Global Failure Analysis Market Report 2021-2026 - Focus on Automotive, Oil and Gas, Defense, Construction, & Manufacturing

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Failure Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global failure analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Failure analysis refers to a systematic and logical investigation of a piece of equipment to analyze the physical, chemical and machinal causes for a particular failure. Some of the common failure analysis techniques include Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS), Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Broad Ion Milling (BIM), etc.

These techniques aid in understanding the root cause of the failure, prevent asset or product failures, improve future products and processes and thus prevent financial losses and penalties. As a result, failure analysis finds extensive applications across various industrial sectors, such as automotive, oil and gas, defense, construction and manufacturing.

Failure Analysis Market Trends

Significant growth in the manufacturing industry, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, especially in the developing economies, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Furthermore, widespread adoption of failure analysis for material science applications is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Optical and scanning electron microscopes are used for the mineralogical and structural analysis of materials, such as metals, polymers, alloys, biomaterials and ceramics. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of focused ion beam systems to study biological samples and biomaterials, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Apart from this, automobile manufacturers are also using vision and artificial intelligence (AI)-based failure analysis tools for performance analysis, vehicle dynamic studies and accident reconstruction.

Other factors, including an increasing focus on nanotechnology, along with the implementation of stringent government regulations for ensuring safety at industrial workplaces, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global failure analysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global failure analysis market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global failure analysis market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players

  • A&D Company Ltd.

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Carl Zeiss AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.)

  • Horiba Ltd.

  • Intertek Group PLC

  • JEOL Ltd.

  • Motion X Corporation

  • Tescan Orsay Holding A.S.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Equipment

  • Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

  • Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System

  • Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

  • Dual Beam System

  • Others

Breakup by Technology

  • Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

  • Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)

  • Focused Ion Beam (FIB)

  • Broad Ion Milling (BIM)

  • Relative Ion Etching (RIE)

  • Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM)

  • Others

Breakup by End Use Industry

  • Automotive

  • Oil and Gas

  • Defense

  • Construction

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East

  • Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l401d6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-failure-analysis-market-report-2021-2026---focus-on-automotive-oil-and-gas-defense-construction--manufacturing-301455503.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

