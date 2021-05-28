Global Facilities Support Services Markets Report 2021 with Sodexo; Compass Group; ISS A/S; CBRE Group and Aramark Dominating
Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global facilities support services market is expected to grow from $155.26 billion in 2020 to $170.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%.
The market is expected to reach $235.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.
The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global facilities support services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global facilities support services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global facilities support services market.
Facilities support activities companies are increasingly using technology to effectively recruit and manage candidates. These technologies offer features such as passive activity tracking, integration with email platforms and maintaining candidate databases. This reduces recruitment time, improves placement quality, and strengthens relationship with clients.
Recruitment analytics software also provides helpful business insights for staffing agencies. For example, in North America, 64% of firms use technologies such as an applicant tracking system (ATS) to track candidate activity and about 60% firms use a customer relationship management (CRM) system for business development.
Major companies in the facilities support services market include Sodexo; Compass Group; ISS A/S; CBRE Group and Aramark.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Facilities Support Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Facilities Support Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Facilities Support Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Facilities Support Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Facilities Support Services Market Trends and Strategies
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Facilities Support Services
9. Facilities Support Services Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market
10. Facilities Support Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Facilities Support Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Facilities Support Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Facilities Support Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
11. Facilities Support Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Facilities Support Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Maintenance Services
Security & Guard Services
Reception Services
Other Facilities Support Services
11.2. Global Facilities Support Services Market, Segmentation by Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Online
Offline
12. Facilities Support Services Market Metrics
12.1. Facilities Support Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Facilities Support Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
Companies Mentioned
Sodexo
Compass Group
ISS A/S
CBRE Group
Aramark
