Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market Research Report 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global far-field speech and voice recognition system market and analyses market trend. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.

The accuracy of speech and voice recognition has witnessed significant growth due to the inclusions of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) has resulted in many technological challenges and innovations in smart home technologies. AI voice recognition technology in smart home devices supports key technologies such as far-field sound pick-up, instant-on, multi-turn dialogue interaction and voiceprint recognition. AI-powered smart speakers such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are resulting in tremendous investment due to their applications in smart homes for controlling lights, fans, security cameras, TV and so forth.

The rapid development of deep learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (MI) technology has increased the adoption of smart devices in various industries. Thus, the adoption of advanced technologies has led to the expansion of the far-field speech and voice recognition system market. Moreover, industry players such as Texas Instruments and Qualcomm are heavily investing in R&D activities to improve the quality of far-field recognition. Enhancement of the performance and efficiency of smart devices is predicted to propel market growth in coming years.

The far-field speech and voice recognition system market is influenced by factors such as the growing impact of front-end hardware components on the accuracy of speech and voice recognition and growth in voice control-based smart speakers.

Increasing deployment of far-field voice recognition systems in smart home devices and in-vehicle infotainment systems provides major growth opportunities in the market.

However, accuracy issues in far-field speech and voice recognition systems in noisy and harsh environments will act as a restraint on the growth of the market.

In this report, the global far-field speech and voice recognition system market is segmented by component, application, microphone solution and geography. The far-field speech and voice recognition system market by component is categorized into microphone array, DSP and software. The software segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the far-field speech and voice recognition system market.

It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for far-field speech and voice recognition in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.

The Report Includes:

  • Analyses of the global market trends and present market status for speech interaction technology, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Estimation of the current market size and forecast for global far-field speech and voice recognition market, and corresponding market share analysis by component, microphone solution, application, and geographic region

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends and upcoming prospects

  • Impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of this market

  • Review of important patents for far-field speech and voice recognition system, new developments and emerging technologies

  • Insight into recent industry activities, competitive landscape of major players operating within the global market and their competitive benchmarking/market ranking analysis

  • Company profiles of prominent market players, including Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, Synaptics, Texas Instruments, Sensory, STMicroelectronics, Harman International, Andrea Electronics, Microsemi Corp., DSP Group and Knowles Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Use Cases of Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Technology

  • Amazon Echo

  • Apple HomePod

  • LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7

  • TCL P715 4K Android TV

  • Amazon Echo Auto

  • Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition System Market

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Market Opportunity

  • Market Restraint

  • Important Patents in the Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

  • Microphone Arrays

  • Digital Signal Processors (DSP)

  • Software

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Smart TVs

  • Smart Speakers

  • Robotics

  • Automotive

  • Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Microphone

  • Single Microphones

  • Linear Microphone Arrays

  • Circular Microphone Arrays

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Ranking Analysis

  • Competitive Situations and Trends

  • Product Development and Launches

  • Acquisitions and Agreements

  • Partnerships and Collaborations

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Aaware Inc.

  • Adaptive Digital Technologies

  • Alango

  • AMI Technologies

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • Andrea Electronics Corp.

  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

  • Ceva Inc.

  • Cirrus Logic Inc.

  • DSP Concepts

  • DSP Group Inc.

  • Harman International

  • Knowles Corp.

  • Meeami Technologies

  • Microsemi Corp.

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.

  • Qualcomm

  • Retune Dsp

  • Stmicroelectronics N.V.

  • Synaptics Inc.

  • Sensory

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Vocal Technologies

  • Vesper Technologies

  • Xmos Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7s3k06

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


