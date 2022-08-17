Global Facility Maintenance Repair Services Market Procurement Report with Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends | SpendEdge
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Facility maintenance repair services market is estimated to expand by USD 86.96 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period. To learn more about this market, click the link below.
Analysis of the Facility Maintenance Repair Services Market
This Facility Maintenance Repair Services research report provides an analysis of the cost and volume drivers, as well as supply market predictions over several regions. This market intelligence research also examines the main supply markets, market prospects, constraints, and key cost drivers to help buyers and suppliers develop a cost-effective category management approach.
The report provides insights on the following information:
Regional expenditure dynamism and cost-influencing variables
The total cost of ownership and potential cost savings opportunities
Supply chain margins and pricing models
Supplier competitiveness index
Supplier market favorability index
Supplier and buyer KPIs
www.spendedge.com/report/facility-maintenance-repair-services--procurement-market-intelligence-report
Report Metrics
Details
Base year considered
2021
Forecast period
2022 - 2026
Forecast units
USD Billion
Geographies covered
North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC
Leading Facility Maintenance Repair Services suppliers
Compass Group, Sodexo, and CBRE Group
Top Pricing Models
Fixed tariff pricing, Time and material pricing, and GMP pricing
Best Selling Procurement Research Report:
Wireline Logging Services - Forecast and Analysis: The Facility Maintenance Repair Services will grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.
Asset Recovery Services Category Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, and geographical presence.
Data Feed Management- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global data feed management services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
This procurement report addresses the following questions to assist buyers in identifying and shortlisting the most suitable suppliers for their Facility Maintenance Repair Services Market requirements:
Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
Appendix
