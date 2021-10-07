Global Facilities Management Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Emphasis on Outsourcing Building Management Services
The publisher has been monitoring the facilities management market and it is poised to grow by $ 660.29 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period. The report on the facilities management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions and increasing demand for smart facilities.
The facilities management market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The facilities management market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Commercial
Government
Residential
By Geographical Landscape
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
This study identifies the increasing emphasis on outsourcing building management services as one of the prime reasons driving the facilities management market growth during the next few years.
The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global facilities management market: Aramark Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, SIS Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing emphasis on outsourcing building management services.`
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aramark Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
Interserve Group Ltd.
ISS AS
Johnson Controls International Plc
OCS Group Ltd.
SAP SE
SIS Ltd.
Serco Group Plc
Sodexo Group
Appendix
