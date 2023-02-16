Global Facilities Management Strategic Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2027 - Automation and Data Analysis is Vital for the Next Generation FM Market
Global Market for Facilities Management
Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facilities Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Facilities Management Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Facilities Management estimated at US$1.5 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $429.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Facilities Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$429.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$467.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Key Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
312
Forecast Period
2020 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
$1.5 Trillion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$2.7 Trillion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.8%
Regions Covered
Global
What`s New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Facilities Management - Supporting Core Activities of Businesses
Recent Market Activity
Changing Work Culture in Modern Businesses Enhances Need for Efficient Facilities Management
Facilities Management Market Positioned for Stable Growth
Notable Trends in the Global FM Market - In a Nutshell
Demand for FM Services Continues to Grow at a Strong Rate
Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies Spearhead Future Growth
Facilities Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for FM Market
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cost Reduction - The Prime Driver
Efficiency Enhancements - The Road to Success
Changing Workplace Conditions Influence FM Market
Facility Managers Focus on Specifically Designed Office Spaces As Remote Learning/Working Becomes the Norm
IFM Services Spurs Demand for Multi-Service Providers
Real Estate Sector and Residential Sectors to Benefit from Facility Management Services
Venturing into New Verticals - A Competitive Strategy
Technology Makes In-Roads into FM Space
Technology to Continue Playing a Prominent Role in Outsourced FM Services
Cloud Computing to Drive Adoption of FM Software
Automation and Data Analysis - Vital for Next Generation FM Market
IoT - Rising Prominence in Improving Efficiency of FM Services
Big Data & Analytics - Enabling Smart Decision Making Process
Technology Trends Driving Innovation in Facilities Management
Rising Significance of Technology in Retail Facilities Management
Technological Sustainability - An Important Trend in FM Market
Increasing Reliance on Automation
Data Security Gains Importance
Workforce Integration and Total FM (TFM) Contracts
Sustainable Building Practices Spur Growth
Contract Cleaning: A Stable & Growing Market
Commercial Sector Leads Contract Cleaning Services Market
Catering Services Market - Outsourcing Gains Prominence
Healthcare Facilities Management Market - Promising Growth in Store
Regulatory Compliance Needs Present Opportunities for FM Service Providers
Challenges in Store
Migration to FM: Not So Easy As it Seems!
Facility Managers Themselves Pose a Risk
Managing the Built Environment: Companies Doing It the Wrong Way!
Market Maturity
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 276 Featured)
ABM Industries Inc.
Amey Plc
Aramark Corporation
Bellrock Limited
Bilfinger Europa
Bouygues Energies & Services
CBRE Group Inc.
Compass Group Plc
Cushman & Wakefield
Elior UK
EMCOR Group Inc.
ENGIE Services Inc.
Etisalat Facilities Management L.L.C
Fluor Corporation
Globe Williams International
Interserve Plc
ISS UK
Kier Group plc
MITIE plc
Turner Facilities Management Ltd.
VINCI Facilities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rga4oo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900