Global Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2021-2022: Post-pandemic Success Relies on Meeting Needs of the New Norm and Sustainability Goals

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global facility management (FM) market suffered a significant shock due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is bouncing back, with future growth focused on technology and sustainability.

The industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative service offerings. FM services are commoditizing in many parts of the world, and there is a need for innovation and new value propositions if suppliers are to avoid the cost trap.

The future of FM is technology-enabled, and the pandemic accelerated digital technology use. The Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for service suppliers and clients. Meanwhile, the global FM market fights to get back onto a growth curve. The market will return to growth in 2021 but will not retrace back to the 2019 levels until early 2022.

This study identifies the 15 most significant opportunities for growth across the short-, mid- and long-term future as the market recovers and redefines itself after the pandemic. This study also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2026. It analyzes the future of competition and the workplace, customer segments, service integration strategies, competitive trends, technology impact, and the market outlook for major regions, namely North America (NA), Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

In such a big and mature industry, organic growth is hard to find. Therefore, companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The market will continue to move quickly toward service integration, sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. This shift from cost focus to complete client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin critical transformations in the FM market over the next 6 years.

Post-COVID-19 innovation must focus on the digitalization of buildings, workplace optimization, providing healthy and safe buildings, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions. There will be an increased need to focus on organizational resilience, sustainability, and augmented operations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Facility Management (FM) Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Chief Executive Officers' (CEOs') 360-Degree Perspective

  • Global FM Market in Numbers

  • Global FM Market Segmentation

  • Global FM Market Growth by Segment

  • Top Growth Opportunities

  • Top Predictions for the Global FM Market

  • Conclusions

3. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

  • Market Definitions

  • Value Spectrum of FM Services

  • Geographic Scope

  • Questions this Study Will Answer

4. COVID-19 Trends, Disruptions, and Opportunities in FM

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - Areas of Ongoing Impact on the Global FM Market

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - Challenges Impacting the Market in 2021

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - Disruption to the Global FM Market

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - Main Areas of Impact

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Service Type

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Customer Segment

  • Short-term FM Growth Opportunities

  • Medium-term FM Growth Opportunities

  • Long-term FM Growth Opportunities

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Summary of FM Market Growth Outlook

  • Top 5 FM Developments

  • Future FM Trends

  • Global FM Market Evolution

  • Top Transformational Trends in FM

  • Global FM Universe Market

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model

  • Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Share by Region and Service Delivery

  • Revenue Share by Region and Service Delivery Model

  • Revenue Share by Region and Service Type

  • Revenue Share by Region and Customer Type

  • Revenue Share by Region and Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region

  • FM Market Dynamics

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model

  • FM Market Segmentation

  • Competitiveness

7. Competition Analysis

  • Competitive Outlook for FM

  • Key Competitors in the Global FM Market by Region

  • Key Companies in the FM Environment by Company Background

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Short-term Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Back to Work (Re-entry)

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Switching On

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Medium-term Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy and Safe Buildings

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services

10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Long-term Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration

11. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4po8ts

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-facility-management-fm-market-report-2021-2022-post-pandemic-success-relies-on-meeting-needs-of-the-new-norm-and-sustainability-goals-301458642.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

