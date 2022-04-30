U.S. markets closed

Global Facility Maintenance Repair Services Market Procurement Report with Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

·3 min read

  Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights

  More than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers use our insights daily

  SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Facility Maintenance Repair Services market size is expected to grow by USD 86.96 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during the forecast period. To know more about this market.

Facility Maintenance Repair Services Market
Facility Maintenance Repair Services Market

Facility Maintenance Repair Services Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Facility Maintenance Repair Services research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Report Metrics

Details

Base year considered

2021

Forecast period

2022 - 2026

Forecast units

USD Billion

Geographies covered

North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC

Leading Facility Maintenance Repair Services suppliers

Compass Group, Sodexo, and CBRE Group

Top Pricing Models

Fixed tariff pricing, Time and material pricing, and GMP pricing

Best Selling Procurement Research Report:

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Facility Maintenance Repair Services Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-facility-maintenance-repair-services-market-procurement-report-with-top-spending-regions-and-market-price-trends--spendedge-301535251.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

