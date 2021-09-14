Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market Research Report 2021-2026

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview of the global far-field speech and voice recognition system market and analyses market trend. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.

The accuracy of speech and voice recognition has witnessed significant growth due to the inclusions of artificial intelligence and machine learning.



The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) has resulted in many technological challenges and innovations in smart home technologies. AI voice recognition technology in smart home devices supports key technologies such as far-field sound pick-up, instant-on, multi-turn dialogue interaction and voiceprint recognition. AI-powered smart speakers such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are resulting in tremendous investment due to their applications in smart homes for controlling lights, fans, security cameras, TV and so forth.



The rapid development of deep learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (MI) technology has increased the adoption of smart devices in various industries. Thus, the adoption of advanced technologies has led to the expansion of the far-field speech and voice recognition system market. Moreover, industry players such as Texas Instruments and Qualcomm are heavily investing in R&D activities to improve the quality of far-field recognition. Enhancement of the performance and efficiency of smart devices is predicted to propel market growth in coming years.



The far-field speech and voice recognition system market is influenced by factors such as the growing impact of front-end hardware components on the accuracy of speech and voice recognition and growth in voice control-based smart speakers.

Story continues

Increasing deployment of far-field voice recognition systems in smart home devices and in-vehicle infotainment systems provides major growth opportunities in the market.

However, accuracy issues in far-field speech and voice recognition systems in noisy and harsh environments will act as a restraint on the growth of the market.



In this report, the global far-field speech and voice recognition system market is segmented by component, application, microphone solution and geography. The far-field speech and voice recognition system market by component is categorized into microphone array, DSP and software. The software segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the far-field speech and voice recognition system market.

It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for far-field speech and voice recognition in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends and present market status for speech interaction technology, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the current market size and forecast for global far-field speech and voice recognition market, and corresponding market share analysis by component, microphone solution, application, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends and upcoming prospects

Impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of this market

Review of important patents for far-field speech and voice recognition system, new developments and emerging technologies

Insight into recent industry activities, competitive landscape of major players operating within the global market and their competitive benchmarking/market ranking analysis

Company profiles of prominent market players, including Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, Synaptics, Texas Instruments, Sensory, STMicroelectronics, Harman International, Andrea Electronics, Microsemi Corp., DSP Group and Knowles Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Use Cases of Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Technology

Amazon Echo

Apple HomePod

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7

TCL P715 4K Android TV

Amazon Echo Auto

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat

Impact of COVID-19 on the Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition System Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Market Opportunity

Market Restraint

Important Patents in the Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Microphone Arrays

Digital Signal Processors (DSP)

Software

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Smart TVs

Smart Speakers

Robotics

Automotive

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Microphone

Single Microphones

Linear Microphone Arrays

Circular Microphone Arrays

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking Analysis

Competitive Situations and Trends

Product Development and Launches

Acquisitions and Agreements

Partnerships and Collaborations

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Aaware Inc.

Adaptive Digital Technologies

Alango

AMI Technologies

Analog Devices Inc.

Andrea Electronics Corp.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Ceva Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

DSP Concepts

DSP Group Inc.

Harman International

Knowles Corp.

Meeami Technologies

Microsemi Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm

Retune Dsp

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Synaptics Inc.

Sensory

Texas Instruments Inc.

Vocal Technologies

Vesper Technologies

Xmos Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7s3k06

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



