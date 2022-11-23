U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.56
    +9.98 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,115.57
    +17.47 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,234.50
    +60.09 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.66
    -6.78 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    -3.36 (-4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.60
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    +0.32 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0065 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7410
    -0.0170 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    +0.0150 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8070
    -1.3700 (-0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,453.16
    +319.15 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.41
    -1.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

The Global Facial Implants Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of 8.02% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027), Assesses DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·7 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The global facial implants market is anticipated to surge owing to the growing number of cases of facial injuries around the world. Furthermore, an increase in the volume of face reconstructive surgeries due to non-fatal injuries or facial deformities, rising demand for facial implant surgeries among the rising elderly population to look aesthetically presentable, and increased technological advancement in the product arena, among others, are some of the key factors driving the global facial implants market during the forecasted period from 2022-2027.

New York, USA, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Facial Implants Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of 8.02% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027), Assesses DelveInsight

The global facial implants market is anticipated to surge owing to the growing number of cases of facial injuries around the world. Furthermore, an increase in the volume of face reconstructive surgeries due to non-fatal injuries or facial deformities, rising demand for facial implant surgeries among the rising elderly population to look aesthetically presentable, and increased technological advancement in the product arena, among others, are some of the key factors driving the global facial implants market during the forecasted period from 2022-2027.

DelveInsight’s Facial Implants Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading facial implants companies’ market shares, challenges, facial implants market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key facial implants companies in the market. 

Key Takeaways from the Facial Implants Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global facial implants market during the forecast period.

  • Notable facial implants companies such as Medartis AG, Eurosurgical Ltd., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Sebbin, Hanson Medical Inc., SurgiSil, Implantech, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Xilloc Medical Int B.V., Ortho Baltic, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Stryker, GALDERMA, AbbVie, Suneva Medical, and several others are currently operating in the facial implants market.

  • In February 2022, Zimmer Biomet and Bactiguard agreed to expand the global license agreement started in 2019 to cover a variety of implant product segments to prevent post-operative infections

  • On February 01, 2021, Galderma received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Restylane® Defyne for the augmentation and correction of mild to moderate chin retrusion for adults over the age of 21.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the facial implants market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Facial Implants Market Report

Facial Implants Overview

Facial implants are solid materials that have been specially designed to be compatible with human tissues to improve or augment the physical structure of the face. They provide a three-dimensional, permanent (when fixated) solution to volume restoration in the middle and lower face, and they can be serviced or removed without the need for minimally invasive surgery. These products are safe for human tissues and are intended to improve or correct facial structure.

Facial implants provide long-term and permanent results, which is important given the rise in cosmetic facial implant procedures. Facial implants are available in various shapes, sizes, and materials. The individual’s anatomy determines this type of facial implant.


Facial Implants Market Insights

North America accounted for the lion’s share of the global facial implants market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the facial implants market in the coming years. This dominance is due to the region’s increasing number of facial reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries. Furthermore, the region’s increased trauma injury cases, rising patient awareness, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and the presence of a well-established healthcare system are some of the major factors expected to boost the North American facial implants market during the forecasted period.

Furthermore, the approval and launch of various products by the region’s key manufacturers may boost demand for facial implants in the coming years.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the facial implants market, get a snapshot of the Facial Implants Market Outlook

Facial Implants Market Dynamics

The facial implants market is currently gaining traction due to an increase in the number of non-fatal traumatic injuries caused by road accidents, falls, and sports-related facial injuries, among other factors. Furthermore, the rising number of facial reconstructive surgeries around the world could be a factor driving the global facial implants market during the forecasted period. Moreover, the exponentially growing geriatric population is also expected to increase demand for facial implants in the coming years.

On the other hand, high procedure costs and complications associated with using facial implants are likely to impede the growth of the facial implants market.

Furthermore, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the global facial implant market in its early stages. Implementation of a nationwide lockdown, a halt in elective surgeries to prevent infection transmission, and disruption in the supply chain due to logistical restrictions across the border are some of the factors contributing to the sluggish growth of the facial implant market. However, the market is expected to return to normalcy due to the global approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines.

