80.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.40
    -7.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.44
    -1.46 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,640.30
    -4.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9914
    -0.0052 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0480
    +0.0380 (+0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    27.03
    -0.36 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1512
    -0.0104 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6910
    +1.2710 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,737.76
    +18.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.14
    +22.77 (+4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.40
    +14.73 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Global Face Ice Rollers Market Report 2022: Social Media & Aggressive Advertisement Campaigns Fueling Expansion

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Face Ice Rollers Market, Type, End-use, Distribution Channel By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global face ice rollers market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the growing consumer consciousness towards their personal well-being and appearance. In addition, with the growing working population, especially the significant rise in the working women population, the demand for more convenient and dermatologically approved skin care tools is augmenting.

Products acknowledged and approved by dermatologists has a positive impact on the consumers. Apart from this, with the increasing influence from social media and several advertisements, the demand from the men's section has also increased. As a result, several market players are exclusively providing products made for the male segment to expand their customer base and product portfolio. This, in turn, is providing a positive outlook to the global ice face rollers market.

The proliferating e-commerce sector has also significantly accelerated the market growth, particularly during and after COVID-19. The online sales channels have emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping alternative for consumers where they can compare between a wide range of products available on the website and avail several lucrative discounts and cashback as well. Moreover, the key market players are increasingly focusing on gaining traction from the millennials and gen Z by launching innovative, portable, and easy-to-use products.

Report Scope

In this report, Global face ice rollers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Face Ice Rollers Market, by Type:

  • Single Sided

  • Double sided

Global Face Ice Rollers Market, by End-use:

  • Individual Customer

  • Commercial

Global face ice rollers market, by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarket/Hypermarkets

  • Cosmetic/Beauty Stores

  • Online

  • Institutional Sales

Global Face Ice Rollers Market, by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • South America

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook

6. North America Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook

7. Europe Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook

9. Middle East and Africa Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook

10. South America Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Beauty Biosciences LLC

  • Double Zero One Limited (CRYOpress)

  • Allegra M. France (Baby Magic)

  • Skin Gym Inc

  • Kitsch, LLC

  • Heyday Wellness LLC

  • Clio, Inc. (Plum Beauty)

  • Dastmalchi, LLC (Vanity Planet)

  • Esarora

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvwnks

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Offers Choice of Severance or Performance Improvement to White-Collar Employees Deemed Underperformers

    An internal email says some staffers will face a choice of taking the package or enrolling in an improvement plan.

  • OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

    OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium-and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition. The view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its 2022 World Oil Outlook, contrasts with that of other forecasters which see oil demand reaching a plateau before 2030 due to the rise of renewable energy and electric cars. Another decade of oil demand growth would be a boost for OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income.

  • My Prescription Is to Stand Aside on Pfizer Going Into Earnings

    Pfizer Inc. have rallied in the past two weeks leading up to the big drugmaker's third-quarter earnings release on Tuesday. In this daily bar chart of PFE, below, we can see a downward trend from December. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has mostly been weak since December but there is the start of some improvement in early October.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • ExxonMobil Posts Record Profits. Time to Buy the Dividend Aristocrat?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered one of the best quarters in its history. The oil giant's profits soared to a record in the third quarter, even though oil prices cooled off in the period. ExxonMobil's earnings rose to $19.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Oil slides as China factory gauge slumps; natural-gas futures snap back sharply higher

    Oil futures fall Monday, feeling pressure after a weak reading on China factory activity and a widening of COVID-19 curbs. Beaten-down natural-gas futures jump.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Elon Musk Trolled by a Favorite Enemy

    Elon Musk and financier David Einhorn are each other's favorite enemy. The first is the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla while the second bet on the failure of Tesla by short-selling the stock. Musk, who sees himself as a visionary wanting to change civilization as we know it today, hates short-sellers.

  • Should You Retire Early to Get a Larger Lump Sum on Your Pension?

    The math on when and how to retire is shifting for millions of workers with pension plans. Blame the steep rise in interest rates. When workers retire with a pension, many are given a choice between receiving a monthly income for life or taking a lump-sum payment.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Qualcomm Presents a Wishy-Washy Picture Ahead of Earnings

    The tech giant's shares have improved a bit of late but don't offer a compelling reason to be a buyer going into its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to its unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • Ford is dropping production of its most popular car to focus on EVs

    The birth and death of the Ford Fiesta were bookended by global energy crises.

  • 10 Largest Gas Station Chains in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 largest gas station chains in the US. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest gas station chains in the US. Gas stations in the United States are a major industry in and of themselves, and integral to […]

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by consumer complaints

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — examines airlines across a gamut of potential complaints including baggage, refunds, reservations, customer service, disability, animals and more.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Garmin claims victory in patent case — and on behalf of its engineers

    Garmin claimed legal and moral victory in a patent lawsuit that dates to 2017. Olathe-based Garmin International Inc. won a case brought by LoganTree LP in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas. LoganTree initially filed suit in 2017, claiming that Garmin fitness wearables with accelerometers violated a patent granted in 2000 for recording human movement, analyzing it and issuing a report.