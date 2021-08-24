U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

Global Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Markets, 2018-2020 & 2021-2030: Epidemiology, Treatments, Emerging Therapies, Outlook, Competitive Landscape

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Familial Adenomatous Polyposis - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted FAP symptoms market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

The report also covers current Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) Epidemiology

The epidemiology division's Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) symptoms provide insights about the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) epidemiology segmented as the Prevalent Cases of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Diagnosed cases of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Etiology-specific Prevalence of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Type-specific Prevalence of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis. The report includes the Cases of FAP in 7MM, covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Country Wise- Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The total 7MM cases of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) were 60,661 in 2020.

Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) report encloses the detailed analysis of FAP marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

Currently, there is no specific effective treatment available for patients with FAP, and therefore treatment is based on organ support and treatment of associated complications. When FAP is associated with a precipitating factor (i.e., bacterial infections, GI bleeding, alcoholism, and drug toxicity), early identification and treatment of the precipitating factor are essential.

However, this may not prevent the development or the worsening of the syndrome. In addition, in up to 40% of patients, a precipitating factor may not be identified. Moreover, available data suggest that although the precipitating factor may be the trigger of FAP, it may not be an essential predictor of prognosis.

Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) Emerging Drugs

eRapa (encapsulated rapamycin) is a patented, micro-encapsulated formulation of Rapamycin that protects the active ingredient from rapid, low-pH degradation in the stomach. The eRapa drug product consists of sub-micron rapamycin particles incorporated into poly (methyl methacrylate) polymer. Currently, Emotra Bioscience is conducting the Phase II trial to treat Prevent Progression in FAP Patients.

Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) Market Outlook

The Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) market outlook of the report helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.

Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) market in 7MM. The market size of FAP in the seven major markets was found to be USD 33.8 million in 2020, and the market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 18.69% for the study period (2018-2030).

Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stage. It also analyses Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Major players include eRapa (Emtora Biosciences), CPP-1X/sul (Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals) being and Eicosapentaenoic acid (SLA Pharma) assessed as potential therapies to be available in the market in the coming future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Overview at a Glance
3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis in 2018
3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis in 2030

4 Executive Summary of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

5 Disease Background and Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Etiology
5.3 Clinical Manifestations
5.4 Subtypes of FAP
5.5 Pathophysiology
5.6 Diagnosis

6 Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1 Key Findings
6.2 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
6.3 Assumption and Rationale
6.4 The United States
6.4.1 Prevalent Cases of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis in the United States
6.4.2 Prevalent cases of FAP based on mutation in the United States
6.4.3 Type-specific Prevalence of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis in the United States
6.5 EU5
6.5.1 Germany
6.5.2 France
6.5.3 Italy
6.5.4 Spain
6.5.5 United Kingdom
6.6 Japan

7 Treatment and Management
7.1 Guidelines
7.1.1 American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Guidelines
7.1.2 European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) guideline

8 Patient Journey

9 Case Report

10 Organizations contributing towards Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

11 Emerging Therapies
11.1 Encapsulated Rapamycin (eRapa): Emtora Biosciences
11.2 Eflornithine/Sulindac: Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals
11.3 Eicosapentaenoic acid: SLA Pharma

12 Familial Adenomatous Polyposis: 7 Major Market Analysis
12.1 Key Findings
12.2 Market Size of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis in 7MM
12.3 Market Size of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis by Emerging Therapies
12.4 Market Size of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis by Current Therapies

13 Market Outlook
13.1Market Size
13.1.1 Total Market Size of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
13.1.2 Market Size of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis by Therapies

14 Market Drivers

15 Market Barriers

16 SWOT Analysis

17 Unmet Needs

18 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Emtora Biosciences

  • Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

  • SLA Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/daai2g

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-familial-adenomatous-polyposis-markets-2018-2020--2021-2030-epidemiology-treatments-emerging-therapies-outlook-competitive-landscape-301361657.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