Get a sneak peek at the facial implants market dynamics @Facial Implants Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics

Details

Coverage

Global

Study Period

2019–2027

Base Year

2021

Market CAGR

8.02%

Projected Facial Implants Market Size by 2027

USD 6.84 Billion

Key Facial Implants Companies

Medartis AG, Eurosurgical Ltd., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Sebbin, Hanson Medical Inc., SurgiSil, Implantech, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Xilloc Medical Int B.V., Ortho Baltic, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Stryker, GALDERMA, AbbVie, Suneva Medical, among others

Facial Implants Market Assessment

  • Facial Implants Market Segmentation

    • Market Segmentation By Product Types of Facial Implants: Chin & Mandibular Implants, Malar & Submalar Implants, Nasal Implants, Injectable Implants, Others

    • Market Segmentation By Material: Metals, Silicone, Eptfe (Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene), Polyethylene, Others

    • Market Segmentation By Application: Chin Augmentation, Cheek Bone Surgery, Rhinoplasty, Others

    • Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the facial implants market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Facial Implants Companies 

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Facial Implants Market

7

Facial Implants Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Facial Implants Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the facial implants market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Facial Implants Market Trends

Related Reports

Trauma Fixation Devices Market 

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key trauma fixation devices companies including Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, among others.

Spinal Trauma Devices Market

Spinal Trauma Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key spinal trauma devices companies including NuVasive, Orhtofix, MicroPort, among others.

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key orthopedic trauma devices companies, including Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson, and Johnson, among others.

Cranial Fixation System Market

Cranial Fixation System Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cranial fixation system companies, including Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, among others.

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cranio maxillofacial fixation devices companies, including Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson, and Johnson, among others.

External Fixation System Market

External Fixation System Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key external fixation system companies, including Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew,  among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceuticals when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs.

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • Your move, Google: Speculation builds on layoffs at search titan

    The big questions have been building for months: Will Google LLC join the growing number of Silicon Valley tech companies to announce layoffs, and if so, how many employees will Google say goodbye to?

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

    Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried did not address concerns about customer funds being misappropriated or other recent revelations about the company.

  • Oil slides 4% on Russian oil price cap talks, U.S. gasoline build

    Oil prices fell more than 4% on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where it is currently trading and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected. U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Prices were also hit by reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading.

  • Disney’s issues are ‘more structural than who’s running the company’: Analyst

    Doug Creutz, Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering media and entertainment, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to assess what Bob Iger's return to Disney as CEO may mean for the media company and the outlook for Disney's other subsidiary networks and streaming platforms.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • I got laid off by a big tech company. What’s my next career move?

    Tech companies are facing strong headwinds. More than 59,000 people in the industry have been laid off so far this year, according to data compiled for MarketWatch earlier this month by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

  • Deere’s Profit, Sales Rise as Supply-Chain Delays Recede

    The world’s largest seller of farm tractors and crop harvesters said it expects strong demand for farm and construction equipment to continue next year, as supply-chain constraints ease.

  • As Job Cuts Roil Silicon Valley, Workers Confront Post-Boom Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- When Ryan Stevens joined Meta Platforms Inc. as a product operations manager for WhatsApp in August of 2021, he was enticed by the opportunity to help shape a messaging app used daily by 2 billion people.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Billion as FTX FellHe

  • 3 Buy-Ranked Auto Equipment Stocks Surviving Industry Woes

    ALSN, CHPT and PRTS are standing tall in the Zacks Auto Equipment industry, which is battling high commodity and operating costs and supply-chain snarls.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • What Does the Launch of Amazon Clinic Mean for Teladoc?

    The tech giant is making another attempt to get into the telehealth business, but this time it's taking a different approach.

  • 4 Chemical Specialty Stocks to Escape Industry Challenges

    Slowing end-market demand and input cost pressure dampen prospects for the Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry. ASH, LTHM, NGVT and FSI are set to gain from self-help actions.

  • 15 Most Valuable Companies in Canada

    In this article we take a look at the 15 most valuable companies in Canada. To skip this part and see the top 5 companies in this list, click 5 Most Valuable Companies in Canada. Canada is a natural resource-rich country with the second-largest landmass in the world. Having a smaller population of 37 million […]