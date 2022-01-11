Global Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2021-2022: Post-pandemic Success Relies on Meeting Needs of the New Norm and Sustainability Goals
The global facility management (FM) market suffered a significant shock due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is bouncing back, with future growth focused on technology and sustainability.
The industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative service offerings. FM services are commoditizing in many parts of the world, and there is a need for innovation and new value propositions if suppliers are to avoid the cost trap.
The future of FM is technology-enabled, and the pandemic accelerated digital technology use. The Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for service suppliers and clients. Meanwhile, the global FM market fights to get back onto a growth curve. The market will return to growth in 2021 but will not retrace back to the 2019 levels until early 2022.
This study identifies the 15 most significant opportunities for growth across the short-, mid- and long-term future as the market recovers and redefines itself after the pandemic. This study also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2026. It analyzes the future of competition and the workplace, customer segments, service integration strategies, competitive trends, technology impact, and the market outlook for major regions, namely North America (NA), Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
In such a big and mature industry, organic growth is hard to find. Therefore, companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The market will continue to move quickly toward service integration, sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. This shift from cost focus to complete client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin critical transformations in the FM market over the next 6 years.
Post-COVID-19 innovation must focus on the digitalization of buildings, workplace optimization, providing healthy and safe buildings, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions. There will be an increased need to focus on organizational resilience, sustainability, and augmented operations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Facility Management (FM) Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Chief Executive Officers' (CEOs') 360-Degree Perspective
Global FM Market in Numbers
Global FM Market Segmentation
Global FM Market Growth by Segment
Top Growth Opportunities
Top Predictions for the Global FM Market
Conclusions
3. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
Market Definitions
Value Spectrum of FM Services
Geographic Scope
Questions this Study Will Answer
4. COVID-19 Trends, Disruptions, and Opportunities in FM
COVID-19 Pandemic - Areas of Ongoing Impact on the Global FM Market
COVID-19 Pandemic - Challenges Impacting the Market in 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic - Disruption to the Global FM Market
COVID-19 Pandemic - Main Areas of Impact
COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Service Type
COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Customer Segment
Short-term FM Growth Opportunities
Medium-term FM Growth Opportunities
Long-term FM Growth Opportunities
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Summary of FM Market Growth Outlook
Top 5 FM Developments
Future FM Trends
Global FM Market Evolution
Top Transformational Trends in FM
Global FM Universe Market
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model
Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
Revenue Forecast by Service Type
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Share by Region and Service Delivery
Revenue Share by Region and Service Delivery Model
Revenue Share by Region and Service Type
Revenue Share by Region and Customer Type
Revenue Share by Region and Country
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region
FM Market Dynamics
Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model
FM Market Segmentation
Competitiveness
7. Competition Analysis
Competitive Outlook for FM
Key Competitors in the Global FM Market by Region
Key Companies in the FM Environment by Company Background
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Short-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce
Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings
Growth Opportunity 3: Back to Work (Re-entry)
Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors
Growth Opportunity 5: Switching On
9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Medium-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience
Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability
Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy and Safe Buildings
Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations
Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services
10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Long-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM
Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management
Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics
Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services
Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration
11. Next Steps
