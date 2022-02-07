Global Facilities Management (FM) Industry, 2021-2025 - Increasing Demand for Cloud-based FM Solutions and Increasing Demand for Smart Facilities

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facilities Management Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global facilities management market is projected to grow by $660.29 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions and increasing demand for smart facilities. The study identifies the increasing emphasis on outsourcing building management services as one of the prime reasons driving the facilities management market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The facilities management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Commercial

Government

Residential

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facilities management market vendors that include:

Aramark Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Interserve Group Ltd.

ISS AS

Johnson Controls International plc

OCS Group Ltd.

SAP SE

SIS Ltd.

Serco Group plc

Sodexo Group

Also, the facilities management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

