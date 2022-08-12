U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.75
    +21.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,452.00
    +148.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,383.50
    +72.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.90
    +12.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.98
    -0.36 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0299
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.03
    +0.29 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2920
    +0.2930 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,947.29
    -573.60 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.13
    -5.61 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.21
    +43.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Global Fashion Retailing Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Adidas, Gold Toe Brands, Hermes International and Nike Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fashion Retailing Market

Global Fashion Retailing Market
Global Fashion Retailing Market

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fashion Retailing Market (2022-2027) by Product, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fashion Retailing Market is estimated to be USD 89.61 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 122.6 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.47%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Fashion Retailing Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Adidas AG, Boohoo Group PLC, Gold Toe Brands Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Jockey International, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Uniqlo Co. Ltd., etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Fashion Retailing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Fashion Retailing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Fashion Retailing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Retail E-Commerce Sector
4.1.2 Increased Demand for Inclusivity and Personalization
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Initial Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Upswing in Fast-Fashion Retail
4.3.2 VR and AI in Fashion Retailing
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Shrinking Profit Margins

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Fashion Retailing Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bag & Accessories
6.3 Clothing & Apparel
6.4 Footwear
6.5 Jewelry & Luxury Watch
6.6 Others

7 Global Fashion Retailing Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Offline Mode
7.3 Online Mode

8 Americas' Fashion Retailing Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas

9 Europe's Fashion Retailing Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe

10 Middle East and Africa's Fashion Retailing Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA

11 APAC's Fashion Retailing Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Adidas AG
13.2 Boohoo Group PLC
13.3 Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.
13.4 Gap Inc.
13.5 Gildan Activewear Inc.
13.6 Gold Toe Brands Inc.
13.7 Golden Lady Company S.p.A.
13.8 Hanesbrands Inc.
13.9 Hennes & Mauritz AB
13.10 Hermes International SA
13.11 Inditex, SA
13.12 Jockey International, Inc.
13.13 Kering SA
13.14 L Brands, Inc.
13.15 Levi Strauss & Co.
13.16 NIKE Inc.
13.17 PVH Corp.
13.18 Ralph Lauren Corp.
13.19 Ross Stores, Inc.
13.20 Swatch Group AG
13.21 Uniqlo Co. Ltd.
13.22 VF Corp.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66oeba

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Tesla Announces 3-For-1 Stock Split Date: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Rivian’s Losses Nearly Triple to $1.7 Billion

    The electric-vehicle maker said its operating loss is expected to grow to $5.45 billion, from its previous projection of $4.75 billion for the full year, further pressuring the startup to conserve cash and move quickly to fill customer orders.

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • Ryan Reynolds spent nearly $3 million before consulting his wife Blake Lively: ‘We’re still working through that one’

    Financial planners share how much spouses should be able to comfortably spend from joint income.

  • 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

    Renewable energy is hitting its stride in both the Europe and the U.S. Here are six stocks for the long haul.

  • Why Bakkt Holdings, Marathon Digital Holdings, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today

    Shares of several crypto stocks rose today after reporting earnings results and as closely monitored inflation data continued to come in soft, suggesting that inflation could be peaking. Shares of the digital asset platform and marketplace Bakkt Holdings (NYSE: BKKT) traded more than 12% higher at 10:50 a.m. ET today. Shares of the Bitcoin-miner Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) traded roughly 8% higher, and shares of the miner Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded nearly 15% higher.

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.

  • Hapag-Lloyd more than trebles H1 net profit, sees economic uncertainty

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday posted a net profit of 8.7 billion euros ($8.94 billion) for the first half of 2022, more than three times as much as a year earlier, but said war in Ukraine and the coronavirus crisis somewhat clouded its prospects. The company, the world's fifth-biggest container line, upheld forecasts made on July 28 for full year 2022 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to range between 18.2 billion and 20.1 billion euros, and for earnings before interest and tax to come in between 16.3 billion and 18.2 billion euros. But the forecast remained subject to uncertainties about the war, the COVID-19 pandemic and signs that spot freight rates were beginning to ease, the company said.

  • Masayoshi Son Is Now Down $4 Billion on His SoftBank Side Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has now lost more than $4 billion on a series of side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, a painful blow triggered by the broad downturn in the technology market. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victor

  • Stocks and Futures Rise as Inflation Worries Abate: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures rose Friday as investors assessed whether signs of cooling inflation will enable the Federal Reserve to pivot to less aggressive interest-rate increases.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: K