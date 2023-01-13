The Global Face Shield Market is forecast to grow by $959.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Face Shield Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the face shield market and is forecast to grow by $959.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period.

Our report on the face shield market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing occurrence of contagious and infectious diseases, stringent regulatory framework, and growing adoption among different end-user industries to maintain worker health and safety.



The face shield market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Industrial manufacturing

• Construction

• Others



By Type

• Full-face shield

• Half-face shield



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for greater functionality and features in face shields as one of the prime reasons driving the face shield market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of e-commerce by face shield vendors and growing government support to increase domestic production of PPE will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the face shield market covers the following areas:

• Face shield market sizing

• Face shield market forecast

• Face shield market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading face shield market vendors that include 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd., Bunzl Plc, CIGWELD Pty Ltd., Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd., Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hobart Welding Products, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Productos Climax SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Pyramex Safety, Radians Inc., STERIS Plc, and Univet Srl. Also, the face shield market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

